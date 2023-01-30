Read full article on original website
Youth climate activists – once again – urge the Indiana legislature to study climate solutions
Youth climate activists are trying again to create a state climate task force. They gathered with lawmakers, environmental groups, solar advocates and others on Wednesday to rally for climate action in Indiana. Rahul Durai is a junior at West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School and co-leads the statewide youth climate group...
Senate committee advances mental health clinics bill, but strips out funding
A bill to bolster mental health care access and services across Indiana unanimously cleared a Senate committee Thursday – but without any funding included. The legislation, SB 1, originally included $30 million for community mental health clinics. In a rare move, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch testified on the bill. She said its importance goes beyond policy – access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment is personal for so many Hoosier families, including hers.
House committee passes two bills to boost scholarships for teaching programs
Indiana lawmakers and education leaders are pushing for increased funding to help more professionals and particularly people of color afford a teaching degree. The legislation, supported by members of both parties, comes as schools across the state continue to struggle with a shortage of teachers and paraprofessionals. House Bill 1637...
Senate committee passes bill to boost public health system, but challenges remain
Senate lawmakers took their first step Wednesday aimed at dramatically improving Indiana’s public health system. But a committee hearing also revealed the challenges that lay ahead. The legislation, SB 4, is largely compromised of recommendations from Gov. Eric Holcomb's Public Health Commission, which finished a two-year study of the...
Former Gov. Mitch Daniels decides not to run for U.S. Senate
Former Gov. Mitch Daniels will not run for Indiana’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2024. Daniels announced his decision in a statement Tuesday. The Senate seat opened up when incumbent Mike Braun announced he would run for governor instead in 2024. Rumors had circled Daniels for weeks. And the...
