ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Sports

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Duce Staley, Lions assistant HC, leaves for Carolina Panthers

Well, the Detroit Lions dodged a bullet not too long ago when news broke that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had notified teams that he was taking his hat out of the ring regarding head coaching jobs. But now, according to a report from Dan Graziano, confirmed by multiple other sources, assistant head coach/RBs coach Duce Staley is leaving Detroit to join Frank Reich‘s Carolina Panthers staff.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news

Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
Big Blue View

NFL officially sets 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million: What it means for Giants

The NFL officially set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million on Monday, a record amount up from $208.2 million in 2022. What does that mean for the New York Giants?. The Giants currently have $44.277 million in cap space, third-most in the league. The Chicago Bears have $90.893 million and the Atlanta Falcons have $56.414 million. The Giants have $41.213 million in effective cap space, which is the amount of cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason

The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a new defensive coordinator, but their search has slowed down for a good reason. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on Wednesday that the team is still waiting on the future of Ejiro Evero before moving forward. Seifert notes that Evero is a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals... The post Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

49ers Want To Interview Steve Wilks For Potential DC Vacancy

Though it hasn’t been officially confirmed, the Texans are widely expected to name 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach, which would open up a spot in San Francisco. Wilks did an incredible job leading the Panthers to a 6-6 record after he took over early in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nfltraderumors.co

Buccaneers Interviewed Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry For OC Position

The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they have interviewed Saints passing game coordinator and QB coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The following is a list of candidates who are set to interview with Tampa Bay for the position:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Giants Opinion: GM Joe Schoen’s True Tenure Starts Now

It’s tempting, and even technically correct, to say the New York Giants’ new general manager Joe Schoen has had a successful start to his tenure with Big Blue. After all, in their first season under Schoen’s watch, the Giants’ surpassed expectations and actually won a playoff game. Even after an unceremonious shallacking in the divional round at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, New York’s season should be seen as a step in the right direction.
NJ.com

Former Yankees reliever signs with AL East rival

Chad Green has a new team. The right-handed reliever has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, Michael Marino of Fantrax reports. It is a two-year, $8.5 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports: Second year is conditional player option that Green can...
247Sports

Anthony Johnson dismissed from Rutgers football team

Rutgers is down a player as former four-star linebacker Anthony Johnson is no longer with the team. The true freshman played in four games last season and head coach Greg Schiano offered a statement on his status. “Anthony Johnson has been dismissed from the program due to a violation of...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy