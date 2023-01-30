ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, NJ

Randolph Girls Basketball Tops Westfield On Late Basket From Kuridza

By Chris Manderioli
 3 days ago

RANDOLPH, NJ- The Randolph girls basketball team took a thrilling victory over Westfield by the score of 40-38 on a late basket by senior captain Ally Kuridza on Saturday Jan. 28.  The win was a good one for the Lady Rams, who are now 15-1 on the season after knocking off the North 1 Group 4 defending state champion Blue Devils. ( Extra photos in link at end of story )

The game was a back and forth affair, with Randolph holding a 4-point lead after one quarter, and the Blue Devils holding a 1-point lead at half, 20-19.  Midway through the third the Rams were trailing 26-25 when Maddie Jenisch took charge scoring the Rams next seven points – starting with a tough sideways runner across the lane, followed by a three pointer, and then two free throws – giving Randolph the lead back at 32-28 lead at the end of the third.

The fourth started slow, but picked up midway when a three-point play ( layup and foul shot ) from Kuridza gave Randolph a seemingly comfortable lead of 38-32 with four minutes left.  But the 12-5 Blue Devils stormed back to tie the game at 38-38 with 40 seconds left.

With the clock winding down, Rams senior Aliyah Lambo drove to the right side lower block where she tossed a pass across the lane to Kuridza on the weak side, and the senior banked it in with 10 seconds left for the lead.  Randolph’s defense held at the other end and the Rams were victorious.

Jenisch finished with 11 points and 7 rebounds, while her sister Sydney Jenisch led the team with 20 points, while Lambo had 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Randolph plays next against Roxbury on Monday Jan. 30 home at 7:00 PM  For Extra game Photos CLICK HERE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcStm_0kWZMVOD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JzqmN_0kWZMVOD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZ6P9_0kWZMVOD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253mBn_0kWZMVOD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eojLH_0kWZMVOD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tig7Q_0kWZMVOD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZxri_0kWZMVOD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435uok_0kWZMVOD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ota0G_0kWZMVOD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aPS1_0kWZMVOD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DZvu_0kWZMVOD00

