ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

No agreement reached; Portland city workers poised to strike

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Portland city workers could walk off the job Thursday after mediation continued Wednesday between their union and the city. As of 5:15 p.m., there was no word on an agreement. City workers say they want better pay, better retirement plans, and benefits. They say...
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Oregon Zoo welcomes first California condor egg of 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo welcomed the first California egg of 2023 this past weekend, zoo keepers are hoping to see more over the coming weeks. Currently 14 condor pairs are living at the Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation Center, the zoo says every pair has raised at least one chick before; good news for the recovery effort.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

75-year-old diabetic woman from from Milwaukie successfully located

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — UPDATE: Penny Rumgay has been located, says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They posted a notice at 8:40 a.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Penny Rumgay, a missing woman last seen in Milwaukie. Rumgay, 75,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KVAL

Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County

DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Man convicted in Clark County cold case killing from 1974

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest was found guilty today of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. PAST COVERAGE | Warren Forrest on trial for another murder, scary new details emerge in witness testimony. Morrison's body was found in Clark County in 1974 but investigators didn't...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KVAL

Gladstone man missing since November found dead

The remains of a 31-year-old Gladstone man were found Sunday in the Mount Hood National Forest months after he was reported missing. Kyle Kirchem’s family reported him missing Nov. 22. They told Gladstone police he was in a mental health crisis and had left home without his cellphone. His...
GLADSTONE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy