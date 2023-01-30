ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FanSided

Despite grim season, Louisville basketball is on the rise

The Louisville basketball program has faced historic lows this season, now sitting with a 3-19 overall record and 1-10 within the ACC conference. Prior to last night’s victory over Georgia Tech, Louisville was winless in the ACC conference with an 0-10 record. Now with only nine games left in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Finally! Louisville scores first ACC win of the season

The University of Louisville basketball team finally did it. Eleven games into the ACC season, the Cardinals scored their first win in conference play on Wednesday night with a 68-58 victory over Georgia Tech before 11,416 fans at the KFC Yum Center. The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Cardinals (3-19, 1-10) and extended the Yellowjackets (8-14, 1-11) losing streak to eight games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'I wasn't quite good enough': Jeff Walz shares the path that led him to coach college basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sometimes opportunities don’t feel like opportunities. For Louisville Women’s Basketball Coach Jeff Walz, that was the case just a few decades ago. “I had the opportunity to play a few years of college basketball at Northern Kentucky University, then decided after a few years of that I wasn’t quite good enough, so I like to say I retired,” he said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville football adds grad transfer Allan Houston III

Louisville is adding Brown University wide receiver Allan Houston III to its roster. Yes, the 6-foot, 190-pound grad transfer is the son of Louisville native and former NBA star Allan Houston. Houston joins Louisville as an invited walk-on. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Houston spent four seasons at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

IU Southeast names new chancellor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University Southeast in New Albany has named its newest chancellor. IU alumna Deborah Ford was chosen to oversee the school starting July 1, the university announced Thursday. The chancellor oversees the academic and operational dimensions of the campus. Since 2009, Ford has served as chancellor...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wtva.com

Body found Monday in Louisville

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
manualredeye.com

The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly

Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Tuesday of Kentucky Derby week has a new theme: 502'sDay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of Kentucky Derby week issomething. There's the Derby, obviously, on Saturday. Oaks the day before, Friday. Thursday eventually became known as "Thurby." And now, Tuesday will be known as "502'sDay." According to Churchill Downs, it "celebrates what makes Kentucky Derby Week special: the local community."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Parlay, new sports bar, is opening near Fourth Street Live this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new sports bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in Downtown Louisville this week,Louisville Business First reports. Parlay, located at 416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., is in a 2,000-square-foot space next to the Seelbach Hotel that was previously occupied by the Japanese restaurant Hiko-A-Mon. Jeremy...
LOUISVILLE, KY

