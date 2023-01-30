Read full article on original website
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
leoweekly.com
University Of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne Likely To Stay Long Enough To Fix ‘Mess’ He Inherited
Kenny Payne is going nowhere fast. Those calling for the Louisville men’s basketball coach to be dismissed after a dismal first season — or sooner, if possible — are destined for disappointment. U of L’s finances, fundamental fairness and, undeniably, local racial politics, all argue for a...
Despite grim season, Louisville basketball is on the rise
The Louisville basketball program has faced historic lows this season, now sitting with a 3-19 overall record and 1-10 within the ACC conference. Prior to last night’s victory over Georgia Tech, Louisville was winless in the ACC conference with an 0-10 record. Now with only nine games left in...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 68-58 Win vs. Georgia Tech
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Jae'Lyn Withers, forward J.J. Traynor and forward Kamari Lands said after their win vs. the Yellow Jackets:
William Spencer commits to Louisville; New Albany (Indiana) 4-star chooses Cardinals over Kentucky, Michigan State, others
The defensive lineman originally from Louisville Male (Kentucky) announced his commitment to the Cardinals on National Signing Day
Local '23 DL William ‘Woo’ Spencer Commits to Louisville over Kentucky
The New Albany defensive lineman was down to the Cardinals, Wildcats and Spartans.
Finally! Louisville scores first ACC win of the season
The University of Louisville basketball team finally did it. Eleven games into the ACC season, the Cardinals scored their first win in conference play on Wednesday night with a 68-58 victory over Georgia Tech before 11,416 fans at the KFC Yum Center. The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Cardinals (3-19, 1-10) and extended the Yellowjackets (8-14, 1-11) losing streak to eight games.
Louisville poised to finish 2023 class with program's highest prospect rating
National Signing Day has arrived, signaling the completion of the 2023 recruiting class, at least from the high school ranks. Louisville's group of incoming freshmen currently holds 14 high school prospects. (The final class will also include an strong college of additions via the NCAA transfer portal.) With the 2023...
'I wasn't quite good enough': Jeff Walz shares the path that led him to coach college basketball
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sometimes opportunities don’t feel like opportunities. For Louisville Women’s Basketball Coach Jeff Walz, that was the case just a few decades ago. “I had the opportunity to play a few years of college basketball at Northern Kentucky University, then decided after a few years of that I wasn’t quite good enough, so I like to say I retired,” he said.
Louisville football adds grad transfer Allan Houston III
Louisville is adding Brown University wide receiver Allan Houston III to its roster. Yes, the 6-foot, 190-pound grad transfer is the son of Louisville native and former NBA star Allan Houston. Houston joins Louisville as an invited walk-on. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Houston spent four seasons at...
wdrb.com
From 'shop rat' to university president: A Q&A with U of L's Kim Schatzel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When Neeli Bendapudi started work at the University of Louisville in 2018, she was greeted by throngs of employees and students in a sort of pep rally on the steps of Grawemeyer Hall. Her successor, Kim Schatzel, kept a lower profile as she began her...
Watch: Jeff Brohm Talks Completion of Coaching Staff, Signing Day
The first year head coach of the Cardinals recently filled out his assistant coaching staff, and Wednesday marked the traditional signing day for the Class of 2023.
wdrb.com
IU Southeast names new chancellor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University Southeast in New Albany has named its newest chancellor. IU alumna Deborah Ford was chosen to oversee the school starting July 1, the university announced Thursday. The chancellor oversees the academic and operational dimensions of the campus. Since 2009, Ford has served as chancellor...
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
manualredeye.com
The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly
Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
WLKY.com
Tuesday of Kentucky Derby week has a new theme: 502'sDay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of Kentucky Derby week issomething. There's the Derby, obviously, on Saturday. Oaks the day before, Friday. Thursday eventually became known as "Thurby." And now, Tuesday will be known as "502'sDay." According to Churchill Downs, it "celebrates what makes Kentucky Derby Week special: the local community."
WLKY.com
Parlay, new sports bar, is opening near Fourth Street Live this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new sports bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in Downtown Louisville this week,Louisville Business First reports. Parlay, located at 416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., is in a 2,000-square-foot space next to the Seelbach Hotel that was previously occupied by the Japanese restaurant Hiko-A-Mon. Jeremy...
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
wdrb.com
'Skill for idiots' | ‘Gray machines’ push limits of gambling in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Linda Shore saddled up to one of the three Burning Barrel machines in the back of Bud’s Tavern, a bar advertising “good food, good times, good people” in a Jeffersontown strip mall that also includes a karate studio and a Mexican restaurant called The Yellow Cactus.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
