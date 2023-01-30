Read full article on original website
Fact check: Did 10.5 million small businesses really start up in 2 years under Biden, Harris?
How good has the Biden Administration been for small businesses in North Carolina and beyond?
kiss951.com
North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”
Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
Up to $40,000 available to eligible homeowners in North Carolina
The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of North Carolinians in need of housing assistance for mortgages, rent, and utilities. Assistance is available—but apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.
Policy change removes one barrier to prescribing buprenorphine
Every morning when Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram goes into the office in Arlington, Virginia, she walks by walls covered in photos of people of all genders, ages and races. She passes by portraits of more than 4,800 faces — all of people who died as a result of...
North Carolina awarded federal Preschool Development Grant to boost state’s Family Child Care Home Network
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced a $4 million Preschool Development Grant that will help support children’s health and well-being, improve access to high-quality early care and learning for families across North Carolina, and invest in the state’s early care and learning workforce. NCDHHS will use the federal funding through the end of the year to enhance North Carolina’s Family Child Care Home network. This includes providing access to more professional training, tools to improve classroom curriculum and instruction and more family engagement opportunities for the FCCH workforce. This work will pilot new practices to improve the availability and quality of care for families served by the FCCH network.
WCNC
Cash or credit? NC bill would force businesses to accept cash: #WakeUpCLT To Go
North Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would require all businesses to accept cash. It comes as a survey found most Americans don't use it.
iheart.com
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
ednc.org
Teacher vacancies in North Carolina increase dramatically, but there’s a catch
Teacher attrition was down in North Carolina’s public schools for the 2021-22 school year, according to a new report from the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI). At the same time, teacher vacancies went up dramatically. But there is a caveat: a vacancy doesn’t mean there is nobody in the position.
carolinacoastonline.com
Proposed bill takes aim at removing local sheriffs from N.C. pistol purchase permit process
WILMINGTON - State lawmakers are aiming on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
North Carolina TANF Program for low-income households: Apply if your monthly income is less than $1,000
Living in North Carolina is a dream of many of us. This is because of its booming business environment, amazing landscapes, friendly people, and other perks. However, not everyone can buy a home and live comfortably with their family. This is primarily because of its relatively high unemployment and inflation rates.
North Carolina Rate Bureau wants 28% increase in auto insurance
The North Carolina Rate Bureau has submitted a rate filing with the N.C. Department of Insurance, requesting a 28.4% increase for auto policies.
mynews13.com
Paving the way through a male-dominated industry, one house at a time
DANE, Wis. — The trade industry is one that has been and still is dominated by men. Currently, the construction workforce is only made up of 11% women and Dawn McIntosh, president and CEO of CLE construction, is doing what she can to change that. “I am very involved...
bladenonline.com
Duke Energy To Help Customers Go 100% Renewable
CHARLOTTE – Duke Energy has proposed a major expansion to its Green Source Advantage (GSA) program, giving customers the option to supplement their power usage with 100% renewable power – and the ability to pair renewable projects with energy storage. Details for the GSA Choice program were outlined...
orangeandbluepress.com
North Carolina Residents, Find Out When Your February Food Stamps (EBT) Arrive
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing food stamp benefits to eligible families throughout the state in February. The department has announced the schedule for when benefits will be sent out to families who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). EBT benefits are sent out on the same day each month, based on the last digit of the recipient’s SSN. For example, if your SSN ends in a 1, benefits will be sent out on the first day of the month. If the SSN ends in 2, benefits will be sent out on the second day of the month, and so on.
asheville.com
Children in the NC Health Choice Program Moving to NC Medicaid in April
On April 1, 2023, approximately 55,000 children receiving NC Health Choice coverage will move to NC Medicaid and begin receiving additional physical and behavioral health services. This change will help save families money and increase access to care. North Carolina currently has two similar, but different, programs that offer medical...
wfmynews2.com
COVID metrics trending the right direction, NC health leaders say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County continue to decrease with most of the Charlotte area in the CDC's "low" community spread level. The trends of this winter are very different than the last few when COVID-19 quickly spread. There was a spike in COVID-19...
islandfreepress.org
N.C. reaches settlement on rental property insurance rate increase
State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has announced a settlement has been reached with insurance companies that will allow rates to increase an average statewide of 9.9 percent for rental properties starting in June. Last August, the North Carolina Rate Bureau requested a statewide average 42.6 percent rate hike for dwelling...
kiss951.com
These Are The Dirtiest Cities In North Carolina Ranked
People are flocking to cities these days. The populations of major metropolitan areas are booming with hundreds of people moving daily. And while the benefits can be fantastic, there are some downsides to city living as well. One of those can be that cities are typically dirtier than other locations. But luckily here in North Carolina, it is not nearly as bad as it is in other places like New York City and Boston (the only place I’ve actually seen a rat on the street). Though often times city living does come with more pollution, trash, and yes even rats. But what cities are the dirtiest? Well, our friends at LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America. And the good news is that none of the highest-ranking dirtiest cities were in North Carolina.
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Dispatch and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
