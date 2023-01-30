Cardinals to interview Mike Kafka after meeting with Sean Payton

Sean Payton’s job prospects suddenly look tenuous. The Arizona Cardinals have scheduled three head coach interviews after meeting with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, adding New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as a third candidate to their list, per multiple reports.

This follows earlier reports of the Cardinals scheduling head coach interviews with both of the Cincinnati Bengals coordinators — Brian Callahan (offense) and Lou Anarumo (defense). So Arizona owner Michael Bidwill spent last Thursday talking with Payton at the team facility before driving him back to the airport, mulled things over during the weekend, and decided to restart his team’s search for a head coach altogether.

Maybe it means something, maybe it doesn’t. Bidwill is at least being thorough here and patiently meeting with a slew of candidates. He probably wants to make certain that Payton is his best option before inking a deal paying out $20 to $25 million annually. It’s tough for the Saints, though, who badly need this saga to end soon with Payton being traded to another team in exchange for lucrative draft pick compensation. Let’s see how this story develops further.