Punxsutawney Phil's 2023 Groundhog Day Forecast Is In & Here's When Spring Will Arrive
You could argue that weather forecasters are right about 50% of the time, so why shouldn't we put the same stock in a groundhog's ability to predict the seasons?. Hundreds gathered in a handful of small towns scattered across North America on Thursday to find out if their local groundhog would notice its shadow, as part of the long-running and not-quite-scientific spring tradition.
The Coldest Air We've Had in Nearly 7 Years on the Way
We’ve been fortunate this winter with above average temperatures through much of the season. In fact, season-to-date, this is the seventh warmest winter thus far, and among the top five warmest Januarys on record. That comes to a screeching halt later this week. The first week of February will feature frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills.
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?
If Phil sees his shadow, it's six more weeks of winter weather, according to legend.
'Dangerous' arctic air returns this weekend after a month-long hiatus
What has been a mild start to 2023 will come crashing to a halt this weekend as winter makes a roaring comeback across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
Northeast braces for coldest air in nearly 7 years late week and into weekend
Don’t get used to those seasonable temperatures in the Northeast this week because they won’t be around for long. The coldest air in several years is eyeing the region late this week and into the weekend, the Fox Forecast Center warned. “We are going to end up getting a huge dip in the jet stream that is going to end up unlocking all of that cold air from Canada,” Fox Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. Any time we start to see pinks pop up on the weather maps, that means we are talking about bone-chilling and disrespectful temperatures. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in as little as 10 minutes, so precautions...
Where in the world has it never snowed?
Most of us assume that countries with sunny beach cities and deserts have never seen snow in modern history, but you may be surprised to find out that a tropical island has seen snow more recently than an area of Antarctica.
Groundhog Day Tragedy! Fred la Marmotte, Canada’s Punxsatawney Phil, Drops Dead On His Big Day
Fred La Marmotte has been predicting whether or not Canadians would endure six more weeks of l’hiver for years, but during today’s Groundhog Day celebration in Val-d’Espoir, Quebec, the event organizer, Roberto Blondin, made a stunning announcement, telling onlookers that Fred was dead. “In life, the only thing that’s certain is that nothing is certain,” Blondin told the crowd. “Well, this year it’s true. It’s true and it’s unfortunate. I announce to you the death of Fred.” La mort de Fred. Those attending the festivities reacted as you’d imagine any crowd would, as they were expecting to hear a weather forecast but instead received news of the death of a meteorological titan.
The Farmers' Almanac says it'll be a 'soggy, shivery' spring. What will the weather be in your state?
The Farmers Almanac spring 2023 forecast predicts most of the U.S. will have a wet and cool spring this year, and temperatures will be slow to warm.
Watch live: Phil the groundhog predicts how long winter will last
Watch live as Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog predicts whether an early spring will arrive or six more weeks of winter will endure.On Groundhog Day, 2 February, people have gathered at Gobbler’s Knob as Phil’s “inner circle” - who are responsible for planning Groundhog events and caring for him - summon the animal from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow.Folklore dictates that if he does not see his shadow, spring will come early.Originating from a German legend about a furry rodent, Groundhog Day is an annual event which typically draws a crowd of around...
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts A Wet And Cool Spring For Most Of The U.S. — Here’s Where You’ll Feel The Heat
Right around this time of year, some people — especially when they live in northern states — begin to count down the days until spring. While the spring equinox will occur on March 20 at 5:24 p.m. Eastern Time for the Northern Hemisphere this year, that doesn’t necessarily mean spring-like weather will arrive then.
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
This weekend’s full Snow Moon is last chance to see a ‘micromoon’ this year
There will be something different about this weekend’s full Snow Moon as it shines its light into the heart of winter. Rising in the east shortly after sunset on Sunday, February 5, the February full moon will be the second of 2023′s two micromoons: the term for when a moon reaches fullness while also being nearly at its farthest point from Earth, according to EarthSky.org. This year’s other micromoon fell on January 6.
Miraculous Recovery For Sled Dog Hit By Snowmobile Last Year In Wisconsin
We all need some good news these days, right? A bad story seems to have a happy ending following the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. But first, we need to go back to last year for the beginning of the story. A year ago in January, a musher was training with...
Once-Popular Baby Names Now At The Risk Of Extinction In Minnesota
As times change, so does the popularity of various baby names, and these names are now in danger of becoming extinct here in Minnesota. If you're looking to name your baby one of the more trendy names right now, you'll want to avoid choosing any of these names-- because they're so unpopular they're about drop off the radar and soon become a thing of the past.
Hollywood Loves To Use Minnesota + Wisconsin Bird’s Call, Sometimes Incorrectly
I apologize in advance. This is going to forever change your movie-watching experience. It did for me. I had no clue how many times Hollywood has used the loon call in movies and TV shows. Most of the time they don't make any sense, like in the jungle of Vietnam.
Check Out The 3 Brave Minnesotans On Survivor 44!
I remember when the reality show, Survivor, first showed up on TV. We watched religiously at our house and made sure we had our TiVo ready to record the episodes if we weren't going to be home. Yes, I am that old. A dream for a lot of my friends was to BE on the show as a contestant. Well, that dream is happening for three native Minnesotans in Season 44, and who knows, they may just be the Sole Survivor on the next Survivor!
Remarkable: Are Imbolc And Groundhog Day The Same Thing?
Did you ever spend time thinking about something and then find yourself down what some refer to as a mental rabbit hole? That is exactly what happen to me today when I went searching for some information on Groundhog Day and the Celtic/Pagan holiday of Imbolc. Basically, my goal was...
Baby Dog predicts six more weeks of winter
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Baby Dog says don’t put away the winter coats just yet. According to Baby Dog, the Governor’s English Bull Dog, she predicts six more weeks of winter. February 2 is known for Groundhog Day, and earlier this morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, which means there will be six more weeks of winter instead of an early spring.
