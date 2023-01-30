ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blog: The Development of our County's Law Enforcement

As the structures of cities surrounding our County grew in the early 20th century, our County struggled to keep up. This was certainly true of our law enforcement agencies. Our population grew, but the organizations overseeing our safety and criminal investigations lagged behind our neighbors. In February 1935, the Enterprise and the South San Francisco Journal lamented the situation in no uncertain terms:
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Clara detective fires gun during stolen car arrest

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - No injuries were reported when a Santa Clara police detective fired his gun Tuesday morning during an arrest of two suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle, according to an announcement from the city's police department. Detectives from the department's Special Enforcement Team were investigating a...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Half-pound of meth seized from visitor at Bay Area jail

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recovered nine ounces of methamphetamine from a visitor at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Wednesday, SMCSO announced. Police said Leslie Romero-Silva, 23, of Santa Clara, was attempting to visit an inmate when police found the drugs on her. She entered the […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for alleged mail theft, conspiracy for identity theft

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday, Campbell police officers arrested two people suspected of mail theft and conspiracy to commit identity theft. Officers responded to reports of a mail theft in progress at an apartment complex in Campbell. The suspects had left the scene before the police officers got there, but the officers were able to […]
CAMPBELL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Authorities investigate San Leandro shooting homicide

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A deadly shooting is being investigated in San Leandro, officials said. Around 8 p.m. Monday on 167th Ave. near East 14 St., officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said the victim later died at a local hospital. There is no current threat...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver injured in shooting on Dumbarton Bridge

FREMONT-- A driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound direction of the span, west of Thornton Avenue, the CHP said. The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to recover. A CHP spokesperson said it wasn't known if he was hit by gunfire. No suspects have been arrested. No other information was available from the CHP about the shooting.
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County deputy injured while wrestling gun away from suspect

SAN JOSE -- A Santa Clara County sheriff's deputy was recovering from injuries suffered while he was wrestling a weapon away from a suspect.The sheriff's department said 41-year-old Emmanuel Diaz Ramos was being held on charges that include attempted murder of a peace officer and resisting arrest related to the confrontation.Investigators said the incident began at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. A deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Rutland Ave., at Parkmoor Ave. in San Jose.During the traffic stop, the driver later identified as Ramos, fled on foot from the deputy. After a short chase, Ramos brandished a...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car's windows shattered, CHP investigating shooting on Dumbarton Bridge

FREMONT, Calif. - A car's windows were shattered Wednesday afternoon after a shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, officials say. California Highway Patrol is investigating what happened. A KTVU crew in the area saw that a car was damaged while on the overpass of Paseo Padre Parkway over Highway 84 near...
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: Thieves take thousands from Danville home, ring doorbell at end to say 'we got you'

DANVILLE, Calif. - A group of thieves put on quite the show during a brazen home burglary in Danville. The three burglars were caught on security video Tuesday around 7:25 p.m. at the home near Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch. They are seen surveying from the backyard, falling into the pond, breaking in, then ringing the doorbell as they scurried away with arms full of stolen items.
DANVILLE, CA
contracosta.news

Felon With Firearms Arrested After Pursuit With Antioch Police

The Antioch Police Department announced that on January 26, at approximately 10:00 pm, Officer Downie attempted a traffic enforcement stop on the pictured vehicle on Sycamore Drive in the city of Antioch. The vehicle made the mistake of refusing to stop for the emergency lights and siren. The vehicle was...
ANTIOCH, CA
goldrushcam.com

Santa Clara, California Man Arrested on Felony Charge for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach - Charged with Obstruction of Law Enforcement During a Civil Disorder

January 31, 2023 - WASHINGTON — A California man was arrested on charges, unsealed yesterday, stemming from his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose man accused of crime spree that included 2 murders, shooting of police officer

SAN JOSE -- A 34-year-old San Jose man was charged Tuesday in a 2021 crime spree that involved two homicides and other violent assaults, according to Santa Clara County authorities.The San Jose police department said Ricardo Padilla was in custody for the slayings of 49-year-old Thomas Salvador Calamia and 43-year-old Samuel Torres, who has been missing since July 4, 2021.Homicide detectives first became aware of Padilla in August 2021 during the Torres investigation. During the investigation, it was determined that Torres was shot and killed in the area of Coyote Creek near Wool Creek Drive by Padilla.The case bedeviled detectives...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Postal worker robbed twice on same route in Oakland neighborhood

OAKLAND, Calif. - A postal worker in Oakland was robbed while making his rounds Wednesday morning. The incident comes after police reported that there's been an increase in mail carrier holdups. Authorities said the postal worker was delivering mail in the area of 41st Street and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland's...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for breaking into Walnut Creek home, stealing gun

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary that took place in Walnut Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Walnut Creek Police Department. The suspect was identified as Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35. The burglary was reported to police at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The suspect […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man suffers injuries after shooting on Dumbarton Bridge, CHP investigating

NEWARK, Calif. - A car's windows were shattered Wednesday afternoon after a shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, officials say. California Highway Patrol is investigating what happened. A KTVU crew in the area saw that a car was damaged while on the overpass of Paseo Padre Parkway over Highway 84 near...
NEWARK, CA

