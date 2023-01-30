Ian Douglass over at The Ringer.com has a long, detailed piece on Court Bauer and the advent, rebirth and now REELZ TV deal for Major League Wrestling, tracing it all back to the Bauer's youth where he was a protege of Afa, Samu and the late Gary Albright. There's a lot of insight into why the promotion didn't click in the past, with Bauer taking that blame, and moves they have made to build the promotion in its current incarnation as it prepares to debut on REELZ this coming Tuesday night.

2 DAYS AGO