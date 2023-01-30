ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Children are not criminals’: Group urges lawmakers to keep officers out of Connecticut classrooms

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of people urged the state legislature today to keep police offers on the streets, instead of moving them into schools. “Their job is to arrest and put away criminals,” said Andrea Kitchen-Walker, who graduated from New London High School. “Children are not criminals.” Kitchen-Walker was arrested by a school resource […]
Connecticut bridge to be featured on new postage stamp

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut bridge will be featured on a postage stamp. The United States Postal Service released new stamps for 2023, which included four stamps with bridges from the U.S. on them. The four new Presorted First-Class Mail stamps feature photographs of bridges that range from modern to historic, pedestrian to car-carrying […]
Yankee Statement Calls on Lawmakers to Nix Eminent Domain for Bike Paths and Surveillance Cameras on Local Roads

The proposed legislation — An Act Implementing the Recommendations of the Vision Zero Council — unacceptably violates individuals’ property and personal rights. The bill gives the commissioner of the state Department of Transportation the ability to “take any land” to create bike paths and hands municipalities the proverbial green light to install “automatic traffic enforcement safety devices” (i.e., surveillance cameras) to monitor motorists.
Man shot on May Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
Man dies in New Haven Sherman Pkwy. hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday morning. New Haven officers responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street after a passerby reported a man was on the ground bleeding from his head around 3 a.m. Police said officers found the man in the […]
Bill would prohibit open alcoholic drinks inside cars in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative has proposed a bill that will prohibit open alcoholic beverages in cars. Under current law in the state, passengers in a car over the age of 21 are allowed to drink and have open alcohol containers. State Representative Mitch Blinsky has proposed a bill to prohibit alcoholic […]
All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things

We all like to think we rise above stereotypes, but do we really?. I moved to Connecticut about 10 years ago from New York, so I get the benefit of looking at the state from an inside and outsider's perspective. What do CT people all have? For one, an attorney, but that is too easy. All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things.
New Britain approves marijuana warehouse despite neighbor opposition

NEW BRITIAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A marijuana cultivation site was approved Tuesday in New Britain after a packed meeting where dozens of neighbors voicing their opposition. The New Britain Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved CCC Construction’s application to turn a former Webster Bank resource center on Slater Road into a cannabis warehouse.  “They voted to approve […]
Crash closes Berlin Turnpike in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A portion of the Berlin Turnpike is currently shut down due to an accident. The southbound lanes are currently shut down at Wells Road. Wethersfield Police is assisting Newington Police with road closures. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut

Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
Local police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols video

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fallout continues following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. As protests continue across the country, Eyewitness News is hearing from police departments in Connecticut. Police chiefs said they are outraged after seeing that video of Tyre Nichols. In Hartford, the police chief has...
People escape fire at multi-family home in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Folks were able to safely escape a fire in a multi-family home in Hartford overnight. Firefighters said they were called to the fire on Holcomb Street early Thursday morning. When Channel 3′s crews responded around 3 a.m., crews had already begun to pack up their gear....
Gov. Ned Lamont pushes for gun control on state level

Five states currently ban the open-carrying of guns. Connecticut hopes to begin the sixth by the end of this year. Banning open carry is just one of six state gun reform proposals Gov. Ned Lamont has put forward in the last week during a series of events criss-crossing the state. He unveiled the first half of his proposals in Waterbury last Monday and proposed the second half last Thursday in Hartford.
