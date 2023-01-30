Read full article on original website
Updated ATP Race to Turin after Australian Open as Djokovic, Tsitsipas and Khachanov lead the way
The ATP Race to Turin will be a long one but he was the first returns as Djokovic and Tsitsipas sit at the top of this one following their successful start in Australia. There will be many changes coming to the ATP Race standings as the season goes on but for now, Novak Djokovic sits on top. He might just remain there if he keeps playing the way he did because nobody was a match for him in Melbourne. The 4th member of the semi-final crew Tommy Paul sits at number four of the standings right now as Shelton, Korda, Lehecka, Norrie, Fritz, and Rublev finish off the top 10.
Frances Tiafoe reaches new career-high in ATP Rankings, remains positive despite early Australian open exit
American tennis sensation Frances Tiafoe recently made his maiden entry among the top-15 in the ATP Rankings, as published on Monday. The 25-year-old had high hopes coming into the 111th edition of the Australian Open. Despite making a good start in the Major, the American lost to 2022 US Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(9), in the third round of the Grand Slam.
Viewership down by 66% on Australian Open Finals Saturday, attributed to absence of home favorites Ashleigh Barty and Nick Kyrgios
Channel 9's viewership numbers for the men's doubles final and women's singles final at the 2023 Australian Open have taken a strong hit compared to the 2022 edition. The Australian TV network had signed a contract extension until 2023 to broadcast the Grand Slam and splashed around $500 million on the deal. The women's singles final was contested between reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka in 2023. The men's doubles final, meanwhile, featured the Aussie duo of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler at Rod Laver Arena on January 28th.
"We will always accept the help": Zverev on potential return to German setup for Becker ahead of Davis Cup
After his release from prison, Boris Becker has returned to work on Eurosport during the Australian Open and Alexander Zverev is optimistic that potentially he will return to the German set-up. Speaking ahead of Germany's Davis Cup tie with Switzerland, he said that they will always accept the help for...
Updated WTA Finals Race after Australian Open as Sabalenka leads Rybakina, Azarenka, Linette and Pegula, Swiatek outside top 10
The WTA Race to the Finals update has been published with the landscape following the first major looking really interesting as top players like Swiatek are outside of the top 10. The WTA Race is a fascinating thing to observe as the season goes along but it holds very little...
2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Entry List including Djokovic, defending champion Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev
The 2023 ATP 500 Dubai event will be featuring a stellar lineup as always with Novak Djokovic set to return once more alongside Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev. The Dubai event usually gathers a really strong field but it's not often that they have two players with 22 grand slams attending. That will happen this year as both Nadal and Djokovic signed up to play at the event even though neither is 100 % confirmed. Both are dealing with injuries and it's a question of whether we'll see both of them there.
"The GOAT race will really start" - Patrick Mouratoglou on Novak Djokovic being able to play in all 4 Grand Slams in 2023
Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently claimed that the GOAT race will now start in earnest after it became clear that Novak Djokovic will be able to play in all four Grand Slams in 2023. On Sunday (January 29), the 35-year-old beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reign...
2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Prize Money and Points Breakdown with $2,855,495 on offer
The ATP tour will descend upon Dubai, U.A.E from February 27-March 4, 2023, as the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships continues the tradition of welcoming the circuit's top stars to it's beautiful city. An ATP 500 event, the tournament will feature World No.1 and 2023 Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic....
Niemeier and Korpatsch eliminated from Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon
Jule Niemeier will not move through to the Quarter-Finals of Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon this week after losing out to Camila Osorio Serrano with the Colombian sealing it 7-6, 7-5 in a closely fought tie. Osorio previously saw off Alize Cornet in three sets in the first round...
2023 Abierto GNP Seguros Monterrey Entry List including Garcia, Haddad-Maia, Mertens and Vekic
The WTA 250 tournament in Monterrey will feature a fairly strong lineup of players that will battle it out from February 27th till March 5th in Mexico. The event has been fairly popular among tennis players due to the excellent facilities there as well as a really passionate tennis fanbase. It will run at the end of February and by the current entry list, Caroline Garcia will be the top seed. It was won by Leylah Fernandez the last two years but she is not on the entry list right now which means we'll get a new champion here.
