Oregon State Beavers at Arizona State Sun Devils, men’s basketball score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (2/2/23)
Oregon State, coming off its hottest Pac-12 stretch in more than a year, looks to continue its mini-streak Thursday night when the Beavers play Arizona State at 5 p.m. in Desert Financial Arena. OSU won two of three conference games last week, and come to Tempe off a 60-52 win...
Oregon State’s Jordan Pope no ordinary freshman, believes Beavers ‘have something special’ for future
A familiar question asked on signing day has to do with the shelf-ready nature of incoming freshmen. Who’s most prepared to make an impact during their first year in the program?. For Oregon State men’s basketball, a little digging and it should have been apparent Jordan Pope was a...
Oregon men’s basketball hoping improved defense, rebounding travel to No. 5 Arizona
Oregon’s most impressive offensive display of the season came at the expense of Arizona and the Ducks will likely need to be very close to replicating that performance to sweep the season series. UO’s 87-68 win over UA on Jan. 14 was the largest margin of defeat for the...
Oregon State baseball will lose important infielder, starting pitcher for season
As the Oregon State baseball team searches for ways to replace a slew of starters and key contributors from last season, it will do so without two potentially important pieces. Jabin Trosky, who was expected to compete for a starting spot in the infield, is scheduled to undergo surgery on...
How former Oregon basketball players fared in January
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks basketball players performed during January games of the 2022-23 season:. Victor Bailey Jr., George Mason: 11.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists over 6 games, all starts. Shot 49.2% from the field, including 50.0% from three, and 82.4% from the free throw line. Had 21 points against St. Bonaventure.
Contract details released for Oregon Ducks safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton
Chris Hampton will earn more as Oregon’s safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator than any of his three predecessors and he has the most substantial buyout to leave UO of any Ducks defensive assistant coach from at least the last five years. Hampton signed a two-year contract through Jan. 2025...
An early look at Oregon’s recruiting needs in 2024
With Dan Lanning’s second recruiting class complete, Oregon now turns all of its attention to the 2024 cycle. Oregon will lose 14 seniors after the 2023 season, including Bo Nix, Steven Jones and Brandon Dorlus, and all of whom are slated to be on the two-deep. The Ducks have...
What they’re saying nationally about Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class
Oregon added one more signee to its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, giving the Ducks 30 scholarship high school and junior college players and 10 transfers in their class. UO’s class of high school signees ranks No. 8 by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. Here’s a roundup of what was written...
Oregon State baseball: Predicting Beavers’ new-look starting lineup, weekend rotation, breakout players and more
As the Oregon State baseball team gathered last week for its first interview session of the 2023 college baseball season, there was talk of Omaha, championships and keeping traditions alive. Yes, the Beavers lost 16 players, including 12 key contributors, from last season’s talented team. Sure, eight players were selected...
Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks take shape with additions from 2023 recruiting class
Oregon added another blue chip prospect to its already top 10 recruiting class, beating out USC for four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant on national signing day. The addition of Pleasant, the No. 91-ranked overall prospect in the class and one of only five unsigned top 200 players entering the day, came in the same hour the Ducks missed out on five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who chose to sign with South Carolina in a recruiting battle to the very end.
Recapping Oregon Ducks 2023 offseason personnel moves
The Oregon Ducks have undergone significant roster movement since the end of the 2022 regular season. The Oregonian/OregonLive has chronicled these moves in real time, but for those those haven’t caught every player entering and exiting the transfer portal, commitment, signing, assistant coach or support staff departure and hiring, this will serve as a reference page for the entire 2023 offseason.
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s National Signing Day
Oregon added one of the top uncommited players to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day in four-star cornnerback Rodrick Pleasant. Dan Lanning held a press conference to review the Ducks’ class. Below is a transcript of Wednesday’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING.
Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who interviewed with New England Patriots
The Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line Adrian Klemm, who recently interviewed with the New England Patriots. Klemm, who is entering his second season at UO, was among several coaches interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Patriots, who hired Alabama’s Bill O’Brien, and interviewed for the offensive line coach position as well.
Girls basketball: Willamette Wolverines playing at a high level following jump from 5A to 6A
The Willamette Wolverines have been unfazed by their jump from 5A to 6A competition this season. The Wolverines, No. 9 in the latest Oregonian/OregonLive power rankings, have posted an 11-5 record overall and are 4-1 in the Southwest Conference, trailing first-place South Medford (16-2, 5-0).
University of Oregon loses 1st round as judge allows Portland State professor’s free speech case to proceed
A lawsuit by Portland State University professor Bruce Gilley can proceed against the University of Oregon over his temporary ban last year from the UO’s Twitter account on equity issues, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez denied the UO’s motion to dismiss Gilley’s lawsuit,...
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police this week says it’s an example of broader racial bias. State data shows a problem
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice this week during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a registered nurse who is a Democrat,...
Opinion: Oregonians deserve equal voting rights regardless of party
Kalloch is a board member of All Oregon Votes and is president-elect of the City Club of Eugene. He lives in Eugene. Last spring, I was soundly defeated in the Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District. In a post-election chat, a fellow candidate told me that “it sounded like you were running a general election campaign.”
Harvard researcher to lead University of Oregon center for children’s mental health
Harvard University psychology professor Katie McLaughlin will run a new University of Oregon campus in Portland dedicated to children’s behavioral health. UO officials announced Tuesday they have tapped McLaughlin for the role of executive director at the Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health, located on the former Concordia University campus She currently works as a psychology professor and director of the Stress & Development Lab at Harvard University and will start at UO in August.
How Lincoln City’s glass floats create ‘random acts of findness’ for treasure hunters
Should you be the finder of a fine glass float on a Lincoln City beach, certain locals may try to persuade you it’s the work of float fairies. And agreed, that does sound a bit fanciful. But you must admit that hundreds of colorful handcrafted glass orbs appearing out of nowhere over seven miles of beach does sound a bit magical. Which may explain why people come from great distances just to walk the sandy perimeter of Lincoln City.
