Mountain West lawmakers flooding legislatures with transgenders bans
Mountain West states are all over the map when it comes to transgender rights. Utah's Republican governor signed a bill Saturday banning gender-affirming surgeries and puberty blockers for minors. Lawmakers in Montana are debating a similar ban, and another bill in Wyoming aims to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls sports.
Report warns against cutting taxes too much during oil and gas boom
This year's legislative session could see significant changes to New Mexico's tax code. In her State of the State address, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke of cutting the gross receipts tax and income taxes, among other adjustments. The cost of the Governor's preferred tax package could be around $500 million...
