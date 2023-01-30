Read full article on original website
ABC News
Naomi Campbell shows off rare glimpse of her daughter while in Abu Dhabi
Naomi Campbell recently enjoyed some adorable mother-daughter time. The supermodel on Monday shared a carousel of Instagram photos of her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, and in some, fans caught glimpses of her 1-year-old daughter. In the snaps, Campbell is seen wearing a leopard print coat along with scarf...
Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
GMA’s Lara Spencer forced to take a backseat during show finale with on-screen co-star amid ongoing health battle
GOOD Morning America’s Lara Spencer was forced to take a backseat during the finale of yesterday’s show. Viewers were treated to a live performance from Cheat Codes and the country singer MacKenzie Porter at the close of Monday’s episode. Lara, who has been wearing a protective boot...
ABC News
Molly Ringwald celebrates 22 years together with Panio Gianopoulos
Actress Molly Ringwald and Panio Gianopoulos are celebrating 22 years together. In a sweet photo of herself and Gianopoulos that she shared on Instagram, Ringwald wrote, "Today, the 'getaway car' and I are together 22 years!" "Happy anniversary to us! 3 kids, 3 dogs, 1 cat and a lot of...
ABC News
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actress Cindy Williams dies at 75: Family spokesperson
Cindy Williams, the actress known for her role as Shirley Feeney on the sitcoms “Happy Days” and “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. She was 75. According to a statement from family spokesperson Liza Cranis, Williams “passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, January 25th in Los Angeles.”
ABC News
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss featured in Gap campaign before his death: 'They captured his true essence'
Gap's latest campaign with menswear brand The Brooklyn Circus features a special tribute to the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The hip-hop freestyle dancer and choreographer, who died by suicide in December, was photographed for the campaign prior to his death. In the photos, Boss is seen doing a high-step move...
