Idaho State

idaho.gov

Idaho Fish and Game closes WMAs in the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions to protect wintering wildlife

Beginning Feb. 3, several Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) in southeast and east Idaho will be closed to all public entry. This includes the Portneuf, Georgetown, and Montpelier WMAs in the Southeast Region, and the Tex Creek and Market Lake WMAs in the Upper Snake Region. These WMA closures will help protect wintering big game animals and will remain in effect until further notice.
Shooting range committee to meet virtually Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. MST.

Meeting is open to the public but public comment will not be taken. The Idaho Fish and Game Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee will hold a virtual meeting that will be streamed live via Zoom on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. MST. The public can observe the meeting by using...
F&G seeking public comment on Draft Gray Wolf Management Plan 2023-2028

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking comments on its Draft Gray Wolf Management Plan 2023-2028. The plan will provide guidance for staff and set goals and strategies that will be carried out through hunting and trapping season setting and other management actions. Designed to span six years, this plan identifies...
Load restrictions to start again this Friday, be in place indefinitely

Coeur d’Alene – In recent days, Idaho has experienced above average temperatures and precipitation which can lead to significant damage to highways, prompting state and local transportation agencies to enforce load restrictions. In an effort to reduce damage to roadways, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has made the decision to restrict several routes in North Idaho.