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal lauds high praise on Djokovic: "His game is undoubtedly the most complete on the circuit"
Rafael Nadal's former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal has praised Djokovic as the most complete tennis player on the circuit right now following his Australian Open triumph. Many assumed that Toni Nadal isn't particularly thrilled by Novak Djokovic considering his nephew's rivalry with him but the Spanish coach is actually a big fan of Djokovic. He plotted many times against him as part of Nadal's team so he's fully aware of the strength his game possesses. He praised him after yet another Australian Open saying he has the most complete game on the tour:
Depth shown of Qatar TotalEnergies Open Doha as Rybakina listed in qualifying
The WTA 500 event in Doha is shaping up to a huge event with the entry list having multiple great players like Azarenka, Krejcikova, Andreescu, Fernandez and Rybakina in the qualifiers. The event is one of the two Gulf events that will happen in the near future and both of...
2023 Abierto Mexicano Telcel Acapulco Entry List including Alcaraz, Tsitsipas, Ruud, Fritz, Rune and Norrie
The 2023 ATP 500 Acapulco tournament will begin on February 27th and run through the first few days of March with Alcaraz, Tsitsipas, Ruud, Fritz and more attending. The event is a very popular tournament among tennis players and the field proves it each year. Many of the world's best travel to the Mexican resort town. This year is no different as we'll have another strong lineup of players including Carlos Alcaraz who was number one until recently. The Spanish player is coming to Acapulco hoping to do what his compatriot Nadal did last year.
2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Entry List headlined by Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu (Last Update - 01-02)
The 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will run from February 6th till February 10th and will feature players like Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu. The WTA 500 event is one of the first larger events outside of Australia and generally draws a spectacular field. It's that way this time as well with many great players taking part in the popular tennis destination. Most of them spend time in Abu Dhabi before heading off to Australia so this is standard for most of them.
Thiem missing from meeting point for Davis Cup travel, but still playing despite injury doubts
Dominic Thiem recently had another injury setback with a rib injury setting him back after a good end to 2022 during his comeback but the former US Open champion will still play this weekend in the Davis Cup. This is despite Thiem not arriving for the team bus leaving to...
"Surely a drop off to be expected" - Andy Murray blames low viewership for 2023 Australian Open due to the absence of Federer, Barty and Kyrgios
Andy Murray has suggested that the absence of Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty, and Nick Kyrgios was the reason for Channel 9 experiencing significantly lower TV ratings during the 2023 Australian Open as compared to last year. The Australian TV network, which recently extended its deal with the first Grand Slam...
Djokovic won Australian Open despite 3 centimetre hamstring tear according to tournament director Craig Tiley
Novak Djokovic's injury has finally been revealed as the Serbian played and won the Australian Open depsite having a 3 cm tear in his hamstring. Mats Wilander famously dismissed notions that Djokovic was faking an injury in Melbourne and he was right. He truly was injured and the injury wasn't a minor one either. Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley confirmed that an injury was there because he saw it. It was a tear in his hamstring that wasn't minor:
Tatjana Maria battles past Dayana Yastremska in Lyon
Tatjana Maria played another smashing match to take down Dayana Yastremska 6-0 6-4 despite some struggles to close out the match in the second set in Hua Hin. This is a way closer match on paper than it ended up being but Maria shined once again. She made a habit of exposing attacking players last year at Wimbledon with her incredible defensive prowess and that's what happened here. Yastremska is a player who plays very aggressive tennis keeping points short.
Strength and depth as all of ATP top 10 provisionally entered for Dubai and Acapulco next month
Something of an interesting situation occurred recently as all the top 10 players of the ATP rankings will be in action the same week, something that rarely happens. It's going to be a week of strong competitions in premier locations so it's not a surprise but it was still interesting to see. The week of February 27th will host the ATP 500 event in Dubai and Acapulco and all of the top 10 will be playing that week. In Dubai, we'll see Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal alongside Rublev, Auger-Aliassime and Hurkacz.
2023 Abierto Mexicano Telcel Acapulco Prize Money and Points Breakdown with $2,013,940 on offer
The Abierto Mexicano Acapulco tournament will be held in Acapulco, Mexico from February 27-March 04, 2023 and will feature some of the tour's brightest stars. An ATP 500 event, Acapulco will feature the return on last year's US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz, who missed the 2023 Australian Open as he was rehabbing an injury. Recent Melbourne finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas is scheduled to compete after his fantastic run Down Under, in addition to 2022 US Open runner-up Casper Ruud.
