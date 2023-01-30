FOLLOWUP: Here’s how ‘free rides’ were used during West Seattle low-bridge closure, and what to do with unused points

Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Power outage for 3,200+ customers blamed on tree
2:52 PM: After another burst of wind gusts, the power’s out for some in West Seattle. So far we’re hearing from the Admiral area. (Our lights flickered here in the south but the power’s still on.) Not yet mapped. Updates to come,. 2:54 PM: Now it’s mapped....
westseattleblog.com
Corner Bar returns and more for the rest of your West Seattle Friday
(Seen in Gatewood. WSB photo) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of February’s first Friday!. SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room on the north end of the...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Thursday
6 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, February 2nd. –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips/suspending some routes, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. (We have an inquiry out to Metro asking how the bus repairs are going.)
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police response at LA Fitness
Police have detained two people after responding to an incident at LA Fitness in The Junction. Details are few but police told us at the scene that they’re told three people went into the gym and to the front desk, where at least one of them brandished a gun and was wearing a ski mask. What the intent was, is still under investigation, but the suspects were still in the garage when police got there, and they’ve reported probable cause for detaining two people on suspicion of harassment, and the call is classified “threats.” Officers reportedly found one gun while questioning the suspects. We’ll add anything more we find out.
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Dream Dinners cooks up food fundraiser for West Seattle Elementary
Dream Dinners-West Seattle (longtime WSB sponsor) has long been partnering with local schools for fundraisers that get easy home-cooked meals for you and vital support for the schools. Here’s the latest:. Direct links for orders and pickup dates/times for the fundraiser:. 2/22 – 6 pm dreamdinners.com/session/964354. 2/23 –...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Highland Park – February 3, 2023 7:05 pm
16th/Trenton: I found this female German Shepherd / German Shepherd mix who is extremely skinny and limping. Have not taken to the emergency vet to check for chipping due to the limp. My name is Sarah and contact is 503-737-9204.
westseattleblog.com
Design Review x 2, theater, comedy, more for your West Seattle Thursday
(Brant at Constellation Park, photographed by Cindy Roberts) If you haven’t already checked our calendar, here’s what’s ahead for the rest of today/tonight:. UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Informational presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 11 am. WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome, weekly 1...
westseattleblog.com
THURSDAY: New chapter for West Seattle’s Silent Book Club – six venues!
They call themselves the Silent Book Club – but they’re a roaring success. Last month almost 200 readers gathered in five West Seattle locations on Silent Book Club night – just to sit and read for an hour, followed by an optional chat time if you want to. “The ideal introvert happy hour” is how organizers describe it. Tomorrow’s the next Silent Book Club West Seattle night, and this time they’re meeting in six locations:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Southwest Pool open for ‘limited operation’ the rest of the day
3:28 PM: As noted in today’s event list, Southwest Pool was to be closed today for natural-gas conservation. Now the pool has announced it’s open for limited operation the rest of the day:. Limited Operation for the remainder of Wednesday, Feb 1st. Lap 3-4:30. Lap 5-6:30. Deep WX...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 12 notes!
February’s first weekend is here. If you’re wondering what’s happening around West Seattle today/tonight, here’s what we have on the schedule:. SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), just show up to throw with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family. PRE-VALENTINE’S...
westseattleblog.com
SCHOLARSHIPS: Application time for two offered by Rotary Club of West Seattle
Need college money? The Rotary Club of West Seattle might be able to help. Here’s the reminder we just received:. As in past years, West Seattle Rotary is pleased to announce that two higher education scholarship programs are available to applicants who meet the criteria:. Gambriell. The Gambriell Scholarship...
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Teresa Mosqueda wants to move from Seattle City Council to King County Council
Mosqueda announced this morning that she is campaigning for the seat that District 8 County Councilmember Joe McDermott is leaving after more than a decade. The newly remapped district stretches from downtown Seattle to Burien, also including West Seattle, White Center, and Vashon and Maury Islands, among other neighborhoods (see the map here).
