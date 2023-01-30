Read full article on original website
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara Police Chief Pat Nikolai Issues Statement on Behalf of Police Chiefs About the Tragic Death of Tyre Nichols
The Santa Clara County Police Chiefs’ Association (SCCPCA) issued a letter to the community expressing their deep concern over the recent death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five ex-Memphis police officers. Nichols’s funeral was held yesterday. Mourners remembered him as a funny and sensitive person. The...
rwcpulse.com
Blog: The Development of our County's Law Enforcement
As the structures of cities surrounding our County grew in the early 20th century, our County struggled to keep up. This was certainly true of our law enforcement agencies. Our population grew, but the organizations overseeing our safety and criminal investigations lagged behind our neighbors. In February 1935, the Enterprise and the South San Francisco Journal lamented the situation in no uncertain terms:
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara detective fires gun during stolen car arrest
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - No injuries were reported when a Santa Clara police detective fired his gun Tuesday morning during an arrest of two suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle, according to an announcement from the city's police department. Detectives from the department's Special Enforcement Team were investigating a...
Half-pound of meth seized from visitor at Bay Area jail
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recovered nine ounces of methamphetamine from a visitor at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Wednesday, SMCSO announced. Police said Leslie Romero-Silva, 23, of Santa Clara, was attempting to visit an inmate when police found the drugs on her. She entered the […]
2 arrested for alleged mail theft, conspiracy for identity theft
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday, Campbell police officers arrested two people suspected of mail theft and conspiracy to commit identity theft. Officers responded to reports of a mail theft in progress at an apartment complex in Campbell. The suspects had left the scene before the police officers got there, but the officers were able to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Authorities investigate San Leandro shooting homicide
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A deadly shooting is being investigated in San Leandro, officials said. Around 8 p.m. Monday on 167th Ave. near East 14 St., officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said the victim later died at a local hospital. There is no current threat...
Driver injured in shooting on Dumbarton Bridge
FREMONT-- A driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound direction of the span, west of Thornton Avenue, the CHP said. The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to recover. A CHP spokesperson said it wasn't known if he was hit by gunfire. No suspects have been arrested. No other information was available from the CHP about the shooting.
Female suspects accused of stealing $7K worth of merch arrested in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three female suspects who stole merchandise valued at $7,000 from a business in Vallejo have been arrested, Vallejo PD announced in a social media post. The department received a call for service on Jan. 29 on a report of three female suspects stealing a “massive” amount of merchandise from a business […]
Santa Clara County deputy injured while wrestling gun away from suspect
SAN JOSE -- A Santa Clara County sheriff's deputy was recovering from injuries suffered while he was wrestling a weapon away from a suspect.The sheriff's department said 41-year-old Emmanuel Diaz Ramos was being held on charges that include attempted murder of a peace officer and resisting arrest related to the confrontation.Investigators said the incident began at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. A deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Rutland Ave., at Parkmoor Ave. in San Jose.During the traffic stop, the driver later identified as Ramos, fled on foot from the deputy. After a short chase, Ramos brandished a...
KTVU FOX 2
Car's windows shattered, CHP investigating shooting on Dumbarton Bridge
FREMONT, Calif. - A car's windows were shattered Wednesday afternoon after a shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, officials say. California Highway Patrol is investigating what happened. A KTVU crew in the area saw that a car was damaged while on the overpass of Paseo Padre Parkway over Highway 84 near...
KTVU FOX 2
Video: Thieves take thousands from Danville home, ring doorbell at end to say 'we got you'
DANVILLE, Calif. - A group of thieves put on quite the show during a brazen home burglary in Danville. The three burglars were caught on security video Tuesday around 7:25 p.m. at the home near Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch. They are seen surveying from the backyard, falling into the pond, breaking in, then ringing the doorbell as they scurried away with arms full of stolen items.
contracosta.news
Felon With Firearms Arrested After Pursuit With Antioch Police
The Antioch Police Department announced that on January 26, at approximately 10:00 pm, Officer Downie attempted a traffic enforcement stop on the pictured vehicle on Sycamore Drive in the city of Antioch. The vehicle made the mistake of refusing to stop for the emergency lights and siren. The vehicle was...
goldrushcam.com
Santa Clara, California Man Arrested on Felony Charge for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach - Charged with Obstruction of Law Enforcement During a Civil Disorder
January 31, 2023 - WASHINGTON — A California man was arrested on charges, unsealed yesterday, stemming from his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
San Jose man accused of crime spree that included 2 murders, shooting of police officer
SAN JOSE -- A 34-year-old San Jose man was charged Tuesday in a 2021 crime spree that involved two homicides and other violent assaults, according to Santa Clara County authorities.The San Jose police department said Ricardo Padilla was in custody for the slayings of 49-year-old Thomas Salvador Calamia and 43-year-old Samuel Torres, who has been missing since July 4, 2021.Homicide detectives first became aware of Padilla in August 2021 during the Torres investigation. During the investigation, it was determined that Torres was shot and killed in the area of Coyote Creek near Wool Creek Drive by Padilla.The case bedeviled detectives...
KTVU FOX 2
Postal worker robbed twice on same route in Oakland neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - A postal worker in Oakland was robbed while making his rounds Wednesday morning. The incident comes after police reported that there's been an increase in mail carrier holdups. Authorities said the postal worker was delivering mail in the area of 41st Street and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland's...
Man arrested for breaking into Walnut Creek home, stealing gun
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary that took place in Walnut Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Walnut Creek Police Department. The suspect was identified as Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35. The burglary was reported to police at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The suspect […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man suffers injuries after shooting on Dumbarton Bridge, CHP investigating
NEWARK, Calif. - A car's windows were shattered Wednesday afternoon after a shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, officials say. California Highway Patrol is investigating what happened. A KTVU crew in the area saw that a car was damaged while on the overpass of Paseo Padre Parkway over Highway 84 near...
oaklandside.org
District Attorney Price to reopen 8 police killings for possible criminal prosecution
Alameda County police officers and sheriff’s deputies who killed eight individuals while on duty in past incidents could newly face murder, manslaughter, or other criminal charges, according to a press release issued by District Attorney Pamela Price today. “I promised accountability,” said Price, who campaigned on a platform of...
goldrushcam.com
28-Year-Old Alameda County Resident Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Conspiring To Sell Methamphetamine
January 31, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO – Ernesto Madrigal, a/k/a Tiger, a/k/a Tigre, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for his part in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy,. announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P....
Suspects attempt to steal Porsche in front of Castro Valley nursing home
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two boys who attempted to steal a woman’s Porsche in front of a nursing home in Castro Valley on Sunday. The suspects were not able to start the car, and they fled in a BMW SUV, pictured below. The incident occurred in […]
