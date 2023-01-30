WWE Hall of Famer David Bautista appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. Fallon welcomed Bautista to the show and said he was happy he was back. He congratulated him on the success of the film Glass Onion and reuniting with Daniel Craig. Bautista said it was like getting to know Craig all over again. Fallon noted they had worked on a James Bond movie together and asked about the story that made the rounds that Bautista broke his leg. Bautista said it wasn't true but that Craig hurt his knee when they were tussling around in a fight scene on a train and needed surgery. He also noted that Craig broke Bautista's nose filming the same sequence. He said it was one of the hardest fight scenes he had ever done. He said his nose was splattered all over the place but said he was a wrestler, so he can do that. When they were filming Glass Onion, Bautista joked him Craig about getting to be on a film where they are beating the hell out of each other.

1 DAY AGO