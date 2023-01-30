Read full article on original website
Idaho Fish and Game shares some common fishing violations in the Southeast Region
Whether you dangle a jig through a hole in the ice or cast a streamer into an open river, wintertime is a great time for fishing. Southeast Idaho has no shortage on fantastic winter fisheries-- but before you head out to reel in the fun, be sure you know the rules.
Idaho Fish and Game closes WMAs in the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions to protect wintering wildlife
Beginning Feb. 3, several Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) in southeast and east Idaho will be closed to all public entry. This includes the Portneuf, Georgetown, and Montpelier WMAs in the Southeast Region, and the Tex Creek and Market Lake WMAs in the Upper Snake Region. These WMA closures will help protect wintering big game animals and will remain in effect until further notice.
Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region initiates winterfeeding action in Bear Lake County
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game with input from the Southeast Idaho Winter Feeding Advisory Committee (WFAC) has initiated a winter-feeding action on the west and east sides of Bear Lake in Bear Lake County, with additional actions to be rolled out in the near future in priority areas.
Shooting range committee to meet virtually Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. MST.
Meeting is open to the public but public comment will not be taken. The Idaho Fish and Game Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee will hold a virtual meeting that will be streamed live via Zoom on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. MST. The public can observe the meeting by using...
Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation is accepting applications for its 2023 grants cycle through April 30
Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation is accepting applications for its 2023 grants cycle. The grants program provides funding on a competitive basis to nonprofit organizations and government agencies. Grants up to $10,000 per project are available. In addition, in 2023, IFWF will award $5,000 to fund a special grant, with...
How to report a fishing bag limit violation and be a good witness for wildlife
You’re fishing at your favorite local spot and see someone with more fish than the daily bag limit, what would you do in this situation? Our conservation officers provide tips on how to report this common violation and how you can be a good witness for wildlife. Being a...
F&G seeking public comment on Draft Gray Wolf Management Plan 2023-2028
Idaho Fish and Game is seeking comments on its Draft Gray Wolf Management Plan 2023-2028. The plan will provide guidance for staff and set goals and strategies that will be carried out through hunting and trapping season setting and other management actions. Designed to span six years, this plan identifies...
Load restrictions to start again this Friday, be in place indefinitely
Coeur d’Alene – In recent days, Idaho has experienced above average temperatures and precipitation which can lead to significant damage to highways, prompting state and local transportation agencies to enforce load restrictions. In an effort to reduce damage to roadways, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has made the decision to restrict several routes in North Idaho.
