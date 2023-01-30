ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn women’s basketball stays at No. 5 in latest AP Top 25 poll, multiple Huskies receive honors

By Lila Bromberg, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

UConn women’s basketball stayed at No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings on Monday.

This is the Huskies’ third straight week holding that spot in the poll. They have been ranked as high as No. 3 and as low as No. 9 this season.

South Carolina remains the undisputed top team in the nation as it once again came in at No. 1, the same spot it has maintained all season. The Huskies will have a shot at the Gamecocks in a rematch of the 2022 national championship game at noon Sunday at the XL Center.

Stanford and LSU both moved up one spot, ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Indiana leapfrogged UConn at No. 4, moving up two spots after taking down two ranked opponents over the past week. One of those teams was Ohio State, which fell from No. 2 to No. 10 after suffering three consecutive losses last week.

Rounding out the rest of the top 10 are No. 6 Iowa, No. 7 Utah, No. 8 Maryland and No. 9 Notre Dame.

Villanova is the only other Big East team ranked or receiving votes this week. The Wildcats moved up to No. 19 after going toe-to-toe with UConn this past Sunday.

The Huskies pulled off that 63-58 win over Villanova to stretch their win streak to 13 games. They also defeated DePaul and Tennessee over the last week.

Multiple UConn players received individual honors on Monday as well.

Aaliyah Edwards was named the Big East Player of the Week. Edwards averaged 20.3 points 7.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 56.4% from the field over the past week.

Nika Mühl was named one of 10 candidates on the watch list for the Nancy Lieberman Award , which annually recognizes the best point guard in the country. Mühl has recorded double-digit assists in a program record nine games this season. She leads the nation with 8.8 assists per game.

The Huskies are back on the road this Wednesday to face Providence. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. on SNY.

