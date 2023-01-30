Read full article on original website
FDA Uncertain How New Rules Will Impact Food Exports to India
New registration requirements for foreign food manufacturing facilities intending to export certain products to India have gone into effect, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that it has not yet received sufficient information about the scope of these requirements and the intended use of the registration information.
FDA Announces Vision for Restructuring Human Foods Program, ORA
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a new, transformative vision for the agency’s Human Foods Program, as well as for the Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) to better support FDA as a whole. The plan includes creating a unified Human Foods Program under a single leader who reports directly to the Commissioner of FDA, removing redundancies and enabling the agency to oversee human food in a more effective and efficient way.
A Visit to “Cramer’s Corner” for Sanitation Best Practices
Sanitation is one of the most important, if not the most important, departments in the food manufacturing plant. The actions of sanitation personnel mean that production starts the day with clean equipment and a clean environment, and this helps maintain sanitary conditions during operations to prevent food safety hazards or quality failures. This was the premise of my book, Food Plant Sanitation: Design, Maintenance and Good Manufacturing Practices. With each edition, I have attempted to provide new information to help sanitors, and those who support the sanitation process, with current best practices.
Raslysation Could Replace Pasteurization, Uses UV for Microbial Inactivation of Liquids
Biotech group Novozymes is making the change from classic filtration of its industrial enzyme liquids to a raslysation system from Danish company Lyras, which inactivates microbial contaminants in liquid foods using ultraviolet (UV) technology. Raslysation can be used as a substitute for the pasteurization of foods such as brine, whey, juice, iced tea, and many other liquids.
