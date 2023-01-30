ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Fordham Teams With Turba Sports

Fordham Athletic Director Ed Kull announced on Thursday that the Rams have entered into a partnership with Turba Sports, a team of business development and brand professionals who will assist the department in a variety of endeavors. "We're thrilled to formalize our relationship with Turba," said Kull. "Mike McBride and...
Men’s Basketball Takes Down First Place Saint Louis

Bronx, N.Y. – To quote Fordham head coach Keith Urgo, "It's a great day to be a Ram!" It's starting to become easier to get a Taylor Swift concert ticket than a Fordham men's basketball ducat (but at least the Fordham ticket doesn't involve Ticketmaster fees). For the second straight game a sold out Rose Hill Gym crowd was treated to a great basketball game as the Rams came from behind to defeat Saint Louis University, 75-65, in an Atlantic 10 game.
Zebrowski & Taylor Pick Up Weekly A-10 Honors

Newport News, Va. – (January 31, 2023) - The Atlantic 10 Conference released its swimming & diving weekly awards on Tuesday with Jessica Zebrowski (Sayreville, N.J.) being named Women's Performer of the Week, while Christian Taylor (Sydney, Australia) was named Men's Rookie of the Week. It was Zebrowski's third...
Women's Basketball Takes On St. Bonaventure, Loyola Chicago this Week

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham (14-8, 6-3) remains on the road to kick February off with a meeting at St. Bonaventure (4-20, 1-8) on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. before returning home to host Loyola Chicago (6-15, 1-7) on Saturday at 2 p.m. Play4Kay Pink Game/NGWSD. Saturday's contest will be...
Rams Duo Earns Weekly Track & Field Honors

Newport News, Va. – (January 31, 2023) – The Atlantic 10 Conference announced its weekly indoor track & field award on Tuesday with Fordham's Kyla Hill (Springfield, Mass.) earning Women's Performer of the Week honors for the second straight week, while teammate Jana Rokitta (Wuppertal, Germany) was selected as Field Performer of the Week for the first time.
Men’s Basketball Hosts Saint Louis on Tuesday

Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham's 120th varsity season, and continue Atlantic 10 play by hosting the Saint Louis University Billikens in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Tuesday, January 31, at 7:00 p.m. The game is being presented by Ridgewood Savings Bank.
