N.J. man gets 55 years for killing co-worker at her apartment while she was on lunch break

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison last week for placing surveillance videos in his co-worker’s apartment and later killing her while she went home during a lunch break.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced a judge handed Kenneth Saal the 55-year sentence Jan. 23 after Saal previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree stalking, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and second-degree conspiracy to commit witness tampering for the 2019 death of Carolyn Byington.

In April 2019, Saal reportedly made a copy of Byington’s keys and entered her apartment several times while she was at work. The Prosecutor’s Office said Saal "planted hidden surveillance cameras to record her in her home without her knowledge."

On June 10, 2019, Byington reportedly "came home unexpectedly and discovered him in her home."

According to NJ.com, Saal stabbed and beat Byington to death. Detectives reportedly found his DNA near her body.

While in custody, the Prosecutor’s Office said Saal "conspired to hire someone to commit a copycat murder to make it look like the true killer of Byington had not yet been apprehended."

Saal also reportedly came up with a plan to kill one of the witnesses who was going to testify against him and "have their murder staged as a suicide with a note claiming responsibility for Byington’s murder."

My Central Jersey reports Saal offered an inmate $15,000 to commit the "copycat murder," and told him to use a screwdriver or scissors to kill the intended victim. He reportedly wanted to target one of the main detectives in the case. The other inmate reportedly worked with investigators and wore a wiretap to record a conversation that implicated Saal.

At the sentencing hearing, Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez Jr. reportedly told Byington’s family, "Move on from today. She made each one of your lives better because she was in it. Mourn her by celebrating who she was and everything she gave. She wants you to live your life."

