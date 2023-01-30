Winter festival events rescheduled due to cold weather

The temperatures over the weekend were both extra bold and much more cold than desired, leading to many of the Bold and Cold Winter Festival activities to be postponed.

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisory warnings over the weekend throughout southern Minnesota.

Melissa Dye, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said wind chill advisories and cold temperatures are typical for this time of year, however with temperatures reaching as low as 35 below zero presents dangers with outdoor activities.

“When temperatures with the wind chill get that low the danger of frostbite is pretty apparent,” she said. “Frostbite on exposed skin, especially fingers, noses and toes can set in within 10 minutes.”

The snow sculpture contest remained in full swing, though, with contestants completing their designs last week. Voting is currently open online throughout the week. The community can cast their votes by “liking” their favorite sculpture on the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

The Morehouse Rock on Ice, snowshoeing and the luminary walk have been rescheduled for this weekend. The Rock on Ice event with ice skating, music and more will be from 6:30 to 8:30 on Saturday. Snowshoeing and the luminary walk at Brooktree Golf Course will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Owner of the Little Professor Book Center John Meixner said despite the cold temperatures, he had success with several customers coming in to check out the winter festival sales.

“Lots of people from out of town came in on Saturday,” he said. “I think if there hadn’t been a sale happening here I wouldn’t have seen as many people come in because it was so cold.”

More than 200 people ordered soups for the Carry-out event at the Steele County History Center MaryAnne Higgins, SCHS tour and events manager said.

“It went very well,” she said. “We started using the carry-out model during COVID, and it’s been more successful so we’ve decided to keep it that way.”