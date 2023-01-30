Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KVAL
No agreement reached; Portland city workers poised to strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Portland city workers could walk off the job Thursday after mediation continued Wednesday between their union and the city. As of 5:15 p.m., there was no word on an agreement. City workers say they want better pay, better retirement plans, and benefits. They say...
KVAL
Oregon Zoo welcomes first California condor egg of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo welcomed the first California egg of 2023 this past weekend, zoo keepers are hoping to see more over the coming weeks. Currently 14 condor pairs are living at the Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation Center, the zoo says every pair has raised at least one chick before; good news for the recovery effort.
KVAL
ODOT continues to clear rockslide on the Siletz Highway, one lane of travel open at night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Work continues to clear a rockslide on Oregon 229, the Siletz Highway, in the Oregon Coast Range. ODOT will open one lane for traffic from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night. The road will close again at 8 a.m. each day until they can remove...
KVAL
75-year-old diabetic woman from from Milwaukie successfully located
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — UPDATE: Penny Rumgay has been located, says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They posted a notice at 8:40 a.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Penny Rumgay, a missing woman last seen in Milwaukie. Rumgay, 75,...
KVAL
Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County
DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
KVAL
Mental fitness hearing scheduled for woman who allegedly pushed 3-year-old onto MAX tracks
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County Judge will assess on Tuesday whether Brianna Workman is fit to stand trial on assault and other charges for allegedly attacking a toddler at a MAX station in December. In an incident caught on security video, Workman, the suspect, is seen shoving an...
KVAL
Meat cleaver-armed carjacking suspect arrested after standoff in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police were in a standoff with someone at a Northeast Portland home late into the night Tuesday after they say the suspect carjacked a driver after arming himself with a meat cleaver inside a restaurant. The standoff was happened at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Broadway. A...
KVAL
Sheriff: Stayton man dies in crash near Lyons; two hospitalized with serious injuries
LYONS, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Lyons-Mill City Drive near the intersection of Mowitch Street outside of Lyons Monday afternoon. A caller reported hearing a loud collision and thought a crash occurred. The call came into the dispatch center around 3:10 p.m.
KVAL
Man convicted in Clark County cold case killing from 1974
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest was found guilty today of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. PAST COVERAGE | Warren Forrest on trial for another murder, scary new details emerge in witness testimony. Morrison's body was found in Clark County in 1974 but investigators didn't...
KVAL
Active shooter situation in Hood River prompts evacuations off Cascade Ave.
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Hood River Police say they have a shooting suspect surrounded inside a home on Thursday, and officers evacuated people living nearby as a safety precaution. Officers were called out at about noon to a "dangerous situation in a private residence" near the intersection of Viento...
KVAL
Gladstone man missing since November found dead
The remains of a 31-year-old Gladstone man were found Sunday in the Mount Hood National Forest months after he was reported missing. Kyle Kirchem’s family reported him missing Nov. 22. They told Gladstone police he was in a mental health crisis and had left home without his cellphone. His...
Comments / 0