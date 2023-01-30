Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Vic Joseph. They lock up and they go into the corner and hold on to the tie up until they break. Lash with a shoulder tackle. Sol with a wrist lock and a side head lock. Sol with a shoulder tackle but Lash stays on her feet. Lash grabs Sol by the hair and they criss cross until Sol connects with a shoulder tackle. They push each other. Sol with a waist lock and Lash with back elbows. Sol floats over and hits a cross body out of the opposite corner for a near fall. Sol with a single leg take down into an STF. Lash crawls to the ropes to force the break. Lash sends Sol to the apron and she follows with a forearm. Sol with a shoulder and a sunset flip for a near fall. Sol with a cravate and drop kick. Sol goes for a leap frog and Lash with a bicyle kick to send Sol to the floor. Lash goes to the floor and celebrates before kicking Sol on the floor. They return to the ring.

12 HOURS AGO