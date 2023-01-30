Bronx, N.Y. – To quote Fordham head coach Keith Urgo, "It's a great day to be a Ram!" It's starting to become easier to get a Taylor Swift concert ticket than a Fordham men's basketball ducat (but at least the Fordham ticket doesn't involve Ticketmaster fees). For the second straight game a sold out Rose Hill Gym crowd was treated to a great basketball game as the Rams came from behind to defeat Saint Louis University, 75-65, in an Atlantic 10 game.

