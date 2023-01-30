Sanitation is one of the most important, if not the most important, departments in the food manufacturing plant. The actions of sanitation personnel mean that production starts the day with clean equipment and a clean environment, and this helps maintain sanitary conditions during operations to prevent food safety hazards or quality failures. This was the premise of my book, Food Plant Sanitation: Design, Maintenance and Good Manufacturing Practices. With each edition, I have attempted to provide new information to help sanitors, and those who support the sanitation process, with current best practices.

