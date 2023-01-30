ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

Remote Work: Watch These Companies for Jobs in 2023 Says Flexjobs

Working remotely — a trend that started during the pandemic — is growing and here to stay. So much so that FlexJobs saw an eye-popping 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over 2021. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits...
moneytalksnews.com

How to Find High-Paying Remote Jobs

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on FlexJobs.com. You’d love to take the next flexible role that comes along, but realistically, you need a high-paying job to meet your financial needs. And quite honestly, your experience and expertise entitle you to a higher-paying role. The good news is that...
Military.com

Here Are the Five P's of Job Search Progress

Job hunting can be similar to a marketing project, only this time the P words are positioning, process and persistence, followed closely by performance and personality. The product, you, is composed of all of the above. Only if you execute your search skillfully will there be a chance to sell to prospective employers.
Cheapism.com

Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree

What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
msn.com

The 10 best-paying jobs in the US

The highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are often medical professions, though careers in technology, information, and transportation are working their way into the upper ranks. Medical careers have consistently topped the list, though, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that health care professions, like family medicine physicians and anesthesiologists, see median wages equalling or exceeding $208,000 per year.
dallasexpress.com

College Degrees Less Important to Employers

The number of jobs requiring a college degree has decreased across almost all areas since 2020, with the only exception being remote positions. A new study performed by Revelio Labs found that the share of jobs requiring at least a bachelor’s degree has declined in the last two years. In April 2020, 52.5% of job postings required at least a bachelor’s degree, but that number dropped to 47.2% in November 2022.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Job Interview Tips From an HR Pro Who Tracked Her Job Search for 69 Days on TikTok

When Jordan Gibbs was laid off from Lyft in November, she joined thousands of other tech workers suddenly on the job market. But as a recruiter with eight years of experiencing hiring in tech, Gibbs, 31, had a leg up in terms of getting organized for her impending job search. She even documented the whole thing on TikTok, first as means of keeping herself motivated, and then because viewers commented they were going through the same thing and wanted to learn from her.
ValueWalk

Degree Or Not, Job Seekers Run Into Barriers: 3 Paths To Break Through

While higher education is still seen as the primary path to professional success and economic stability, there are inequities in economic benefits among some categories of college graduates, particularly female and Black graduates, a report shows. For many of those marginalized students, the high cost of education may not have...
AOL Corp

AI can help job seekers get noticed and hired, study finds

Job seekers have a better chance of landing a job if they run their resumes through an artificial intelligence (AI) service first, according to a new study. Candidates who tapped into AI to fix spelling and grammar errors on their resumes had an 8% increase in the probability of getting hired, according to an MIT working paper that fielded the experiment with nearly a half-million job seekers.
