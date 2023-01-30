Read full article on original website
Oregon State baseball will lose important infielder, starting pitcher for season
As the Oregon State baseball team searches for ways to replace a slew of starters and key contributors from last season, it will do so without two potentially important pieces. Jabin Trosky, who was expected to compete for a starting spot in the infield, is scheduled to undergo surgery on...
Oregon State’s Jordan Pope no ordinary freshman, believes Beavers ‘have something special’ for future
A familiar question asked on signing day has to do with the shelf-ready nature of incoming freshmen. Who’s most prepared to make an impact during their first year in the program?. For Oregon State men’s basketball, a little digging and it should have been apparent Jordan Pope was a...
Oregon men’s basketball hoping improved defense, rebounding travel to No. 5 Arizona
Oregon’s most impressive offensive display of the season came at the expense of Arizona and the Ducks will likely need to be very close to replicating that performance to sweep the season series. UO’s 87-68 win over UA on Jan. 14 was the largest margin of defeat for the...
What they’re saying nationally about Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class
Oregon added one more signee to its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, giving the Ducks 30 scholarship high school and junior college players and 10 transfers in their class. UO’s class of high school signees ranks No. 8 by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. Here’s a roundup of what was written...
Oregon State baseball: Predicting Beavers’ new-look starting lineup, weekend rotation, breakout players and more
As the Oregon State baseball team gathered last week for its first interview session of the 2023 college baseball season, there was talk of Omaha, championships and keeping traditions alive. Yes, the Beavers lost 16 players, including 12 key contributors, from last season’s talented team. Sure, eight players were selected...
Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks take shape with additions from 2023 recruiting class
Oregon added another blue chip prospect to its already top 10 recruiting class, beating out USC for four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant on national signing day. The addition of Pleasant, the No. 91-ranked overall prospect in the class and one of only five unsigned top 200 players entering the day, came in the same hour the Ducks missed out on five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who chose to sign with South Carolina in a recruiting battle to the very end.
How former Oregon basketball players fared in January
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks basketball players performed during January games of the 2022-23 season:. Victor Bailey Jr., George Mason: 11.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists over 6 games, all starts. Shot 49.2% from the field, including 50.0% from three, and 82.4% from the free throw line. Had 21 points against St. Bonaventure.
Contract details released for Oregon Ducks safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton
Chris Hampton will earn more as Oregon’s safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator than any of his three predecessors and he has the most substantial buyout to leave UO of any Ducks defensive assistant coach from at least the last five years. Hampton signed a two-year contract through Jan. 2025...
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s National Signing Day
Oregon added one of the top uncommited players to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day in four-star cornnerback Rodrick Pleasant. Dan Lanning held a press conference to review the Ducks’ class. Below is a transcript of Wednesday’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING.
Live Updates: Oregon National Signing Day
Welcome to Signing Day Central - your home for Oregon Duck football recruiting Wednesday, the first day of college football's late signing period. Wednesday will be the start of a run for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff as they try and land five-star prospects and lay the foundation for the future of the Oregon Ducks Football program for years to come.
Recapping Oregon Ducks 2023 offseason personnel moves
The Oregon Ducks have undergone significant roster movement since the end of the 2022 regular season. The Oregonian/OregonLive has chronicled these moves in real time, but for those those haven’t caught every player entering and exiting the transfer portal, commitment, signing, assistant coach or support staff departure and hiring, this will serve as a reference page for the entire 2023 offseason.
National Signing Day revisited: Transfers deliver immediately for Oregon’s 2022 recruiting class
Oregon’s 2022 recruiting class, Dan Lanning’s first, was a group that saw most of its high school commitments flip following the departure of Mario Cristobal and a few recommit to Lanning and his staff. Ten scholarship transfers and 17 high school recruits formed the class, which still topped the Pac-12 in high school talent and finished second in the conference and 16th nationally when accounting for transfers.
kezi.com
Oregon Ducks' new golf facility begins construction in Creswell
CRESWELL, Ore. -- Construction has started for the new Oregon Ducks’ golf facility at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell. The facility is nicknamed “The Jake” after former Duck golfers Peter and Jan Jacobsen. The Ducks’ men’s and women’s golf teams have both practiced at Emerald Valley for a number of years, but now they will have an indoor facility to practice in when the weather isn’t good for golf. Laine Wortman, the general manager of the golf club, says he hopes the facility will be done in time for next fall’s golf season, which will be in early September.
Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Sua’ava Poti moves into coaching role
Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Sua’ava Poti has joined the coaching staff as a student assistant. Poti, who missed the 2022 season due to a right foot injury suffered before the season, announced the move on The Mental Sweat Podcast hosted by former Ducks Ryan Walk, Nate Heaukulani and Brad Yaffe.
Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who interviewed with New England Patriots
The Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line Adrian Klemm, who recently interviewed with the New England Patriots. Klemm, who is entering his second season at UO, was among several coaches interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Patriots, who hired Alabama’s Bill O’Brien, and interviewed for the offensive line coach position as well.
Dan Lanning won't rule out possibility of adding more players
Once four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant's letter of intent arrives in Eugene, the Ducks will have signed 29 prep players this cycle. When you include the 10 transfer portal additions, the scholarship newcomer total for 2023 comes to 39. That number could reach or even surpass 40, head coach Dan Lanning...
University of Oregon loses 1st round as judge allows Portland State professor’s free speech case to proceed
A lawsuit by Portland State University professor Bruce Gilley can proceed against the University of Oregon over his temporary ban last year from the UO’s Twitter account on equity issues, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez denied the UO’s motion to dismiss Gilley’s lawsuit,...
Opinion: Oregonians deserve equal voting rights regardless of party
Kalloch is a board member of All Oregon Votes and is president-elect of the City Club of Eugene. He lives in Eugene. Last spring, I was soundly defeated in the Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District. In a post-election chat, a fellow candidate told me that “it sounded like you were running a general election campaign.”
yachatsnews.com
Nine Oregon legislators — including both from Lincoln County — form caucus to provide arts research and information
SALEM — Nine members of the Oregon Legislature – including two members from Lincoln County — have formed the state’s first Arts and Culture Caucus to provide research and information to other members of the Legislature. Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who coordinated the Arts and Culture...
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police this week says it’s an example of broader racial bias. State data shows a problem
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice this week during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a registered nurse who is a Democrat,...
