Read full article on original website
Related
wrkf.org
Louisiana lawmakers advance insurance incentives to House floor, but they still have reservations
After three hours of debate Tuesday, Louisiana lawmakers advanced legislation to devote $45 million to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program, the bill that serves as the centerpiece for the legislature’s one-week special session to address the state’s property insurance crisis. HB1 by Rep. Jerome Zeringue (R-Houma) cleared the...
wrkf.org
St. John nonprofit sues Port of South Louisiana over open meetings law, tax break
The Port of South Louisiana has come under fire over new allegations of violating Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law in a lawsuit filed last week. The Descendants Project, a St. John the Baptist Parish-based nonprofit, sued the port last Wednesday after public records requests surfaced emails sent between commissioners last year before approving a $209 million tax break for a controversial grain elevator planned in the parish.
wrkf.org
The musical “The Color Purple,” based on the book by Alice Walker, extends run at Le Petit Theatre
Taylor James as Celie in Le Petit Theatre's production of the musical The Color Purple. This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Le Petit Theatre’s production of The Color Purple, the musical based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, has been extended...
Comments / 0