mixerdriver
3d ago
"Gas prices are 5 times higher than other parts of the country ." So why is gasoline more, electricity more, housing more, insurance more, food more, living in general more? Who's been running the state for decades...yea we know
Bruno G
3d ago
This is complete corruption that newsom knows it's being he is as corrupt as the utility companies of letting this gouging go on..
no
3d ago
Take a look at the natural gas spot market. In the last few weeks it has taken a nosedive in a huge way. So when will we our wallets feel this???
