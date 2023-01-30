ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 39

mixerdriver
3d ago

"Gas prices are 5 times higher than other parts of the country ." So why is gasoline more, electricity more, housing more, insurance more, food more, living in general more? Who's been running the state for decades...yea we know

Reply(2)
20
Bruno G
3d ago

This is complete corruption that newsom knows it's being he is as corrupt as the utility companies of letting this gouging go on..

Reply
20
no
3d ago

Take a look at the natural gas spot market. In the last few weeks it has taken a nosedive in a huge way. So when will we our wallets feel this???

Reply(2)
13
Related
Bakersfield Now

PG&E offers customers $4,000 rebate for pre-owned EV purchases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) —As California continues its journey to go green, companies are also doing their part. Pacific Gas and Electric just announced that qualifying residential customers can receive up to $4,000 when they purchase or lease a pre-owned electric vehicle. In September of 2020, Gov. Gavin newsroom announced...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Rebates Now Available on Pre-Owned Electric Vehicles

OAKLAND — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced the launch of its Pre-Owned Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program, providing qualified residential customers up to $4,000 when purchasing or leasing a pre-owned EV. The program aims to distribute more than $78 million to promote the adoption of EVs and make EV ownership more affordable for all customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?

California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA Diario

California: natural gas payment assistance eligibility, amounts and beneficiaries

With the news of California's natural gas bill increase, learn about the requirements, amounts and people who can receive the available payment assistance. According to a statement shared by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), residential natural gas energy bills will be 32% higher from November through March 2023, compared to the same period last year. This is also warned by several utility providers in this territory.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter

Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Relief for California’s gas price pains

Maybe the governor called a special legislative session for the wrong type of gas price. In the face of wallet-busting gasoline prices across the state last summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the state Legislature in December to tax the “excessive” profits of California oil refiners. But since then, prices at the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

New '369' area code goes into effect for these areas

Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California

Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Ends 26 Open States of Emergency Throughout California

Governor Gavin Newsom ended 26 separate open States of Emergency on Tuesday, with many declared as far back as 2017. The now ended states of emergency also vary on locality with some, such as those covering statewide diseases, while others were extremely localized wildfires confined to a single county. With...
CALIFORNIA STATE
laloyolan.com

California should shut down its coastal neighborhood oil refineries

California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calbrokermag.com

California’s New Requirement for Insurance Agents’ Email Communications

California’s New Requirement for Insurance Agents’ Email Communications. Since Jan. 1, 2023, a new California law (SB 1242) requires California insurance agents to list their insurance license numbers on all of their email communications. Existing California law from the 1990s requires insurance agents to print their license numbers...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy