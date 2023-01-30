THIS WEEK IN HORNET COUNTRY: Girls Basketball Takes Charge in SEC Red, Boys Basketball Rolling, Hockey Goes Up North

Read full article on original website
BASKETBALL: Rogers Lights it Up, Saline Defeats Huron to Win 8th Straight
The Hornets' eighth straight win was their biggest yet. Harrison Rogers scored 20 points and went 6-for-7 from three-point range as Saline defeated Huron, 57-47, in a game that's bound to send shockwaves through the Michigan high school boy's basketball world. Saline improved to 11-3 overall and 6-2 in the...
Five Hornets Divers Earn Medals at MISCA State Championships
In a year when Hornet Alice English won the MHSAA Division 1 diving championship, it looks like the future is bright for Saline diving. For the second straight year, all four Saline Middle School divers who qualified for the MISCA state championships earned medals. Pictured above are coach Kara Smith,...
HOCKEY: Ronewicz Hat Trick Helps Saline Scorch Skyline, 11-3
CHELSEA - Senior Bryce Ronewcicz completed the hat trick to help the Hornets defeat Skyline, 11-3. Ronewicz's three goals give him a team-leading 21 for the season. Junior Blake Woodrel and senior Gavin Bird each scored twice. Cameron Merrick, Giuseppe Giacalone, Andrew Updkike and Mateo Iadipaolo also scored for the Hornets. Tristan Trier had two assists.
Saline Middle Schoolers Shine at MISCA Meet
Along with the Hornet divers, the Saline Middle School swimmers also excelled at the MISCA state championships over the weekend. Cooper Jansma, Isaac Adanin, Jason Oyemba and Braylen May won the 200-yard medley relay. The Hornets captured the 200-yard freestyle. This time it was Adanin, Oyemba, Ethan Proctor and May.
4788 Fletcher Rd, Manchester, MI
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Recent Listing - 3 bed, 2 bath $420,000. Location! This estate replicates the wonder of the lush forest of northern Michigan whilst being within a short drive from Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Manchester, Dexter, and I-94. The homestead sits at a clearing atop a greenwood plastered hill with a 900 foot driveway leading directly to it! This 3 bed 2 bath house was built with the intention of having the sun rise above this driveway and set behind the house (Feng Shui). As you walk in, you are greeted by an open concept that allows great views of the outside. Inside are gleaming red oak tongue & groove solid recently finished hardwood floors. The first floor shared bath leads to a large light filled primary suite & another nice sized room which also receives the morning sun. Upstairs sits another very large room & a full bath. The unfinished walk out basement leads to the surrounding nature consisting of a wide variety of flora and fauna, including morel mushrooms. There are 6 acres total, roughly 3 wooded in the back and 3 in the front. Call Todd Lands for a private showing - 734-Mi-LANDS (645-2637)
WSCO: Missing Student Found Dead Near Pioneer School Athletics Fields
The search for Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson ended Monday afternoon tragically when she was found dead near the athletic fields of Pioneer High School. "At this early stage there are no indications of foul play," a statement from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office read. The Ann Arbor Police Department is taking over the death investigation.
Jamail Aikens Returns as Executive Director of Saline Area Social Service
The following press release is from Saline Area Social Service. The Board of Directors of Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is pleased to introduce Jamail Aikens as the organization’s next executive director. Aikens will succeed Anne Cummings, who is stepping down from her role after nearly four years leading the organization.
