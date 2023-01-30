Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Pro Wrestling Insider
GUNTHER MAKES WWE HISTORY, BOOKER & MCAFEE TALK ROYAL RUMBLE RETURNS
GUNTHER has now cracked into the top 10 of longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions in WWE history. He has now been Intercontinental Champion 235 days. He just surpassed Pat Patterson and his initial reign as champion, as well as Cody Rhodes 2011 reign of 233 days. The next hurdle that he will likely cross is Shelton Benjamin 2004-2005 reign of 244 days. Next would be The Rock at 264 days.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PEACOCK, WHICH HOUSES WWE NETWORK IN UNITED STATES, ENDS FREE SUBSCRIPTION TIER
Comcast's streaming service Peacock, which houses live WWE events and the WWE Network content exclusively here in the United States, has ended its free subscription for those who just want to watch select ad-supported content without paying. Those who are already subscribed currently will continue to be able to utilize...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
JD McDonagh – Irish Ace (Entrance Theme) If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY WITH LOGAN PAUL, WWE MAIN EVENT & NXT LEVEL UP LINEUPS AND MORE
*Akira Tozawa vs. WWE NXT's Tony D’Angelo. *Shelton Benjamin vs. WWE NXT's Damon Kemp. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima. Javier Bernal vs. Oba Femi. Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend. Cody Rhodes Wins Royal Rumble, Logan Paul Joins UFC, George Janko Lied To You...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE'S KARL ANDERSON VS. TAMA TONGA & MORE: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan on AXS TV:. *IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP and Francesco Akira vs. Lio Rush and YOH. *NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga. *IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF KOTA IBUSHI
With the conclusion of his contract period on January 31 2023, Kota Ibushi has departed New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Ibushi had been recovering from injury since October 2021. We apologise to Ibushi’s fans for the abrupt announcement, and join them in wishing Ibushi the very best in all his future endeavours.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHEN BOOKER T KNEW HE WOULD BE IN WWE RUMBLE, WWE STARS IN LOS ANGELES AND MORE
Booker T noted on his podcast he was asked to take part in the Men's Royal Rumble match during the WWE Kickoff broadcast. For those who have asked, Rick Boogs and Carmella were not backstage at the Rumble PPV. There are a lot of WWE stars in Los Angeles today...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
*The go-home show for this Saturday's Vengeance Day. *The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher. *The Dyad vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Duke Hudson & Andre Chase - Winners will join the WWE NXT Vengeance Day NXT Tag Team Championship match. *Lyra Valkyria vs. Cora Jade. *Stevie Turner will...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE AND ROH STAR MIKE MONDO RETURNING TO THE RING, NOW TAKING BOOKINGS
Former WWE and Ring of Honor star Mike Mondo aka Mikey of the Spirit Squad will officially return to the ring for the first time since 2019 at the 2/25 NYWC Psycho Circus in Islip, NY, wrestling Dickie Rodz. He will also be touring Italy in March. Mondo, who had...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE, DEMO SEES BIG JUMPS AHEAD OF THE ROYAL RUMBLE
The 1/27 Friday Night Smackdown on FOX brought in 2,544,000 overnight viewers, way up from last week's 2,257,000 overnight viewers. They did a 0.67 in the 18-49 demo, up from last week's 0.55. Date Audience Number. 01/27/23 2,544,000. 01/20/23 2,257,000. 01/13/23 2,326,000. 01/06/23 2,257,000. 12/30/22 - John Cena Returns 2,629,000.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
*AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe for the TNT title - No Holds Barred. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page. *Bryan Danielson vs. the debuting Timothy Thatcher. *Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STARS COMMENT ON 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' EXPERIENCE
The following WWE stars commented on taking part in taping Wheel of Fortune for WWE Week yesterday:. Spinnin da wheel until my hands fall off. #wheeloffortune #ultrasuperstar. Xavier Woods writing the caption, The perfect picture doesn’t exi……..@truekofi @wwebige @wheeloffortune @wwe @officialvannawhite #PatSajak" Kofi Kingston wrote the following,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SECOND ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH ANNOUNCED
There will be a second Elimination Chamber match on 2/18 in Montreal to determine Bianca Belair's challenger at Wrestlemania 39. Confirmed as competing in the bout are Asuka, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Next week on Raw will feature a Fatal Four Way with Mia Yim vs. Piper...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GET A YEAR OF WWE EVENTS ON PEACOCK FOR $29.95, MEET THE BELLAS SUPER BOWL WEEK & MORE
Peacock is currently offering a year's subscription to their streaming service, which houses WWE's live events and WWE Network library for $29.99 using code NEWYEAR23. Tbis would be for the basic ad-supported subscription, but you can then choose to pay an additional $5.00 per month for ad-free. The Bella Twins...
Pro Wrestling Insider
STEEL CAGE AND MORE SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S RAW IN ORLANDO
Scheduled for next week's edition of Monday Night Raw from Orlando, Florida:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. *Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella in a Fatal Four Way to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. *Montez Ford vs. Elias to qualify for...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DAVE BAUTISTA COMPARES THE END OF HIS RUN AS DRAX TO THE END OF HIS WWE CAREER & MORE: BAUTISTA ON THE TONIGHT SHOW RECAP
WWE Hall of Famer David Bautista appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. Fallon welcomed Bautista to the show and said he was happy he was back. He congratulated him on the success of the film Glass Onion and reuniting with Daniel Craig. Bautista said it was like getting to know Craig all over again. Fallon noted they had worked on a James Bond movie together and asked about the story that made the rounds that Bautista broke his leg. Bautista said it wasn't true but that Craig hurt his knee when they were tussling around in a fight scene on a train and needed surgery. He also noted that Craig broke Bautista's nose filming the same sequence. He said it was one of the hardest fight scenes he had ever done. He said his nose was splattered all over the place but said he was a wrestler, so he can do that. When they were filming Glass Onion, Bautista joked him Craig about getting to be on a film where they are beating the hell out of each other.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WRESTLING REVOLVER'S NIGHT AT THE MOXBURY STREAMING TONIGHT ON FITE.TV
Wrestling Revolver announced the following for tonight's Night at the MOXBury in Dayton, Ohio, which will stream live on FITE.TV:. On February 2nd Wrestling Revolver presents ? Night at the MOXbury live on FITE+ straight from Calumet Center in Dayton, OH. The event is hosted by Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan. The lineup is already stacked and three titles will be on the line - Revolver World Title, Revolver Remix Title and Revolver World Tag Title. Check the full lineup below:
Pro Wrestling Insider
SAMOA JOE SHOWS OFF GNARLY STITCHES, COMMENTS ON AEW TNT TITLE WIN
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Comments / 0