kcur.org
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
HAYS, Kansas — Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
KWCH.com
Kansas GOP legislators propose flat tax
The Wichita police officer behind the weekly said the goal is to reduce behaviors that are causing wrecks. The Clearwater Police Department is investigating after a stolen vehicle crashed southeast of town on Monday. Wichita couple among diehard Chiefs fans making trip to Super Bowl LVII. Updated: 23 hours ago.
flatlandkc.org
Kansas Encourages Rural Housing With Massive Influx of Funds
Projects Help House Rural Kansans Who Might Otherwise Fall Through the Cracks. Linda Underwood was faced with finding a new, affordable home in Atchison, Kansas, on a fixed retirement income. Her quandary coincided with the opening of the 1913 Apartments, a 17-unit apartment in Atchison’s historic, downtown YMCA. The...
WIBW
Kansas State Treasurer seeks owners of lost military medals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson has reached out to residents to help him find the owners of lost military medals. Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that safety deposit boxes are often turned over to his office that contain military medals. In...
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Kansas Senate bill funnels $1 billion into rainy-day fund to bridge economic downturns
Kansas Senate's budget chairman wants to set aside $1 billion in a rainy-day fund, while Gov. Laura Kelly suggests adding $500 million to the account. The post Kansas Senate bill funnels $1 billion into rainy-day fund to bridge economic downturns appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen.
Even with the damage of Sam Brownback’s failed tax “experiment” visible in the rear-view mirror, the Kansas Chamber and others have begun pushing for a “flat” (one-rate) income tax, significantly benefiting wealthy individuals and large multinational corporations at the expense of working-class Kansans. Perhaps they think people have forgotten that the 2012 Brownback tax experiment […] The post Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
agupdate.com
Young Kansas sheep, cattle rancher shares stops, starts and success
Building a cattle and sheep herd from scratch, a young Kansas rancher doesn’t take time to compare himself to those who’ve been in the business for decades. Brandon Zenger, 27, who operates Mill Creek Livestock, is having fun learning the ropes with a small commercial Black Angus and SimAngus cattle herd of 20 head and three sheep breeds totaling 120 head on his farm near Narka, Kansas.
republic-online.com
Attorney General Kobach to request $1 million budget increase to fill prosecutor vacancies
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to request a $1 million budget increase from the Legislature in response to challenges filling 23 attorney vacanices in the office, including seven criminal prosecution positions. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Wichita man ordered to pay over $14,000 in restitution after Kansas Medicaid fraud
The man’s daughter is also being ordered to pay back money and serve probation for her involvement in the fraud.
republic-online.com
Sinema leans on California to join Colorado River water pact
(The Center Square)- As six states wait for California to join its Colorado River Basin water use agreement, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema called on the state to be willing to seal the deal. In a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation on Tuesday, Arizona, Nevada,...
Gov. Kelly condemns flat tax proposal, touts plan to cut taxes on groceries and other supplies
TOPEKA — Following the unveiling of a flat tax proposal that would cost the state $1.5 billion, Gov. Laura Kelly once again rallied Kansans to her tax cut plan, saying any bill passed this legislative session needs to be fiscally responsible. Kelly joined a Tuesday Zoom meeting hosted by the Kansas Appleseed’s Hunger Action Team […] The post Gov. Kelly condemns flat tax proposal, touts plan to cut taxes on groceries and other supplies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
gardnernews.com
BAK coming back to Kansas
Registration for the 49th Biking Across Kansas, the annual celebration of all things cycling and the Sunflower State, opens Sunday, Jan. 29, which is, fittingly, Kansas Day. The riders will pedal the highways and byways June 10-17. The full route from Colorado to Missouri covers 542 miles in the span...
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
republic-online.com
She killed her rapist after months of abuse. Advocates say Kansas governor should set her free.
Sarah Gonzales-McLinn didn't know what was in store for her when she moved into Hal Sasko's house in Lawrence. This image was taken on the day she moved in. (Submitted to Kansas Reflector) More from this section.
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
aarp.org
Assistance Available to Help Kansans with High Utility Bills
Many Kansas residents are seeing a significant increase in their utility bills this winter. This spike in energy costs has left many unable to pay their utility bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), called LIEAP in Kansas, provides assistance to people with low, moderate and fixed incomes to pay their utility bills. The program has seen its funding doubled by Congress, but many eligible customers are not aware of this assistance option.
KVOE
Former Lyon County chief judge receives prestigious honor from Kansas Courts System
Former Lyon County chief judge Merlin Wheeler has obtained a state honor for judicial excellence. The Kansas Courts System announced Wheeler has received the Kansas District Judges Association Award for Judicial Excellence. Wheeler retired from the Lyon County District Court bench in August after over 30 years of legal service as judge, including 25 years as the Fifth District’s chief judge. He became a senior judge after retirement, traveling the state to adjudicate cases as needed.
republic-online.com
Kansas governor announces educational funding for low-income students to combat learning loss
(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the creation of a program she hopes will combat learning loss on Tuesday. Kelly announced the creation of the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP). The program will offer low-income families a one-time $1,000 award per child to help pay for certain “educational goods and services”, including tutoring and school supplies, but not private school tuition, according to a press release from the governor's office. The program is open to families with incomes below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level Guidelines.
