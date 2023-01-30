In January, Introduction to Engineering students at Madison Highland Prep (MHP) tested launchers to see how far they could launch. MHP integrates its Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) curriculum program through embedded projects. In support of the STEM program, the school has partnered with Project Lead the Way (PLTW) in exposing its students to the STEM curriculum. The PLTW program engages students in activities, projects, and problem-based learning, which provides hands-on classroom experiences. The school’s students create, design, build, discover, collaborate and solve problems while applying what they learn in math and science. They are exposed to STEM fields through professionals from local industries who supplement the real-world aspect of the curriculum through mentorships and workplace experiences.

