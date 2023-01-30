ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

How former Oregon basketball players fared in January

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks basketball players performed during January games of the 2022-23 season:. Victor Bailey Jr., George Mason: 11.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists over 6 games, all starts. Shot 49.2% from the field, including 50.0% from three, and 82.4% from the free throw line. Had 21 points against St. Bonaventure.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

An early look at Oregon’s recruiting needs in 2024

With Dan Lanning’s second recruiting class complete, Oregon now turns all of its attention to the 2024 cycle. Oregon will lose 14 seniors after the 2023 season, including Bo Nix, Steven Jones and Brandon Dorlus, and all of whom are slated to be on the two-deep. The Ducks have...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks take shape with additions from 2023 recruiting class

Oregon added another blue chip prospect to its already top 10 recruiting class, beating out USC for four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant on national signing day. The addition of Pleasant, the No. 91-ranked overall prospect in the class and one of only five unsigned top 200 players entering the day, came in the same hour the Ducks missed out on five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who chose to sign with South Carolina in a recruiting battle to the very end.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Recapping Oregon Ducks 2023 offseason personnel moves

The Oregon Ducks have undergone significant roster movement since the end of the 2022 regular season. The Oregonian/OregonLive has chronicled these moves in real time, but for those those haven’t caught every player entering and exiting the transfer portal, commitment, signing, assistant coach or support staff departure and hiring, this will serve as a reference page for the entire 2023 offseason.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s National Signing Day

Oregon added one of the top uncommited players to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day in four-star cornnerback Rodrick Pleasant. Dan Lanning held a press conference to review the Ducks’ class. Below is a transcript of Wednesday’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who interviewed with New England Patriots

The Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line Adrian Klemm, who recently interviewed with the New England Patriots. Klemm, who is entering his second season at UO, was among several coaches interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Patriots, who hired Alabama’s Bill O’Brien, and interviewed for the offensive line coach position as well.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Harvard researcher to lead University of Oregon center for children’s mental health

Harvard University psychology professor Katie McLaughlin will run a new University of Oregon campus in Portland dedicated to children’s behavioral health. UO officials announced Tuesday they have tapped McLaughlin for the role of executive director at the Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health, located on the former Concordia University campus She currently works as a psychology professor and director of the Stress & Development Lab at Harvard University and will start at UO in August.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

How Lincoln City’s glass floats create ‘random acts of findness’ for treasure hunters

Should you be the finder of a fine glass float on a Lincoln City beach, certain locals may try to persuade you it’s the work of float fairies. And agreed, that does sound a bit fanciful. But you must admit that hundreds of colorful handcrafted glass orbs appearing out of nowhere over seven miles of beach does sound a bit magical. Which may explain why people come from great distances just to walk the sandy perimeter of Lincoln City.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy