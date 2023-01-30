Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
USD 383 to begin entering discussions with Common Table for community meal site
The Manhattan-Ogden School Board took the first step Wednesday toward an agreement between the district and local nonprofit Common Table to utilize space within the Manhattan High East Campus building at 901 Poyntz Ave. for community meals. Common Table volunteer Michael Gassmann spoke to the board about the potential partnership.
KVOE
Smith to retire as Pioneer Bluffs executive director
After 15 years at the helm, Lynn Smith has announced her upcoming retirement as executive director of Pioneer Bluffs. Smith became the facility’s first director and guided Pioneer Bluffs through renovation projects — including the signature white barn — as well as an expanding event schedule. Smith also guided a boom in fundraising through Pioneer Bluffs’ ongoing association with the Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day process.
1350kman.com
Former Wamego superintendent passes away
Former Wamego USD 320 Superintendent Norris Wika has died. An online obituary says Wika died Jan. 26 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka at the age of 81, following a battle with lewy body dementia. Wika was hired to lead Wamego Schools in 1982 and oversaw a bond issue passed...
1350kman.com
USD 383 to consider MOU with Common Table for meal site at 901 Poyntz
Manhattan-Ogden school board members will consider having district administrators enter discussions with Common Table that would likely pave the way for community meals to be provided in the Manhattan High East Campus building at 901 Poyntz Ave. The board meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Robinson Education Center. The...
Community development block grant road show is scheduled in Junction City
Junction City Main Street has announced that Kansas Department of Commerce is holding community development block grant Roadshow events across the state, and the Flint Hills Regional Council is hosting this region's event in Junction City on Thursday. If you are interested in learning about Community Development Block Grants available...
1350kman.com
K-State faculty offering assistance to applicants for rural veterinary practice grants
MANHATTAN — Two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs support rural veterinarians, but filling out the applications can be challenging. Faculty in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University are now offering assistance to those applying for the Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program and the Veterinary Services Grant Program.
1350kman.com
Manhattan city officials discuss possible alternatives for services at animal shelter
Ongoing challenges within Manhattan’s T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter were discussed at the city’s Tuesday work session. Assistant City Attorney Rachel Sherck says one major issue is a lack of jurisdiction for animal control officers. ACOs work jointly with the Riley County Police Department, but lack the legal authority to help with animal control issues that occur, for example, on private property or outside city limits.
1350kman.com
In Focus 1/31/22: Gregg Eyestone, Daphne McNelly, Ben Jedlicka, Caleb Snider
On Tuesday’s edition of In Focus, Riley County Extension Horticulture Agent Gregg Eyestone spoke about the K-State garden hour on plant propagation happening Wednesday on Zoom, the Community Fair at Manhattan Town Center on February 4th, an upcoming home landscape class beginning on February 12th and spring soil Preparation on February 14th.
KVOE
KDOT installing ‘high performance’ signs on selected highways in Lyon, Greenwood counties
A special signage project is underway on several area highways. The Kansas Department of Transportation says signage is currently being replaced on Kansas Highway 99 in Lyon and Greenwood counties, as well as Kansas Highway 58 east of Madison, US Highway 54 and US Highway 400, both in Greenwood County. This involves so-called high-performance signs, which use lettering that’s highly reflective in headlines for better visibility than other kinds of signs. The new signs can also withstand harsh weather conditions without rusting or going dull.
KAKE TV
Speeding ticket fines may increase in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met today in Topeka to discuss a potential increase in penalties for speeding cars going 30 miles per hour or higher over the speed limit. The proposed changes would make going 30 MPH or more over the speed limit a $500 fine instead of the current $195. There will be an additional $20 for every mile per hour over.
News Channel Nebraska
Slama: LB 66 allows ATVs on rural roads
LINCOLN – State Sen. Julie Slama’s latest legislative column highlights her bill to allow ATVs for street use. Slama’s says LB 66 makes sense for rural life, where cities can already allow ATVs within city limits. The said ATVs and UTVs on rural roads allows people to...
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 2/2/23
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful acts concerning computers in the 800 block of Levee Dr. in Manhattan on February 1, 2023, around 2:15 p.m. Rescare was listed as the victim when it was reported a 33-year-old woman had been clocking in for work from home and inflating time worked resulting in over $4,400 wrongfully paid to her.
WIBW
Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report February 2
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RYAN JAMES MANCUSO, 24, Junction City, Criminal possession of a weapon; convicted person/drug felony; firearm used in crime; Criminal use of weapons; Firearm to person addicted to and using controlled substance; Bond $5,000.
Major changes coming to benefits for veterans, here’s what you need to know
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Changes are coming to veterans thanks to newly passed legislation. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or PACT Act, passed in August 2022. It severely changes what healthcare benefits look like for veterans across generations. The act assists combat veterans that were impacted by Agent Orange, the Gulf War or were exposed […]
WIBW
Officers converge in search for individual Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from several local agencies were searching for a person early Tuesday in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka, but hadn’t located the individual by late in the morning, authorities said. Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts...
WIBW
KBI identifies Wamego man at center of suspicious death investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has identified a Wamego man at the center of a suspicious death investigation and the family has been notified. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, that it, the Wamego Police Department and Pottawatomie Co....
KVOE
Lyon County Public Health Officer reminding residents not to neglect traditional ‘chronic conditions’ after heavy emphasis on COVID-19 mitigation
Fresh off agreeing to remain in her role as County Health Officer this past Thursday, Dr. Ladun Oyenuga recently joined KVOE’s Morning Show to discuss the latest health trends across Lyon County. Dr. Oyenuga says at this time, the county is back to the “high transmission rate” when it...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: Pawnee City man poses 'grave danger'
PAWNEE CITY - A $250,000 bond was set in Pawnee County court for a man accused of domestic assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. An arrest affidavit filed by Sheriff Braden Lang claims the family of 31-year-old Joshua Hatfield will be in "grave danger" if he is released from custody.
1350kman.com
Manhattan man jailed for alleged theft of 13 guns
A Manhattan man who served time in prison is now confined in the Riley County Jail on a warrant charging him with burglary and theft of multiple firearms. According to RCPD, 24-year-old Brandon Welty was arrested Tuesday after being transported from the Lansing Correction Facility to Riley County. The warrant stems from a February 2022 incident north of Leonardville where 13 guns and other miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a home.
