The NFL officially set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million on Monday, a record amount up from $208.2 million in 2022. What does that mean for the New York Giants?. The Giants currently have $44.277 million in cap space, third-most in the league. The Chicago Bears have $90.893 million and the Atlanta Falcons have $56.414 million. The Giants have $41.213 million in effective cap space, which is the amount of cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO