baylorlariat.com
Breaking News: Classes to continue remotely through Thursday noon
Baylor is shifting to online instruction until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday as the temperature to drops significantly and Waco continues to be under icy conditions. Baylor sent a “Baylor Alert” Wednesday afternoon, announcing class instruction will continue to be held remotely and staff will be teleworking. “The National...
Breaking News: Classes to continue remotely for all of Wednesday
Baylor is shifting to online instruction for all of Wednesday as the temperature continues to drop significantly and Waco continues to be under icy conditions. Baylor sent a “Baylor Alert” Tuesday afternoon, announcing campus will shift to remote instruction and telework all day on Wednesday. “The National Weather...
What to Do in Waco: Feb. 4 – 9
Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival | Feb. 2-4 | Event times vary | Locations vary | Admission prices vary | The Waco Family and Faith Film Festival provides a spotlight for local, student and international filmmakers through red carpet events and special screenings. Waco Downtown Farmers Market |...
No. 11 Baylor men’s tennis looks to stay hot at home versus No. 4 Michigan
After qualifying for the ITA Indoor Championships this past Sunday, No. 11 Baylor men’s tennis is well rested, recovered and ready for its next big challenge against No. 4 University of Michigan. Baylor (5-1) is in the middle of a brutal stretch of contests. Following a big 4-2 win...
No. 24 Baylor women’s golf battles chilling conditions, maintains big spring goals
When No. 24 Baylor women’s golf traveled to Gold Canyon, Ariz., for the Match in the Desert on Jan. 23, it thought it’d get warm temperatures. It didn’t take long for head coach Jay Goble and the team to find out it was not exactly comfortable weather at Superstition Mountain Golf Club.
#BaylorRush goes viral on TikTok; showcases unique fashion, Greek life
In August 2021, #BamaRush at the University of Alabama took over the internet. Many potential new members (PNMs) would record videos showing their outfits and talking about the week-long recruitment process, which allowed people with little or no knowledge of how sororities worked to get an inside look at the process.
Sarah Andrews’ lights-out day leads BU women’s basketball past Kansas, 77-73
Due to frigid conditions, the Baylor women’s basketball team had a feeling it would be hard for folks to come out and support it on Wednesday night. The Bears had the University of Kansas on deck and only 1,157 fans were able to show up. For reference, the Ferrell...
Musicians behind Baylor basketball motivate Bears on, off the court
Between the sounds of screaming fans, whistling referees and squeaking shoes, Courtside Players and DJs do their best to elevate the crowd’s energy and the team’s morale throughout basketball games in the Ferrell Center. Grapevine senior Austin Lehman, a trumpet player for the Courtside Players, said the group...
Waco airport flies through renovations as construction progresses to completion
After about a year of work, the construction to renovate the Waco Regional Airport is almost a quarter of the way through and expected to be completed by September of this year. Currently, staff is working on adding pieces of diverse history, modifying floorspace, incorporating new ceiling designs and unique artwork as Wacoans await the finished project.
Non-traditional college students encourage others to build their own path
The traditional trajectory of academics in America is attending elementary school, middle school, high school and, for some, going to college. Some students at Baylor follow a different path. Although these students are sharing the same campus and traditions, they are doing such at a different age than many traditionally do.
Baylor baseball ramps up for 2023 season, looks to defy odds
It’s been a busy offseason for the new Baylor baseball team and head coach Mitch Thompson. The Bears are coming off a disappointing 2022 season that saw the end of the Steve Rodriguez era. The team found its guy to turn the team around when Thompson was hired to...
Road to Rwanda: Baylor CSD department looks to expand its relationships
During the Wintermester, faculty and students from the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders traveled to Rwanda to complete clinical studies as part of a new relationship between Baylor’s health programs and Africa New Life Ministries. The trip spanned from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14 and included an array...
Student thrives in Concerto Competition despite physical, mental hurdles
Upon first glance, it seems to be a quiet Saturday morning at the Glennis McCrary Music Building, no different than any other. Just a few steps inside, eight students prepare to compete in the prestigious Baylor School of Music Concerto Competition on the stage of Jones Concert Hall. At approximately...
