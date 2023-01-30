Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
In Florida, Manatee County School District censors books in classrooms, challenging First Amendment RightsEdy ZooBradenton, FL
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Noted entrepreneur replaces former Roy’s in Sarasota with French cuisine
The former Roy’s Restaurant location in Sarasota, a once-popular Hawaiian fusion eatery from noted chef Roy Yamaguchi, is getting a new life — this time under a French banner. The new brand at the spot, 2001 Siesta Dr., across the street from the Crossings at Siesta Key mall...
Longboat Observer
Circus Arts Conservatory brings Sarasota locals center stage
Sarasota’s Joseph Bauer Jr. has always admired ringmasters. It was their ability to capture the audience’s attention with just their voices. He wondered if he fit the bill. In 1991 in Saskatchewan, Canada, Bauer Jr. he got a chance to find out when the ringmaster wasn’t going to...
Longboat Observer
Savor the Sounds returns to Longboat and the 1960s
Break out the picnic baskets and tie dye on Saturday, because Yesterdayze is the featured act in the first of three monthly concerts at Longboat Key's Town Center Green. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce office during office hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets cost $25 for general admission.
Longboat Observer
2023 Inspiration Gala on Friday, March 10, 2023
Event Description: Join us for the 2023 Inspiration Gala on March 10th in support of the Van Wezel Foundation. Following an inspirational dinner catered by Michael's on East, guests will groove to the sounds of Grammy Award winner Kenny Loggins at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. For over 35...
businessobserverfl.com
New restaurant concept to open soon in Sarasota
There’s a lot that goes into creating a new restaurant. That’s exactly what the Art Ovation Hotel Autograph Collection in downtown Sarasota has been busy with as it prepares to open Tzeva, a 74-seat eatery, Feb. 8. The Mediterranean restaurant infused with Israeli influence will be open for...
YAHOO!
BUSINESS PEOPLE: Venice auctioneer honored at state convention
Local real estate auctioneer Neal VanDeRee was awarded the Lewis C. Dell Hall of Fame Award at the recent annual Florida Auctioneers Association Convention in Tampa. This award is usually given out once a year to an outstanding auctioneer and was bestowed on VanDeRee on Jan. 9 at the Presidential Banquet.
srqmagazine.com
LobsterCraft Highlights Connecticut State Sandwich
In 2000, a massive die-off of lobsters caused financial difficulties for Captain Mike Harden, a Connecticut-based lobster fisherman and Coast Guard Captain. Unable to make a living from fishing alone, Harden needed to find a solution. He tried a variety of ventures, including a dinner cruise and selling lobsters himself. “It was my wife’s idea to take the small amount of lobster that I was still catching and start a food truck,” says Harden. When he opened the LobsterCraft food truck in 2012, selling delicious lobster rolls, the official state sandwich of Connecticut, it was one of the state’s first gourmet food trucks.
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
cltampa.com
The Clearwater home of late 'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley is now for sale
A home owned by the late actress Kirstie Alley is now on the market in Clearwater. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in 2000 for $1.5 million from singer Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this month due to an apparent cardiac arrest.
William Dean Chocolates: Local Chocolatier Ranked Top 11 in the World
Named Top 10 in North America and rated Top 11 in the World by the most comprehensive book on artisan chocolates, Chocolate – The Reference Standard, William Dean Chocolates consistently gets high marks and awards for its sweet creations in both aesthetics and taste. William Dean Brown, Jr., gave...
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 16-20 in Lakewood Ranch
A home in Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. David and Stephanie Amos, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8353 Lindrick Lane to Christopher John Hickman and Donna Lynn Hickman, of Bradenton, for $3,075,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,860 square feet of living area.
Longboat Observer
Downtown luxury condo tower nearly sold out
An under-construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota is nearly sold out. The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue has two of its 39 residences available for sale. Vertical constriction of The DeMarcay is nearly complete. The 17th floor deck is being poured this week and drywall is complete through the seventh floor. Installation of windows is complete through the 10th floor.
995qyk.com
St. Pete Restaurant Is One Of The ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ In America
A St. Pete restaurant is on the the ‘Top 100 Places To Eat” in America. This is according to Yelp. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats, which is in downtown St. Petersburg, at number 21 on their list. Firstly, here is what Yelp says on the website about Uptown Eats....
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer
Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
wild941.com
Florida Man Grabs Pistol After Chicken Wings Take Over An Hour
Matthew Davis was arrested after he was seen on video grabbing his pistol because his order of chicken wings was taking too long. Davis had just lost his mother a few weeks prior and was already on edge. So when his order at Wingstop in Naples, Florida was taking over an hour he was extremely upset. He started pacing around the restaurant so the manager apologized and offered him a free beverage. The drink didn’t help, and after 15 more minutes of waiting he hit a boiling point and yelled “I’m going to get my strap.”
sarasotamagazine.com
Embracing Our Differences Was Vandalized Last Night
The Embracing Our Differences exhibit at downtown Sarasota's Bayfront Park—which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary season—was the victim of vandalism late last night, according to the organization's executive director, Sarah Wertheimer. Specifically, a piece called Women of the Bluest Eye by Tampa artist Donna M. Richardson, was...
businessobserverfl.com
Bradenton powerbrokers launch new commercial real estate brokerage
Some of the most prominent names in development and real estate in Manatee County have joined forces, with the launch of a new commercial real estate brokerage under the NDC Cos. umbrella. Longtime Manatee County sales and leasing leader Ben Bakker will oversee the unit, NDC Commercial Real Estate. In...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do in Sarasota
Sarasota is a city bordering the Gulf of Mexico, just about 60 miles (95 km) south of Tampa. Before Sarasota became one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Sunshine State, it was home to Native tribes, including the Calusa, Tocobaga, and Timucuan. The name “Sarasota” comes from a 1700s Spanish map, which named the area “Zara Zota,” or “a place of dancing.” Throughout history, Sarasota has gained other nicknames, including “Circus City,” as a nod to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circuses, which used the city as their winter headquarters.
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
Comments / 0