Green Bay police call murders a 'heinous crime' after suspect arrested in Arkansas

KATV
FBI-Little Rock warning of a scam directed to Spanish speaking Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI- Little Rock is investigating a racially motivated scam they say targets the "Spanish speaking" individuals in Arkansas. Officials said the scam tricks victims over the phone into believing a loved one has been kidnapped and demands ransom for their return. Authorities said victims usually...
KATV
Road to Miss Arkansas 2023: Miss Johnson County Tara Ross
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Johnson County Tara Ross is heading to the Miss Arkansas Competition for the first time. The Lamar native will do a flag twirling routine to the song "River" for her talent. Ross graduates from Arkansas Tech University in May with a major in Ag...
KATV
Wide portion of south Arkansas without electricity as ice-covered trees fall on powerlines
SHERIDAN, Ark. (KATV) — Across the state, Arkansans witnessed ice storms and many are dealing with power outages. A lot of outages have been from trees and tree limbs falling onto powerlines. In Sheridan, a giant tree knocked down powerlines and caused a lot of the downtown area to...
KATV
First responders in central Arkansas say they are staying prepared for winter storms
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While many are home staying out of the cold weather and off Arkansas' slippery roads, first responders are prepared to work. "It's not your normal 9 to 5," said Captain Shawn Allen of Metropolitan Emergency Services. "They don't ring the bell and say to go home."
KATV
Full Court Awards 2023: Benton's Terrion Burgess and Sylvan Hills' Jianna Morris
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton sophomore Terrion Burgess and Sylvan Hills senior Jianna Morris were both named to the Full Court Awards watch list. The award recognizes some of the best high school hoops stars in the state of Arkansas. Burgess has established himself as a rim-rattler after a...
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Scipio Africanus Jones; prominent Little Rock attorney
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scipio Africanus Jones, commonly known as S. A. Jones was born to an enslaved woman and would later become known as one of the most notable businessmen and attorneys in central Arkansas. Jones was born in 1863 near Tulip in Dallas County to Jemmina Jones,...
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Joycelyn Elders, first African American Surgeon General
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Women's rights in America have many similarities to racial rights fought for by minority communities where equality is challenged. Joycelyn Elders is a staple to trailblazing women who not only became the first African American Surgeon General but set a standard by standing for the rights of women, sex education for youth, and national health care.
KATV
Arkansas AG files emergency petition to have receiver pay Big Country Chateau's bills
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed an emergency petition Wednesday to have the court appoint a receiver for the owners of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartment complex after months of tenants speaking out on the condition of the property. If the motion is granted...
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Shorter College alumni who created an imprint in history
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Founded in 1886, Shorter College is a private, faith-based, two-year liberal arts college located in North Little Rock. A product of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Shorter College is one of the nation’s 110 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the only private, two-year HBCU in the nation.
KATV
Gas prices increase, Arkansans pay the 4th lowest prices in the country
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The American Automobile Association released new information on Arkansas gas prices and what the average in across the state. On average drivers in Arkansas are now paying $3.17 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This prices is two cents more when compared to this day...
KATV
'Smile policy' at convenience store chain Sheetz overturned
ALTOONA, Pa. (TND) — The reversal of a controversial "smile policy" at a popular Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain should have detractors grinning from ear to ear. Until Wednesday, employees of Sheetz had to — well — smile. But that was easier said than done...
KATV
Gov. Sanders proclaims February as 'Career and Technical Education Month in Arkansas'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed on Wednesday proclaimed February 2023 as Career and Technical Education Month in Arkansas. Gov. Sanders said she urges all citizens to join her voluntarily in recognizing healthcare professionals for their contribution in adding to the quality of life in our country.
KATV
Gov. Huckabee Sanders ushers in February with 'Black History Month' proclamation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Huckabee Sanders makes a proclamation on Tuesday officially declaring February as "Black History Month" for Arkansans. The governor made reference to the origins of the month-long observance in her proclamation noting many leaders and innovators of the African American culture. Huckabee Sanders' proclamation on...