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon becomes second candidate for King County Council District 8
The first declared candidate for King County Council District 8 is currently on the Seattle City Council; now we have a second candidate, who’s currently on the Burien City Council. We’re frequently checking the state list of people registering election campaigns, and this afternoon it had an addition: Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon, registering a campaign for the County Council seat that Joe McDermott is leaving after a decade-plus. Burien’s mayor is chosen by fellow councilmembers; Aragon has held the title since last year, and has been on the council since 2020. Two years before that, she ran for 34th District State Senator, finishing fourth in a primary field of 11. The City of Burien website describes Aragon as “a registered nurse and attorney (who) worked in Olympia for over a decade to advocate for affordable and accessible health care, protecting public health, workplace safety, and ensuring differing opinions are included when developing public policy.” She currently is executive director of the Washington Center for Nursing (Burien city councilmembers serve part time). The field for the County Council race won’t be final until the official filing week in mid-May; the August 1st primary will send the top two finishers to the November primary.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Happy anniversaries, Avalon Glassworks!
Two milestones for one of West Seattle’s one-of-a-kind businesses – Avalon Glassworks in the Luna Park neighborhood. Here’s their announcement:. Avalon Glassworks is celebrating 30 years of business and 20 years for current owners Shannon and Jon Felix. To commemorate, the studio has created a blown glass Anniversary Float, signed AGW 2023 “30” on the sealing button.
westseattleblog.com
SEEN FROM WEST SEATTLE: The last 747
GF February 1, 2023 (6:25 pm) M February 1, 2023 (6:58 pm) Was that taken from West Seattle? It flew out of Everett and so it would be facing the other direction if it was flying through Seattle unless it did a flyby loop over Boeing field. Steve Rice February...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: What’s next for The Original Bakery’s Fauntleroy space
Since the Alonzo family announced Tuesday that they will close The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy later this month after almost half a century of owning and operating it, legions of fans have voiced their sorrow. Some also wondered what will happen with the space at 9253 45th SW, which the Alonzos’ announcement said would be taken over by the owner of CHOW Foods, which operates Endolyne Joe’s next door. We reached Peter Levy by email – here’s what he told us:
westseattleblog.com
Seattle Public Library expanding ‘Homework Help’
Homework Help, The Seattle Public Library’s free after school tutoring service (spl.org/HomeworkHelp), will add two locations and increase hours in February. Starting the week of Feb. 6, the South Park Branch will offer two afternoons of Homework Help a week, and the Columbia, High Point and Rainier Beach branches will increase their weekly Homework Help hours …
westseattleblog.com
BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth IHS hosts West Seattle HS, honors Seahawk seniors
Big night at the Chief Sealth International High School gym as basketball season winds down:. (WSB photos by Patrick Sand) Last regular-season home game for the boys-varsity team, so they celebrated Seahawk seniors – nine on the roster – here they are in numerical order:. #1 – Tyler...
westseattleblog.com
CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School girls bowling today in state championships
Congratulations to the West Seattle High School girls-varsity bowling team – after winning their fourth consecutive Metro League championship last weekend, they are bowling in the state-championship tournament starting today in Tukwila. (Thanks for the tips!) Here’s who’s in the tournament:. State roster:. Jasmine Bachmeier-Emswiler. Malia Barker.
westseattleblog.com
CONGRATULATIONS! Five West Seattle High School athletes sign college commitments
Five West Seattle High School athletes are signing college commitments, and four joined in a ceremony in the WSHS Commons this afternoon – the fifth was off with teammates competing for the state championship. From left above are Elijah Brady, who’ll play football at the University of Montana; Mason Kallinger, going to Midland University for football; Owen Earls, headed to Columbia Basin College for baseball, and Alli Bennett, who’ll play soccer at Long Island University. Also committing but unable to participate in the ceremony was Jasmine Bachmeier-Emswiler, who will bowl for William Woods University; today and tomorrow she’s in Tukwila, bowling for WSHS at the 3A State Championships.
