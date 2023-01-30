Read full article on original website
KBI identifies Wamego man found dead Sunday
Authorities have identified a man found dead at a Wamego home over the weekend as 47-year-old Justin Meyer. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, who is leading an investigation into Meyer’s death, there is no evidence suggesting foul play. Investigators are awaiting results of the final autopsy. Meyer...
Manhattan woman accused by her employer of time theft
Authorities are investigating after a Manhattan woman was accused by her employer of time theft. The Riley County Police Department on Wednesday filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful acts concerning computers in the 800 block of Levee Drive. According to the police investigation, Rescare reported a 33-year-old woman had been clocking in for work from home and inflating time worked, resulting in over $4,400 wrongfully paid to her.
RCPD director issues statement condemning Memphis Police violence
Following the Friday release of video showing the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police officers, Riley County Police Department Director Brian Peete has issued a statement condemning the violence. In a letter to the community released on Monday, Peete says that while he doesn’t...
Wamego man injured after rolling vehicle on I-70
A Wamego man was injured Monday evening in a crash on Interstate 70 in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Hunter Dodge was eastbound near mile marker 356, just before 7 p.m. when he lost consciousness and rolled his vehicle, striking the barrier wall. The vehicle continued to roll onto the right shoulder before coming to a stop.
Manhattan car wash fire quickly extinguished
The Manhattan Fire Department quickly extinguished a car wash fire Wednesday morning. Crews were called out around 10:30 a.m. to the Rapid Wash at 8115 South Port Drive. Upon arrival, a propane-fueled fire was located on the exterior of the building. Crews used firefighting foam to extinguish the fire located in a pit within 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.
Manhattan city officials discuss possible alternatives for services at animal shelter
Ongoing challenges within Manhattan’s T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter were discussed at the city’s Tuesday work session. Assistant City Attorney Rachel Sherck says one major issue is a lack of jurisdiction for animal control officers. ACOs work jointly with the Riley County Police Department, but lack the legal authority to help with animal control issues that occur, for example, on private property or outside city limits.
Former Wamego superintendent passes away
Former Wamego USD 320 Superintendent Norris Wika has died. An online obituary says Wika died Jan. 26 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka at the age of 81, following a battle with lewy body dementia. Wika was hired to lead Wamego Schools in 1982 and oversaw a bond issue passed...
K-State faculty offering assistance to applicants for rural veterinary practice grants
MANHATTAN — Two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs support rural veterinarians, but filling out the applications can be challenging. Faculty in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University are now offering assistance to those applying for the Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program and the Veterinary Services Grant Program.
In Focus 2/1/23: Marvin Wade, Curt Herrman, Dan Newton, Gina Snyder
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus, USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade and board member Curt Herrman joined us to discuss upcoming parent-teacher conferences, upcoming days off for students and previewed Wednesday’s school board meeting. Manhattan Fire Department Captain Dan Newton joined us to discuss recruitment efforts. Downtown Manhattan...
2023 Football Schedule Announced
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Featuring seven home games – including two with new league members – K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference announced Kansas State’s 2023 football schedule on Tuesday. The 2023 campaign kicks off against Southeast Missouri on September 2, while the...
USD 383 to begin entering discussions with Common Table for community meal site
The Manhattan-Ogden School Board took the first step Wednesday toward an agreement between the district and local nonprofit Common Table to utilize space within the Manhattan High East Campus building at 901 Poyntz Ave. for community meals. Common Table volunteer Michael Gassmann spoke to the board about the potential partnership.
USD 383 to consider MOU with Common Table for meal site at 901 Poyntz
Manhattan-Ogden school board members will consider having district administrators enter discussions with Common Table that would likely pave the way for community meals to be provided in the Manhattan High East Campus building at 901 Poyntz Ave. The board meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Robinson Education Center. The...
