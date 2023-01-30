ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

FanSided

South Carolina Football: Where the Gamecocks Stack Up in Recruiting in the SEC

Signing Day has come and gone (both the Early and the Traditional), and college football fans are imagining all the different ways their team can go 15-0 on the way to a national championship. “The future is bright” is a common refrain this time of year on the college football calendar, but which teams can honestly say “we got better” after the 2023 recruiting period has ended? South Carolina football fans believe their program can answer with a resounding “Yes!”
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football: Markee Anderson the Pancake Man Signs with USC

The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football Hauls In NLI from Flipped QB Sellers

COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football: State’s Mr. Football Signs with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

SIGNING DAY for 5 CAMDEN HIGH ATHLETES

Camden High School held signing day for athletes on Wednesday, February 1st. These 5 athletes have committed to play their respective sport on the collegiate level while pursuing their college degrees. Camden Football:. Mason Reid – signed to Methodist University. Baseball:. Patrick Daniels – signed to Spartanburg Methodist.
CAMDEN, SC
manninglive.com

King Kat Tournament comes to Clarendon

The King Kat Tournament Trail held its first ever Sweet 16 event in Clarendon County on the Santee Cooper Lakes this past weekend (Jan. 26-28). Titled the "Sweet 16," this tournament was designed to bring 16 of the best catfishing anglers in the country to Clarendon County to fish for a first place prize worth over $10,000. Live weigh-ins were held each day at Palmetto Shores RV Resort where tournament staff and anglers rested and held captains meetings.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
Columbia Star

Diamond Hornets sign National Letters of Intent

Lower Richland’s Cameron Newton (l) and Demonti Garrett signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday, February 1. Newton will continue his football career at Newberry College. Garrett signed with Wingate University.
wach.com

Several Midlands schools evacuate following threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple schools in the Midlands area were evacuated and switched to remote learning Thursday morning following threats. Lexington officials announced that River Bluff High School, Lexington High School and Lexington Technology Center are all in e-learning mode due to an email threat. The Lexington Sheriff's Department investigated the incident and cleared all three schools of any threats. Airport High School reportedly received a threat at around noon on Thursday, but that too had been cleared.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
OLAR, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Update: Missing Sumter teenage girl found

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Update: The Sumter Police Department reports Aaliyah Moore has returned home and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin...
SUMTER, SC
