Fargo, ND

Downtown location of Mexican Village is closing

FARGO (KFGO) – One of downtown Fargo’s oldest restaurants has announced it will close. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Mexican Village announced its location at 814 Main Ave., which opened in 1971, is closing as of today. The post says the restaurant will “consolidate operations” at its 45th St. S. location.
FARGO, ND
Good samaritan helps prevent serious fire damage to home

GENTILLY, Minn. (KFGO) – The actions of a good samaritan in northwestern Minnesota helped prevent serious damage to a home Friday afternoon. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the 82-year-old homeowner called at 2:30 p.m. to report a skid-steer on fire in an attached garage in Gentilly, about 10 miles east of Crookston.
POLK COUNTY, MN
NDSU Football Signs Six, Adds Four Transfers for 2023

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz announced the addition of six high school student-athletes to the 2023 Bison recruiting class Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day of the regular signing period for Division I football. The latest additions are offensive lineman AJ Heins (New...
FARGO, ND
Two people injured in crash at intersection north of Mooreton, ND

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D.(KFGO) – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Richland County. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Richland County Road 1 and 76th Street Southeast, 3 miles north of Mooreton. There was blowing snow at the time. The North Dakota Highway...
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND

