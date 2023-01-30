Read full article on original website
10 fast-growing jobs that pay 6 figures and don't require you to come into the office full-time
Full-stack developer, which has an average annual salary of $129,637, ranked No. 1 on Indeed's "best jobs" list this year.
AOL Corp
Remote Work: Watch These Companies for Jobs in 2023 Says Flexjobs
Working remotely — a trend that started during the pandemic — is growing and here to stay. So much so that FlexJobs saw an eye-popping 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over 2021. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits...
moneytalksnews.com
How to Find High-Paying Remote Jobs
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on FlexJobs.com. You’d love to take the next flexible role that comes along, but realistically, you need a high-paying job to meet your financial needs. And quite honestly, your experience and expertise entitle you to a higher-paying role. The good news is that...
Military.com
Here Are the Five P's of Job Search Progress
Job hunting can be similar to a marketing project, only this time the P words are positioning, process and persistence, followed closely by performance and personality. The product, you, is composed of all of the above. Only if you execute your search skillfully will there be a chance to sell to prospective employers.
I rage-applied to 5 jobs after being passed over for a promotion and scored a higher-paying position in less than a week
I'm only four years into my career, but rage-applying made me realize exactly what I deserve from an employer.
The 8 fastest-growing jobs in the US
LinkedIn's annual list of fast-growing jobs arrives amid a tight job market and uncertain economy as workers continue switching jobs at a quick pace.
Potential employees looking for remote work say they've been targeted by scammers offering them fake jobs: 'They prey on people who are vulnerable'
The jobs had legitimate-seeming descriptions and interview processes, luring people into trusting a process designed to steal thousands from them.
There’s a big skills gap at work right now. These are the top 10 skills employers are looking for
Many HR professionals say their companies are struggling to recruit and retain employees with the right skill set. Although the peak of the Great Resignation may be over, many companies are still struggling with the fallout. Nearly seven in 10 human resource professionals believe their organization has a skills gap,...
Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree
What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
These are the 25 highest-paying jobs in the US right now
Pay is usually one of the most important aspects that candidates consider when looking for a job. Here are the most lucrative jobs of 2023.
studyfinds.org
Toxic office: 1 in 5 employees hate their work environment, 1 in 3 don’t trust HR department
BERKELEY, Calif. — What’s fueling America’s “Great Resignation”? A new poll suggests that many workers simply aren’t happy where they’re currently working. Moreover, nearly as many employees say their current workplace is toxic and they can’t trust the people they work for.
CNBC
Tech layoffs aren't hitting this digital job market where over 700,000 workers are needed
Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand even as the tech industry goes through layoffs. Specific work skills and certifications that can be earned online are more important to employers than a college degree major. Existing professionals, especially those in IT roles, can successfully start a career in cybersecurity, where jobs...
msn.com
The 10 best-paying jobs in the US
The highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are often medical professions, though careers in technology, information, and transportation are working their way into the upper ranks. Medical careers have consistently topped the list, though, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that health care professions, like family medicine physicians and anesthesiologists, see median wages equalling or exceeding $208,000 per year.
dallasexpress.com
College Degrees Less Important to Employers
The number of jobs requiring a college degree has decreased across almost all areas since 2020, with the only exception being remote positions. A new study performed by Revelio Labs found that the share of jobs requiring at least a bachelor’s degree has declined in the last two years. In April 2020, 52.5% of job postings required at least a bachelor’s degree, but that number dropped to 47.2% in November 2022.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Job Interview Tips From an HR Pro Who Tracked Her Job Search for 69 Days on TikTok
When Jordan Gibbs was laid off from Lyft in November, she joined thousands of other tech workers suddenly on the job market. But as a recruiter with eight years of experiencing hiring in tech, Gibbs, 31, had a leg up in terms of getting organized for her impending job search. She even documented the whole thing on TikTok, first as means of keeping herself motivated, and then because viewers commented they were going through the same thing and wanted to learn from her.
A senior director at LinkedIn shares 3 tips for job searching right now — and how to DM someone who has the job you want
Monica Lewis suggests getting clear on what you're looking for in your next job and highlighting the skills you've built in past jobs.
ValueWalk
Degree Or Not, Job Seekers Run Into Barriers: 3 Paths To Break Through
While higher education is still seen as the primary path to professional success and economic stability, there are inequities in economic benefits among some categories of college graduates, particularly female and Black graduates, a report shows. For many of those marginalized students, the high cost of education may not have...
wealthinsidermag.com
Help My Career: The ‘best job in America’ pays over $120,000 a year, offers low stress, healthy work-life balance — and its workers are in high demand
We’ve had the great resignation, quiet quitting, resistance to going back to the office — and now? It turns out people are looking for happiness, stability, flexibility and a good salary. In 2023, in the wake of the worst days of the pandemic, most U.S. job switchers and...
AOL Corp
AI can help job seekers get noticed and hired, study finds
Job seekers have a better chance of landing a job if they run their resumes through an artificial intelligence (AI) service first, according to a new study. Candidates who tapped into AI to fix spelling and grammar errors on their resumes had an 8% increase in the probability of getting hired, according to an MIT working paper that fielded the experiment with nearly a half-million job seekers.
MarketRealist
