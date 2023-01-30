Read full article on original website
South Plainfield Tigers boys basketball Beat Themselves Against Linden
Sunday afternoon, the South Plainfield Tigers struggled against the Linden Tigers on the road, 59-40. Despite the tough loss, South Plainfield has the opportunity to learn from this game going forward. As they appeared to be getting hot at the right moment, this game forced them to go back to the drawing board.
Union Catholic Girls Wins 9th Straight Title, Wischusen and Kaiser Smash Records at Union County T&F Championships
TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Union Catholic girls continued their remarkable reign of supremacy with the greatest performance in meet history as the Vikings rang up a meet record 122.50 points on the way to a ninth straight title. Also, Jimmy Wischusen and Courtney Kaiser smashed records at Sunday's Union County Track and Field Championships at the Bennett Center.
Hasbrouck Heights' Kroncke and Reyngoudt Sign Letters of Intent
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – It was Signing Day at Hasbrouck Heights High School as Ella Reyngoudt and Natalie Kroncke signed their respective National Letters of Intent to attend and play in college in 2023-24. Reyngoudt will be playing soccer for Drew University in the fall. A three-time Second Team All Division selection for Hasbrouck Heights, Reyngoudt returned to the Lady Aviators lineup after missing all of 2021 with an injury.
2023 National Signing Day in Warren: Four WHRHS Students Sign D1 Letters of Intent
WARREN, NJ - Four Watchung Hills Regional High School athletes upgraded their status from recruit to official signees to the college/university of their choice on Wednesday. “Today is a great day to be a Warrior!” said WHRHS Director of Athletics Derek England. “These student-athletes are great examples to our community of how hard work, perseverance, and some skill can pay dividends. I’m sure they’ll continue to do great things at the next level. Furthermore their parents and coaches should be commended on a job well done….Go Warriors!”
Kenilworth’s Twin Kicks Karate Holds Graduation
KENILWORTH, NJ - Twin Kicks Karate recently held a graduation this past Friday, Jan 27, to celebrate the students that were ready to advance to the next belt level. At the Twin Kicks studio students are tested towards the end of month on forms, self-defense, and sparring. The attendance of each graduation is based on the number of students that are ready to advance. This past graduation there were approximately 28 students.
Five Kenilworth Residents Graduate Union County Fire Academy
KENILWORTH, NJ – On Tuesday evening, Jan 31, a graduation ceremony was held for the Fall Class of 2022 Union County Fire Academy at Union County College in Cranford. Five Kenilworth residents were among the graduating class who include:. Antonio Famiglietti. Sign Up for FREE Kenilworth Newsletter. Get local...
Trinity's Treasures Sale Set for Saturday
BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — Trinity United Methodist Church will be hosting a "Trinity's Treasures" sale this weekend that will help the Church support community members in need. The sale will take place on Saturday, February 4 from 9AM to 1PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 339 Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City.
Morristown Happenings: Things to Do in and Around Morristown This Weekend; Feb. 3 - Feb 5
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - It's going to be cold outside this weekend so bundle up and stay warm with these fun events. Have a great weekend everyone!. A Quilter's Journey; A Morning with Master Quilters; Morris County Library; 10am - 12pm. Sign Up for FREE Morristown Newsletter. Get local news...
West Orange's 70th St. Patrick's Day Parade Will Be Sunday, March 12
The 70th Anniversary of the West Orange (New Jersey) St. Patrick's Day Parade will be held on Sunday, March 12 beginning at 12:15 p.m. at the corners of Mt. Pleasant Avenue and Main Street. The Parade Committee is proud to honor Michael "Mike" McCormick as the 2023 Grand Marshal. Serving...
Sussex County Saint Patrick's Day Parade
Having conducted the Sussex County Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Newton for the 17 years before the pandemic, we are so pleased to hear that the St. Patrick's Day Parade is returning to Newton; with the Newton Fire Department being the new hosts of the parade. The Township of Newton...
East Orange YMCA Launching Annual Support Campaign with Community Impact Celebration on Feb. 9
EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange YMCA is launching its fundraising campaign and inviting the community to get involved by attending a kick-off event on Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-8 p.m., at the Y, 159 N. Munn Ave., East Orange in the Turrell Gym Community Room. The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for all children and adults in the community to access vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
East Hanover Harmon Store to Close
EAST HANOVER, NJ - The East Hanover Harmon Face Values store will be closing, announced parent company Bed Bath & Beyond. The company announced that all 30 NJ Harmon stores, including the Morris Plains and the East Hanover locations will be going out of business as the company faces the prospect of filing for bankruptcy.
Nutley High School Culinary Students Prepare Teachers' Lunch
Wednesday, the NHS culinary students prepared lunch for interested staff members. The meal - soup, sandwich and dessert - was so well-received that it will become a monthly option.
Harmon Face Values’ Nationwide Closure Deals a Blow to East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ — On Monday morning, the East Brunswick Harmon Face Values store on South Avenue was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed...
Middlesex County Democratic Organization Chairman Kevin McCabe on the Death of Councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour
METUCHEN, NJ -- Middlesex County Democratic Chairman Kevin P. McCabe issued the following statement regarding the death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. I ask everyone to take a moment and remember the Councilwoman and keep her and her family in our prayers. This and other acts of violence have to end. And it must begin with each of us. We should take this moment to be mindful of our neighbors, work together to keep our families safe, and treat each other with civility.”
Clifton Harmon Face Values’ Among the Nationwide Store Closures
CLIFTON, NJ — On Monday, the Clifton Harmon Face Values store in River Front Center on Rt. 3 was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc that will close. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New...
Unknown Male Entered Montville Twp High School Thursday Morning Causing Shelter in Place
MONTVILLE, NJ - Montville Township High School went into a shelter in place on Thursday morning after an unknown male entered the building. "This morning, an unauthorized male entered the high school prior to the start of school," Superintendent Thomas Gorman sent in a district-wide communication. "An administrator confronted the individual who then exited the building. Montville Township Police were notified and the school went into a shelter in place. As a precaution, the Montville Police Department cleared the immediate area this male was seen and a secondary search with the Morris County K-9 unit was brought in to clear the building."
Morris County-Based Local Theater Seeks Actors for Steel Magnolias
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Morris County based local theater group, The Roxbury Arts Alliance, is seeking actors and off-stage production helpers for the dramatic comedy Steel Magnolias, its next in-house production, said play director Michael Schroeder. Auditions will be held on Feb. 19 from 2 p.m. to 5...
TAPinto January: Kenilworth's Top 5
KENILWORTH, NJ - The first month of 2023 has come to a close. Here are the top five stories of January according to Google analytics in case you missed any of them. 2. Plans for Cannabis Retail Store on Route 22 Get Approval by Board of Adjustment.
Carteret’s Latest Redevelopment Project Breaks Ground
CARTERET, NJ — Builders just broke ground on the borough’s newest mixed-use redevelopment project along Washington Avenue in what Mayor Daniel J. Reiman now calls the “downtown cultural arts & business district.”. The $41 million complex at 21 Washington Avenue – just across the street from the...
