Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
It’s a Philly Thing: Where to Watch the Super Bowl in PhiladelphiaMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
SAM ADONIS VS. LA ESTELLA SET FOR MLW RETURN TO PHILLY
Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella this Saturday in Philly at MLW SuperFight. MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV taping. DRAGONGATE’s La Estrella will face the undefeated Sam Adonis in what promises to be a fascinating showcase of DRAGONTATE’s brand of lucharesu vs. Adonis’ lucha.
SAMOAN SWAT TEAM TO DEFEND MLW TAG TEAM TITLES VS...
Samoan SWAT Team vs The Mane Event Saturday in Philly at MLW SuperFight. MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV taping. From the Big Top, a ringleader (Midas Black) and his trusty circus lion (Jay Lyon) have barnstormed throughout wrestling delivering “The Greatest Show in Professional Wrestling”. Now, the duo known as the Mane Event look to plant their tentpoles in Major League Wrestling.
COURT BAUER PROFILED, WHAT WILL BE FEATURED ON FIRST MLW REELZ EPISODES AND MORE
Ian Douglass over at The Ringer.com has a long, detailed piece on Court Bauer and the advent, rebirth and now REELZ TV deal for Major League Wrestling, tracing it all back to the Bauer's youth where he was a protege of Afa, Samu and the late Gary Albright. There's a lot of insight into why the promotion didn't click in the past, with Bauer taking that blame, and moves they have made to build the promotion in its current incarnation as it prepares to debut on REELZ this coming Tuesday night.
DAVEY RICHARDS, DANIELLE KAMELA, CLARK CONNORS, TITLE MATCHES & MORE: UNITED WRESTLING NETWORK RED CARPET RUMBLE PART ONE TV REPORT
The United Wrestling Network broadcast the first part of their 2023 Red Carpet Rumble on their Championship Wrestling TV over the weekend. The event, which drew over 1,000 to Mesa, Arizona's Bell Bank Park opened with the announcers teasing that The Red Carpet Rumble will take place in two weeks and previewed tonight's episode.
A WEDDING AND THE FINALS OF THE CHAMPION SERIES: NWA POWERRR LIVE REPORT
Welcome to PWInsider.com's NWA Powerrr Report. I was unable to watch the episode as it was streaming live due to well, real life, but now that I'm home, here's the report, which I'm. posting live as I watch. Cory Strode will be back next week with the usual NWA report!
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
WWE'S KARL ANDERSON VS. TAMA TONGA & MORE: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan on AXS TV:. *IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP and Francesco Akira vs. Lio Rush and YOH. *NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga. *IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato. If you...
UPDATES ON WOW, DARK SIDE OF THE RING & MORE WRESTLING CONTENT ON REELZ
We haven't heard much on this, but apparently there were WOW - Women of Wrestling tryouts in Los Angeles today so they are casting new performers for future episodes of the weekly, syndicated series. Dark Side of the Ring, as we have noted, have been filming for the fourth season...
MLW RESPONDS TO WWE'S ATTEMPT TO HALT DISCOVERY IN LAWSUIT, SAYS THEY HAVE EVERY RIGHT TO SEEK DISCOVERY ON WWE ATTEMPTS TO BLOCK ROH FROM MADISON SQUARE GARDEN
MLW's attorneys filed the following response to WWE's attempts to halt their discovery requests on 1/23:. Defendant World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.’s (“WWE”) motion for administrative relief (ECF 57) is its latest desperate attempt to delay discovery that will expose its anticompetitive scheme to destroy Plaintiff MLW Media LLC’s (“MLW”) business and monopolize the U.S. market for the sale of broadcasting rights for professional wrestling programs. The motion fails on procedure and substance.
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Samoa Joe is on The Sessions with Renee Paquette today. Joe discusses finding a good work-life balance, finding calm in his older age, his family help to get him ready for professional wrestling, what drew him to professional wrestling, Polynesian connection in pro wrestling, advice to young wrestlers, what he hopes to achieve in what's left of his career, voice over work and more.
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: The Great Muta. Tonight's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Jonathan Gresham vs Aiden Prince. 8 PM - Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:. *Callihan and The Design vs. Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander & Frankie...
NEW AEW TNT CHAMPION CROWNED
Samoa Joe defeated Darby Allin in one HELL of a brawl to recapture the AEW TNT Championship in the main event of AEW Dynamite. This kicks off Joe's second title reign as champion. Joe remains the ROH TV Champion as well. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS, FORMER IMPACT STAR DEBUTS
Live Dark - Elevation Spoilers from Billy Krotchsen in Dayton, Ohio:. *Dasha is the ring announcer. *Paul Wight is alone in the announce booth. *Matt Menard & Angelo Parker defeated The Boys, Brendan & Brett Tate. *Matt Menard joined Wight. *Juice Robinson defeated former Impact Wrestling star Jake Crist. *The...
KOTA IBUSHI'S FIRST ANNOUNCED POST-NJPW APPEARANCE IS...
Game Changer Wrestling just announced former New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kota Ibushi will be coming in to work for the promotion as part of Wrestlemania weekend this Marcb in Los Angeles. He will be working multiple events for the promotion. Ibushi's New Japan deal expired this week. If you...
WHEN BOOKER T KNEW HE WOULD BE IN WWE RUMBLE, WWE STARS IN LOS ANGELES AND MORE
Booker T noted on his podcast he was asked to take part in the Men's Royal Rumble match during the WWE Kickoff broadcast. For those who have asked, Rick Boogs and Carmella were not backstage at the Rumble PPV. There are a lot of WWE stars in Los Angeles today...
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF KOTA IBUSHI
With the conclusion of his contract period on January 31 2023, Kota Ibushi has departed New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Ibushi had been recovering from injury since October 2021. We apologise to Ibushi’s fans for the abrupt announcement, and join them in wishing Ibushi the very best in all his future endeavours.
HOOK SIGNS EXCLUSIVE SIGNING DEAL, CONGRATS TO PAT BUCK & FAMILY, MAX CASTOR IN CONCERT IN SAN FRAN AND MORE
FTW Champion Hook has signed an exclusive deal with The Big Event to do signings and appearances through them. AEW's Bryan Danielson has a similar deal with Big Event:. Northeast Wrestling will hold their biggest event of the year, Wrestlefest 27 at Crosby High School (300 Pierpont Road) in Waterbury, CT on Saturday 3/11 with Tay Melo, Sammy Guevara and more to appear. For more, visit www.WrestleFest.com.
