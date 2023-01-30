Read full article on original website
NIA JAX NOTE
For those who have asked, no one we have spoken with has seen Nia Jax backstage at Smackdown. If she is there, she is being well hidden. Jax did a signing for HighspotsAuctions.com last night.
WRESTLING REVOLVER'S NIGHT AT THE MOXBURY STREAMING TONIGHT ON FITE.TV
Wrestling Revolver announced the following for tonight's Night at the MOXBury in Dayton, Ohio, which will stream live on FITE.TV:. On February 2nd Wrestling Revolver presents ? Night at the MOXbury live on FITE+ straight from Calumet Center in Dayton, OH. The event is hosted by Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan. The lineup is already stacked and three titles will be on the line - Revolver World Title, Revolver Remix Title and Revolver World Tag Title. Check the full lineup below:
WHAT IS SET FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS OF UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING - RED CARPET RUMBLE
Scheduled for this weekend's syndicated United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. *Bad Dude Tito vs. Willie Mack vs. Shawn Dean vs. Joey Janela to determine the number one contender for the UWN title. *Pretty Peter Avalon vs. R3 Cassus in the Grand Canyon Clash. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. AEW's...
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Damon Kemp says that he and Shelton have the same career goals, but their paths are different. We are both from the University of Minnesota but I was a Pan American champion and winning is in my DNA. There is a new gold standard and his name is Damon Kemp.
UPDATED WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER LINEUP
The 2/18 WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will feature:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn. *Elimination Chamber to determine WWE Raw Women's Championship Challenger at Wrestlemania 39: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. final challenger to be announced. *WWE United States...
KENNY KING SIGNS WITH...
Kenny King has announced he has come to terms and signed a one year deal with Impact Wrestling:
NEW AEW TNT CHAMPION CROWNED
Samoa Joe defeated Darby Allin in one HELL of a brawl to recapture the AEW TNT Championship in the main event of AEW Dynamite. This kicks off Joe's second title reign as champion. Joe remains the ROH TV Champion as well.
TOP MATCHES FOR THE NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV ARE... (SPOILERS)
PWInsider.com has confirmed the following are set as the top matches for the 2/11 National Wrestling Alliance 'Nuff Said PPV from Tampa, Florida, which will stream on FITE.TV:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with a stipulation to be announced next week. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love -...
\WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Vic Joseph. They lock up and they go into the corner and hold on to the tie up until they break. Lash with a shoulder tackle. Sol with a wrist lock and a side head lock. Sol with a shoulder tackle but Lash stays on her feet. Lash grabs Sol by the hair and they criss cross until Sol connects with a shoulder tackle. They push each other. Sol with a waist lock and Lash with back elbows. Sol floats over and hits a cross body out of the opposite corner for a near fall. Sol with a single leg take down into an STF. Lash crawls to the ropes to force the break. Lash sends Sol to the apron and she follows with a forearm. Sol with a shoulder and a sunset flip for a near fall. Sol with a cravate and drop kick. Sol goes for a leap frog and Lash with a bicyle kick to send Sol to the floor. Lash goes to the floor and celebrates before kicking Sol on the floor. They return to the ring.
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*Rush vs. Christopher Daniels. *AEW Trios Tag Team Champions The Elite vs. Matt Hardy & Ethan Page & Isaiah Kassidy. *Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr. *Saraya & Toni Storm in action.
'NIKKI BELLA SAYS I DO' ON E! PART TWO PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Nikki Bella Says I Do, a four part mini-series covering the WWE Hall of Famer's wedding to Dancing with the Stars competitor Artem Chigvintsev continues tonight at 9 PM EST on E!. The episode, titled Pole Dancing With the Stars, features the following plot - "With the wedding destination locked...
EXCLUSIVE CLIP: THE MIZ ON 'PICTIONARY'
As PWInsider.com reported on Monday, WWE's Xavier Woods and The Miz are appearing all week on Pictionary, the game show hosted by Jerry O'Connell as Celebrity Captains. We are happy to present an exclusive clip of Miz from Pictionary:. Check your local listings for when it airs. Here in NYC,...
MARK BRISCOE PAYS TRIBUTE TO HIS BROTHER JAY
AEW released this excellent video on Mark Briscoe:
WHAT WILL OPEN TONIGHT'S IMPACT ON AXS, IMPACT TEAMING WITH 'BUSTED OPEN' AT NO SURRENDER
Opening tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS is KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin. Impact announced they will be teaming up with SiriusXM's Busted Open for a post-No Surrender PPV Party:. No Surrender After-Party With Busted Open After Dark. Don’t miss Busted Open After Dark, the official...
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown:. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Contender's Tournament Final: Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet.
BOOKER T IN THE RUMBLE, XFL COVERAGE, PIPER NIVEN, NICOLAS CAGE IN 'THE WRESTLER' AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Settle a bet. Did Nick Cage ever train for the film The Wrestler or did Mickey Rourke replace him before that?. Afa Anoa'i told me once during an interview Cage did one training session in the ring and then left the film, with Rourke replacing him.
WWE'S KARL ANDERSON VS. TAMA TONGA & MORE: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan on AXS TV:. *IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP and Francesco Akira vs. Lio Rush and YOH. *NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga. *IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato. If you...
WWE VENGEANCE DAY 2023 TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE NXT will present the 2023 Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC tonight on PPV, the WWE Network and Peacock from The Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs....
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
We are in Kissimmee, Florida with Matt Rehwoldt and Tom Haniffan, our lead announcers. Knight and Bey battled back and forth with Knight looking good. KUSHIDA tagged in and came off the ropes wth an axhandle. Knight went for a springboard move but Bey dropkicked him in mid-air. Austin tagged in and stomped away at him. The Bullet Club double-teamed him in the corner as Knight tried to fight his way out. Knight finally avoided an Austin charge and tagged KUSHIDA. Bey went for the Art of Finesse but was caught in armbar submission, Austin dropkicked him to break it up. They had a chicken fight. KUSHIDA nailed a dropkick that sent Bey flying. Knight hit a top rope rana on Austin. Austin cleaned house with kicks and avoided a Knight charge into the buckles, drilling him with a kick. Lots of strong wrestling here so far.
MIZ, ALEXA BLISS SET FOR SECOND SEASON OF NBC'S 'THAT'S MY JAM'
The Miz and Alexa Bliss are featured in the preview for the second season of 'That's My Jam' hosted by Jimmy Fallon, beginning on 3/7 at 10 pm on NBC:
