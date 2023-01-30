Portantino, Feuer join race for Schiff’s congressional seat

| Image courtesy of the U.S. House of Representatives

The field of candidates looking to claim the congressional seat held by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, grew Monday with the entry of state Sen. Anthony Portantino and former Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer.

As of Monday, eight Democrats have submitted paperwork to seek the 30th Congressional District seat, which includes parts of Burbank, Glendale, Sunland and West Hollywood, according to the Federal Elections Commission.

Schiff, who was first elected in 2000, has announced plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Dianne Feinstein, although she has not yet publicly announced whether she plans to leave the seat at the end of her current term.

Also among the Democrats who have submitted paperwork to seek the 30th District seat are Los Angeles Unified School District board member Nick Melvoin, Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, and actor Ben Savage.

Updated Jan. 30, 2023, 9:00 p.m.