ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Ja Morant said rookie Andrew Nembhard 'told my pops to shut up' before scuffle in Grizzlies-Pacers

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frrTU_0kWZXbCQ00

Welcome to Layup Lines, our basketball newsletter where we’ll prep you for the tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant got into a bit of an altercation during a recent win over the Indiana Pacers.

It wasn’t entirely clear what caused the scuffle between Morant and members of the opposing team. The guard was initially seen jawing with Pacers wing Chris Duarte after a free throw from Indiana’s Isaiah Jackson. Members from both teams got involved before the two sides were eventually separated.

During his post-game interview, Morant was asked to provide more clarity. He said that Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard actually started the incident:

“Andrew told my pops to shut up. Pretty much, I heard my pops like ask him if he said shut up. So I was trying to figure out who he was talking to. Obviously, I had seen it was him, so I approached him, seeing what he was on. Checked his temperature. He didn’t have a fever. Then Duarte came over, tried to push me … I told him stop pushing me. He said he was cooling. Then his teammates came over, then he started talking.”

Morant’s father, Tee Morant, was also recently involved in a dispute with FS1’s Shannon Sharpe (who wore a stylish cardigan) during a recent Lakers game in Los Angeles.

Ja clearly wasn’t happy that Nembhard was disrespectful toward Tee. Meanwhile, Morant’s best friend Davonte Pack (who is also known as DTap) was escorted out of the arena for his role in escalating Sunday’s altercation.

It was a bizarre scene and you can watch it in its entirety right here:

The Tip-Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gvpZ_0kWZXbCQ00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

NBA content from around the USA TODAY Sports network.

Speaking of the Grizzlies, Memphis big man Jaren Jackson Jr. found himself at the center of an incredibly dumb controversy this past weekend.

There was a Reddit post that claimed Memphis scorekeepers were cooking the books to make Jackson’s potential Defensive Player of the Year campaign more impressive. There are several reasons why that is not true:

“Let’s fully ignore all of his blocks and steals and defensive counting stats that can potentially be fudged by a scorekeeper.

The Athletic’s Seth Partnow has a fascinating metric that does not use blocks to calculate rim protection. Instead, he involves rim FG% allowed vs. contests, frequency of contests, and opponent rim attempt rate while a player is on the floor.

Jackson leads the league in rim protection points saved, and while he is 2.2 points per 100 possession better at home than on the road, his splits at home and on the road would both rank as the best in the league.”

The league uses auditors and tons of additional camera angles to verify all stats.

In the age of popularized sports gambling, there is simply no way anybody would get away with fudging the numbers. Jackson just records more blocks at home than he does on the road. It’s fairly simple stuff!

One To Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbWgn_0kWZXbCQ00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

(All odds via Tipico.)

Kings (-115, -1.5) vs. Timberwolves (-105), O/U 237.5, 8:00 PM ET

Over the course of their last ten games, both the Kings and the Timberwolves are 7-3. Based on net ratings, Sacramento and Minnesota are two of the five best teams in the Western Conference this month since the new year began. Anthony Edwards has turned it up a notch of late, but the Kings remain as the No. 3 seed in the West.

Shootaround

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pjlm_0kWZXbCQ00

Patrick Beverley brilliantly used a photographer’s camera to a ref to prove LeBron was fouled and got a tech

LeBron James’ emotional reaction to a missed foul call in Lakers-Celtics became a funny meme

Joel Embiid discusses the scuffle between Georges Niang, and Shake Milton in recent win

HoopsHype’s Notebook: Latest on Myles Turner, Bojan Bogdanovic, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Bones Hyland

Comments / 11

kal_el_31
3d ago

Well, his daddy is always opening his mouth to the other teams player's!!! The refs need to kick him out because if it was a regular fan we'd be shown the exit!!

Reply
6
The glove
2d ago

I'm tired of his dad always talking and trying to get pub. quit clout chasing and sit in your seat. They didn't want it with Shannon Sharpe

Reply
6
Gregory Drake
1d ago

Morant's Dad does run his mouth too darn much! If he was a regular fan like the rest of us, he would be kicked out of the game! He needs to sit back and enjoy the game!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Sports World Calling For Legendary Head Coach To Retire

Jim Boeheim has been leading the men's basketball team for Syracuse since 1976. Although there have been plenty of great moments during his lengthy run, it seems like college basketball fans are officially over his antics.  Following Syracuse's loss to Virginia, Boeheim was asked about Benny ...
SYRACUSE, NY
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
263K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy