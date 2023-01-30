Read full article on original website
BOOKER T IN THE RUMBLE, XFL COVERAGE, PIPER NIVEN, NICOLAS CAGE IN 'THE WRESTLER' AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Settle a bet. Did Nick Cage ever train for the film The Wrestler or did Mickey Rourke replace him before that?. Afa Anoa'i told me once during an interview Cage did one training session in the ring and then left the film, with Rourke replacing him.
FORMER NBC UNIVERSAL EXEC WHO LAUNCHED SEVERAL WWE REALITY SERIES NOW HEADING UNSCRIPTED PROGRAMMING FOR CW NETWORK
Heather Olander has been hired by The CW Network as their new Head of Unscripted content. During her time with NBC Universal, Olander helped shepard Miz & Mrs. and Straight Up Steve Austin into existence on the USA Network. The Hollywood Reporter has defined Olander's hiring as perhaps the most...
FORMER WWE AND ROH STAR MIKE MONDO RETURNING TO THE RING, NOW TAKING BOOKINGS
Former WWE and Ring of Honor star Mike Mondo aka Mikey of the Spirit Squad will officially return to the ring for the first time since 2019 at the 2/25 NYWC Psycho Circus in Islip, NY, wrestling Dickie Rodz. He will also be touring Italy in March. Mondo, who had...
BEHIND THE SCENES OF ROYAL RUMBLE AND MORE WWE NEWS & NOTES
"Full Body Banger" workout with The Brawling Brutes at WWE HQ! | Celtic Warrior Workouts Ep. 119. WWE 2K23 First Look: John Cena Showcase — Big E, Kai, Baszler & Creed take on The Cenation Leader!. "XFL | Coaches Roundtable | Episode 1 – Terrell Buckley, Wade Phillips, Bob...
BLOOMBERG PROFILES TONY KHAN AND MORE AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Bloomberg.com featured a long profile on AEW and President Tony Khan at this link. Shop AEW has a ton of new designs for stars like Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Top-Flight, The Acclaimed, the Blackpool Combat Club, Action Andretti , Saraya, Ruby Soho and many others. They also have a commemorative first Dynamite I Was There T-Shirt. This week's Top Rope Tuesday design is a purple JAS T-shirt that is only available until February 7. And there's a preorder for a new (very evil) Danhausen Micro Brawler going on until February 13th.
WWE'S KARL ANDERSON VS. TAMA TONGA & MORE: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan on AXS TV:. *IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP and Francesco Akira vs. Lio Rush and YOH. *NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga. *IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato. If you...
HOGAN REP RESPONDS TO HEALTH ISSUE CLAIMS, LA TIMES ON WHAT MEDIA COMPANIES CAN LEARN FROM WWE & MORE
In regard to all the reports about Hulk Hogan's health in the wake of Kurt Angle stating Hogan told him that he can't feel below the waist, a rep for the WWE Hall of Famer told Entertainment Tonight, "Everything is OK with him. Hulk is someone with a lot of humor." Hogan, who now walks with a cane, has mostly kept to the Tampa area, including his karaoke bar, in recent years, in part because he's not up to the rigors of regularly traveling anymore.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Bayley, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze will be on next week's episode of The Bump. Jenni & Nattie's Naughty & Nice New Year Goals 2023! | TheNeidharts. Nikki and Brie visit a bridal shop: Nikki Bella Says I Do, Feb. 2, 2023:. The clock is ticking on Nikki and Artem’s...
