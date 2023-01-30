Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
South Carolina Football: Where the Gamecocks Stack Up in Recruiting in the SEC
Signing Day has come and gone (both the Early and the Traditional), and college football fans are imagining all the different ways their team can go 15-0 on the way to a national championship. “The future is bright” is a common refrain this time of year on the college football calendar, but which teams can honestly say “we got better” after the 2023 recruiting period has ended? South Carolina football fans believe their program can answer with a resounding “Yes!”
Greenville’s Bennett picks USC
Greenville junior wide received Mazeo Bennett announced Friday afternoon that he will play his college football at South Carolina.
Nyckoles Harbor chooses South Carolina: Nation's No. 1 athlete commits on national television
Nyckoles Harbor, the nation's No. 1 athlete, is headed to South Carolina. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound five-star edge rusher chose the Gamecocks over Oregon in a nationally televised announcement at Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington D.C. The decision Wednesday morning came after ...
South Carolina Adds DeAngelo Gibbs
South Carolina has reportedly added former top recruit DeAngelo Gibbs.
South Carolina Football: Markee Anderson the Pancake Man Signs with USC
The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
South Carolina Football Hauls In NLI from Flipped QB Sellers
The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
South Carolina Football: State’s Mr. Football Signs with Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks have put together one of the top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
Zavion Hardy Announces Future Plans
South Carolina defensive line commit Zavion Hardy has undergone a slight change of plans on national signing day.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
wearecamdenhs.com
SIGNING DAY for 5 CAMDEN HIGH ATHLETES
Camden High School held signing day for athletes on Wednesday, February 1st. These 5 athletes have committed to play their respective sport on the collegiate level while pursuing their college degrees. Camden Football:. Mason Reid – signed to Methodist University. Baseball:. Patrick Daniels – signed to Spartanburg Methodist.
manninglive.com
King Kat Tournament comes to Clarendon
The King Kat Tournament Trail held its first ever Sweet 16 event in Clarendon County on the Santee Cooper Lakes this past weekend (Jan. 26-28). Titled the "Sweet 16," this tournament was designed to bring 16 of the best catfishing anglers in the country to Clarendon County to fish for a first place prize worth over $10,000. Live weigh-ins were held each day at Palmetto Shores RV Resort where tournament staff and anglers rested and held captains meetings.
Columbia Star
Diamond Hornets sign National Letters of Intent
Lower Richland’s Cameron Newton (l) and Demonti Garrett signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday, February 1. Newton will continue his football career at Newberry College. Garrett signed with Wingate University.
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
tourcounsel.com
Columbia Place Mall | Shopping mall in Dentsville, South Carolina
Columbia Place (formerly Columbia Mall) is one of South Carolina's largest shopping malls, with nearly 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. The mall is located just off Interstate 20 and Interstate 77 on Two Notch Road in Columbia, South Carolina.
wach.com
Several Midlands schools evacuate following threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple schools in the Midlands area were evacuated and switched to remote learning Thursday morning following threats. Lexington officials announced that River Bluff High School, Lexington High School and Lexington Technology Center are all in e-learning mode due to an email threat. The Lexington Sheriff's Department investigated the incident and cleared all three schools of any threats. Airport High School reportedly received a threat at around noon on Thursday, but that too had been cleared.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
carolinapanorama.com
Brookland Baptist to celebrate 52th Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson
February 2023, Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr. will celebrate 52 years as Pastor of the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, SC. His home church for 52 years without any separation!. Records report that he is unique, because this usually does not happen in the Black Church! Instead of having a...
Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
abcnews4.com
Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
WIS-TV
Update: Missing Sumter teenage girl found
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Update: The Sumter Police Department reports Aaliyah Moore has returned home and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1