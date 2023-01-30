ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks take shape with additions from 2023 recruiting class

Oregon added another blue chip prospect to its already top 10 recruiting class, beating out USC for four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant on national signing day. The addition of Pleasant, the No. 91-ranked overall prospect in the class and one of only five unsigned top 200 players entering the day, came in the same hour the Ducks missed out on five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who chose to sign with South Carolina in a recruiting battle to the very end.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

How former Oregon basketball players fared in January

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks basketball players performed during January games of the 2022-23 season:. Victor Bailey Jr., George Mason: 11.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists over 6 games, all starts. Shot 49.2% from the field, including 50.0% from three, and 82.4% from the free throw line. Had 21 points against St. Bonaventure.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s National Signing Day

Oregon added one of the top uncommited players to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day in four-star cornnerback Rodrick Pleasant. Dan Lanning held a press conference to review the Ducks’ class. Below is a transcript of Wednesday’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Live Updates: Oregon National Signing Day

Welcome to Signing Day Central - your home for Oregon Duck football recruiting Wednesday, the first day of college football's late signing period. Wednesday will be the start of a run for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff as they try and land five-star prospects and lay the foundation for the future of the Oregon Ducks Football program for years to come.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Recapping Oregon Ducks 2023 offseason personnel moves

The Oregon Ducks have undergone significant roster movement since the end of the 2022 regular season. The Oregonian/OregonLive has chronicled these moves in real time, but for those those haven’t caught every player entering and exiting the transfer portal, commitment, signing, assistant coach or support staff departure and hiring, this will serve as a reference page for the entire 2023 offseason.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

National Signing Day revisited: Transfers deliver immediately for Oregon’s 2022 recruiting class

Oregon’s 2022 recruiting class, Dan Lanning’s first, was a group that saw most of its high school commitments flip following the departure of Mario Cristobal and a few recommit to Lanning and his staff. Ten scholarship transfers and 17 high school recruits formed the class, which still topped the Pac-12 in high school talent and finished second in the conference and 16th nationally when accounting for transfers.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Ducks' new golf facility begins construction in Creswell

CRESWELL, Ore. -- Construction has started for the new Oregon Ducks’ golf facility at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell. The facility is nicknamed “The Jake” after former Duck golfers Peter and Jan Jacobsen. The Ducks’ men’s and women’s golf teams have both practiced at Emerald Valley for a number of years, but now they will have an indoor facility to practice in when the weather isn’t good for golf. Laine Wortman, the general manager of the golf club, says he hopes the facility will be done in time for next fall’s golf season, which will be in early September.
CRESWELL, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who interviewed with New England Patriots

The Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line Adrian Klemm, who recently interviewed with the New England Patriots. Klemm, who is entering his second season at UO, was among several coaches interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Patriots, who hired Alabama’s Bill O’Brien, and interviewed for the offensive line coach position as well.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Dan Lanning won't rule out possibility of adding more players

Once four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant's letter of intent arrives in Eugene, the Ducks will have signed 29 prep players this cycle. When you include the 10 transfer portal additions, the scholarship newcomer total for 2023 comes to 39. That number could reach or even surpass 40, head coach Dan Lanning...
EUGENE, OR
