Read full article on original website
Related
State: Beltrami County Jail conditions present imminent risk of 'life-threatening harm'
Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center in Bemidji, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Beltrami County Jail staff attempted to prevent and delay inmates from accessing emergency medical care, according to new findings from the Minnesota Department of Corrections. On Friday, the DOC placed the Bemidji facility's license on conditional status and...
lakesarearadio.net
Department of Corrections Orders Beltrami County Jail to Reduce Capacity By Wednesday
BEMIDJI, MN (KDLM/MNN) – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is ordering the Beltrami County Jail to reduce its capacity by Wednesday. The DOC received a complaint stemming from a suicide attempt last Tuesday where emergency medical care was delayed. On Friday, the DOC placed the Bemidji facility’s license on...
kvrr.com
Woman Takes Cab As Driver Uses Restroom in Fosston, Arrested in Bemidji
BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — A Cass Lake, Minnesota woman is arrested after being accused of stealing a cab. Police say 34-year-old Mardee Jones was getting a ride in a Doyle Taxi Cab last night from Essentia in Fargo to Cass Lake. When the driver stopped at a Fosston gas...
fox9.com
Taxi stolen by passenger at northern Minnesota gas station
(FOX 9) - A taxi driver had his vehicle stolen by a passenger while he went to the restroom inside a gas station in northern Minnesota Tuesday evening. According to the Fosston Police Department, at around 6:51 p.m., police were dispatched to Lepier’s East gas station to take a report from a Doyle Taxi Cab driver who had reportedly gone to use the restroom and came back outside to discover his taxi had been stolen.
lptv.org
Update: One Charged with Arson Following Bemidji Fire
A Bemidji man is charged with felony arson in connection to a fire on January 27. According to the criminal complaint, Ray Parsons, 34, allegedly set fire to the one-story mobile home. Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of Parsons causing property damage to the home at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday, January 27. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies witnessed Parsons walk down the driveway of the mobile home, wielding two stainless steel knives.
trfradio.com
Two Injured Over the Weekend in Beltrami County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Beltrami County Sunday morning. According to the State Patrol Scott Snyder, (57) of Bemidji, was driving a 2010 Ford Van westbound, while Dean Wendorff, (35) of Solway, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 westbound. Snyder’s van was stopped at the stop light when Wendorff struck him from behind.
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
One Curious Critter Surprises People Ice Fishing in Minnesota. [Video]
If you have ever ice fished in Minnesota, there is one thing that you should just always expect, and that is the unexpected. Spending a little time with a couple of my girlfriends recently, we got on the topic of ice fishing. (Can you tell we are from the Minnesota area?)
Minnesota Couple Shocked By What Popped Up While Ice Fishing
I have only been ice fishing one time in my entire life and I was terrified the whole time convinced that I was going to fall through the ice. Even though it was perfectly safe and mid-February in Ely in a nice little warm shack I was shook. I also...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0