AMAZON SNATCHES RIGHTS TO NEW JOHN CENA FILM
Deadline is reporting that Amazon's Prime Video has picked up the global rights for John Cena film Ricky Stanicky which is currently set to start filming in Melbourne, Australia this month. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
MIZ, ALEXA BLISS SET FOR SECOND SEASON OF NBC'S 'THAT'S MY JAM'
The Miz and Alexa Bliss are featured in the preview for the second season of 'That's My Jam' hosted by Jimmy Fallon, beginning on 3/7 at 10 pm on NBC:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
'STALKER', A NEW FILM STARRING BRET HART TO BE RELEASED THEATRICALLY AND ON DEMAND THIS MONTH
The following press release from Gravitas Ventures was issued this morning:. STALKER In Select Theaters & On Demand on March 24, 2023. Starring: Sophie Skelton, Stuart Brennan and wrestling legend Bret Hart. A broken down freight elevator precariously hangs dangerously high, trapping a young woman inside with her stalker. Starring...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS, FORMER IMPACT STAR DEBUTS
Live Dark - Elevation Spoilers from Billy Krotchsen in Dayton, Ohio:. *Dasha is the ring announcer. *Paul Wight is alone in the announce booth. *Matt Menard & Angelo Parker defeated The Boys, Brendan & Brett Tate. *Matt Menard joined Wight. *Juice Robinson defeated former Impact Wrestling star Jake Crist. *The...
HBK TALKS TAKING NXT ON THE ROAD, WILLIAM REGAL’S RETURN, NXT TALENT IN THE RUMBLE, MAIN ROSTER TALENT IN NXT, MANY ROSE’S EXIT, WHO TELLS THE TALENT WHEN THEY WORK THE MAIN ROSTER AND MORE - FULL SHAWN MICHAELS VENGEANCE DAY CALL
Shawn Michaels held a conference call with reporters today in advance of this weekend’s Vengeance Day live event. Shawn talked about how this will be the first time we did it with video. He said he was trying to improve the process. He said he felt he should wear a jacket and look professional. Shawn is always great at self-depreciating humor.
NICK KHAN ON WHETHER VINCE MCMAHON WOULD EXIT AFTER A SALE, WHEN NXT'S TV DEAL IS UP, WHY THEY ARE LOOKING AT A SALE BEFORE NEW TV RIGHTS AND MORE: COMPLETE WWE EARNINGS CALL COVERAGE
Welcome to PWInsider.com's ongoing coverage of WWE's fourth quarter and complete 2022 earnings call!. Seth Zalslov welcomed us to the call. On the call are WWE CEO Nick Khan, CCO Paul Levesque and CFO Frank Riddick. No Vince McMahon!. Nick said 2022 was another record setting year for WWE. In...
WHAT IF TRIPLE H HAD BEEN IN JOHN LAURINAITIS' POSITION, PUNK'S SILENCE, MLW GOING LIVE? AND MORE
Should we read anything into its been months and we still seem to have seen nothing from CM Punk, no comments, no rants, no appearances, nothing?. No, remember it was a long time between his WWE exit and the appearance on the Cabana podcast and then an even longer time before he returned to wrestling. To the best of my knowledge, he's still under an AEW deal and as long as he's getting paid, it doesn't behoove him to say anything publicly really. Whatever his next move is, whether it's to return to AEW down the line or leave, we'll know eventually, but I don't envision he'll say anything until it's time for that next move.
HEYMAN HUSTLE LAUNCHES ONLINE STORE, CODY RETURNS TO THE ROAD, LIGHTS OUT STREET FIGHTS & MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
Paul Heyman's Heyman Hustle website has officially launched a merchandise store at this link. Edge, Charlotte Flair and Cody Rhodes have been announced for signings at this March's Big Event convention in Queens, NY. Obviously, the big WWE show of the weekend is tonight's NXT Vengeance Day PPV from Charlotte,...
'HITMAN HART - WRESTLING WITH SHADOWS' GETTING FIRST-EVER BLU-RAY RELEASE
The excellent documentary Hitman Hart - Wrestling with Shadows, which covered Bret Hart's WWF career, including the Montreal Screwjob, is getting a limited edition Blu-Ray release. Promotional material for the release notes:. From arthouse to Canuxploitation, Canadian International Pictures (CIP) is devoted to resurrecting vital, distinctive, and overlooked triumphs of...
