Enjoy an evening of stargazing
The North Mountain Visitor Center invites residents to an evening of stargazing and planet gazing. Resident Jeff Geyer will have his telescope set up in the parking lot Friday, Feb. 3, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. During this time, residents can stop by and view stars and planets. The whole family is invited to take a close-up view of the wonders of the sky.
Four ways to love your community
Research suggests that a high percentage of New Year’s resolutions barely last beyond January — with Americans averaging about 32 days before breaking their resolutions. There are ways to make lasting changes, the experts say, and part of that process is focusing on starting a behavior. Another top predictor of success? Consider a group resolution.
MHP program offers focus on STEM
In January, Introduction to Engineering students at Madison Highland Prep (MHP) tested launchers to see how far they could launch. MHP integrates its Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) curriculum program through embedded projects. In support of the STEM program, the school has partnered with Project Lead the Way (PLTW) in exposing its students to the STEM curriculum. The PLTW program engages students in activities, projects, and problem-based learning, which provides hands-on classroom experiences. The school’s students create, design, build, discover, collaborate and solve problems while applying what they learn in math and science. They are exposed to STEM fields through professionals from local industries who supplement the real-world aspect of the curriculum through mentorships and workplace experiences.
From the Editor: February 2023
Love is in the air this month, but we are (mostly) skipping the romance. Instead, on the cover, we catch up with residents who love their communities, and show it by campaigning for walkable neighborhoods, collaborating with neighbors on community projects, and finding ways to connect, engage and create a better environment for all.
Residents ask: Where is the walkability?
Walking around the Carnation neighborhood with residents is an eye-opening experience. As developers have jumped on the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) train and completed projects, neighbors point out way in which they say the vision of the Reinvent PHX TOD Uptown District Plan already has failed. Reinvent PHX was established...
Light rail schedule changes start February 4
Valley light rail riders should be aware that schedules are changing beginning Saturday, Feb. 4. Beginning Feb. 4, Monday through Saturday, trains will arrive every 15 minutes from beginning of service until 7 p.m. After 7 p.m. trains will arrive every 20 minutes. Sunday, trains will arrive every 20 minutes.
