Should we read anything into its been months and we still seem to have seen nothing from CM Punk, no comments, no rants, no appearances, nothing?. No, remember it was a long time between his WWE exit and the appearance on the Cabana podcast and then an even longer time before he returned to wrestling. To the best of my knowledge, he's still under an AEW deal and as long as he's getting paid, it doesn't behoove him to say anything publicly really. Whatever his next move is, whether it's to return to AEW down the line or leave, we'll know eventually, but I don't envision he'll say anything until it's time for that next move.

2 DAYS AGO