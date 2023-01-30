Read full article on original website
Democratic-backed Connecticut bill would ban ‘Latinx’ term
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A group of Hispanic lawmakers in Connecticut has proposed that the state follow Arkansas’ lead and ban the term “Latinx” from official government documents, calling it offensive to Spanish speakers. The word is used as a gender-neutral alternative to “Latino” and “Latina”...
Crowds decry gender-affirming treatment ban in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Crowds pleaded with lawmakers at the West Virginia Capitol on Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion. Doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republicans that a decision to ban gender-affirming care for youth would put children’s lives at risk. Transgender children attempt suicide at a disproportionately high rate. West Virginia has the largest per capita population of transgender youth in the nation. At least 88 bills seeking to restrict gender affirming care for minors or young adults have been introduced across 26 states. West Virginia’s measure prohibits gender-affirming surgery and hormone therapy for youth.
NY man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Greene of Georgia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a New York man has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. The U.S. attorney’s office in Syracuse says 51-year-old Joseph Morelli pleaded guilty on Wednesday to threatening to harm Greene in several March 2022 calls to her Washington, D.C., office. Prosecutors say Morelli threatened in one call to “pay someone 500 bucks” to crack Greene’s skull with a baseball bat. Morelli faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on June 1. A message seeking comment was left with Morelli’s attorney from the federal public defender’s office.
North Carolina Senate again seeking LGBTQ limits in schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A bill advancing in North Carolina’s Senate would prohibit instruction about sexuality and gender identity in K-4 public school classes. The proposal approved Wednesday by the Senate education committee would require schools in most circumstances to alert parents prior to a change in the name or pronoun used for their child. The measure defies the recommendations of parents, educators and LGBTQ youths who testified against it. The bill now heads to the Senate health care committee. A version passed the state Senate last year but did not get a vote in the House.
Oklahoma AG apologizes for cabinet secretary’s indictment
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general has apologized to one of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretaries for his criminal indictment in 2020 by a previous attorney general. Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent a letter Wednesday to David Ostrowe, saying he believes Ostrowe “committed no wrongdoing.” He also wrote that former Attorney General Mike Hunter should have disqualified himself from any involvement in the investigation. Ostrowe was Stitt’s secretary of digital transformation and technology when he was indicted for bribery. Hunter dropped the charge when he resigned in 2021. Ostrowe is suing Hunter and the Oklahoma Tax Commission in district court, alleging he was maliciously indicted.
Report: FBI investigating Santos fundraiser for sick dog
NEW YORK (AP) — A published report says federal authorities are investigating whether embattled New York Rep. George Santos raised $3,000 for life-saving surgery for a disabled veteran’s dog and then kept the money for himself. Politico reports that two FBI agents contacted U.S. Navy veteran Richard Osthoff on Wednesday on behalf of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York. The local news site Patch reported last month that Santos set up a GoFundMe account to treat Osthoff’s dog but refused to turn over the funds. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he could not comment. A message seeking comment was left with Santos’ attorney.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes public service in speech
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is emphasizing his commitment to service in his first State of the State speech. He highlighted on Wednesday his proposal to create a service year program for high school graduates that he says will be the first of its kind in the nation. Moore is proposing to create a new Department of Service and Civic Innovation to run a voluntary service year program for high school graduates to better prepare them for college and careers. The governor has set aside $18 million in his budget plan for the initiative. The new governor says he wants to promote service as “a state ideal.”
Judge: Defiant NJ beach town can sue for $21M in dune costs
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey beach town that defied state environmental authorities and fixed its dunes after a fall storm caused serious erosion can proceed with a lawsuit seeking to recover $21 million it spent bulking up its shoreline over the past decade. But North Wildwood will not be allowed to build a bulkhead to permanently thwart the waves following a judge’s ruling Wednesday. The city already defied the state Department of Environmental Protection and made emergency repairs to its beach in October after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed by, chewing huge chunks out of the dunes. The judge also ordered the city to reapply for permission to do emergency beach repairs.
Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday.
