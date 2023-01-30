Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Report: Panthers, Frank Reich Request To Interview Jaguars’ Assistant Jim Bob Cooter
Jim Bob Cooter had a successful first year as passing game coordinator in Jacksonville, leading to his second request for an offensive coordinator interview.
Duce Staley, Lions assistant HC, leaves for Carolina Panthers
Well, the Detroit Lions dodged a bullet not too long ago when news broke that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had notified teams that he was taking his hat out of the ring regarding head coaching jobs. But now, according to a report from Dan Graziano, confirmed by multiple other sources, assistant head coach/RBs coach Duce Staley is leaving Detroit to join Frank Reich‘s Carolina Panthers staff.
49ers request interview with Steve Wilks and Chris Harris to replace DeMeco Ryans
The San Francisco 49ers will now officially begin their search for a new defensive coordinator, with DeMeco Ryans agree to terms on a six-year deal with the Houston Texans to become the next head coach.
Cardinals Facilities Slammed on Pat McAfee Show
The Arizona Cardinals didn't win the Sean Payton sweepstakes, and the Pat McAfee Show believes their facilities in Tempe could have played a role.
MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news
Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Denver Broncos finalizing trade to hire Sean Payton as head coach
The Arizona Cardinals are out of the Sean Payton sweepstakes. After months of speculation, the Denver Broncos are acquiring the former New Orleans Saint as the team’s next head coach, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter adds the Broncos are sending the Saints their 2023 first-round pick and a...
Big Blue View
NFL officially sets 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million: What it means for Giants
The NFL officially set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million on Monday, a record amount up from $208.2 million in 2022. What does that mean for the New York Giants?. The Giants currently have $44.277 million in cap space, third-most in the league. The Chicago Bears have $90.893 million and the Atlanta Falcons have $56.414 million. The Giants have $41.213 million in effective cap space, which is the amount of cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster.
Joe Schoen: Giants start contract talks with 1 big-time pending free agent, but not the other
WFAN reports New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen talked to the media Wednesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. During that conversation, Schoen said “he had more talks with Saquon Barkley’s camp about a potential contract earlier this week, and the plan is to continue those talks next week.”
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal Loss
The San Francisco 49ers are already in offseason mode following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, and now we have heard the first reports on where their early focus might be.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants’ Daniel Jones’ new toy; Jets get QB help; Eagles reload defense in latest 1st-round mock
The rich are set to get richer. The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. The Eagles also own the No. 10 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft thanks to general manager Howie Roseman’s trade last year with the New Orleans Saints.
Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason
The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a new defensive coordinator, but their search has slowed down for a good reason. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on Wednesday that the team is still waiting on the future of Ejiro Evero before moving forward. Seifert notes that Evero is a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals... The post Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
49ers Want To Interview Steve Wilks For Potential DC Vacancy
Though it hasn’t been officially confirmed, the Texans are widely expected to name 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach, which would open up a spot in San Francisco. Wilks did an incredible job leading the Panthers to a 6-6 record after he took over early in...
nfltraderumors.co
Buccaneers Interviewed Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry For OC Position
The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they have interviewed Saints passing game coordinator and QB coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The following is a list of candidates who are set to interview with Tampa Bay for the position:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game...
Yardbarker
Giants Opinion: GM Joe Schoen’s True Tenure Starts Now
It’s tempting, and even technically correct, to say the New York Giants’ new general manager Joe Schoen has had a successful start to his tenure with Big Blue. After all, in their first season under Schoen’s watch, the Giants’ surpassed expectations and actually won a playoff game. Even after an unceremonious shallacking in the divional round at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, New York’s season should be seen as a step in the right direction.
Former Yankees reliever signs with AL East rival
Chad Green has a new team. The right-handed reliever has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, Michael Marino of Fantrax reports. It is a two-year, $8.5 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports: Second year is conditional player option that Green can...
Anthony Johnson dismissed from Rutgers football team
Rutgers is down a player as former four-star linebacker Anthony Johnson is no longer with the team. The true freshman played in four games last season and head coach Greg Schiano offered a statement on his status. “Anthony Johnson has been dismissed from the program due to a violation of...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0