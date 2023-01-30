ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 1

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Benoit, Chauntia James; 44; Topeka. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Dodson, Rickey...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas inmate accused of theft of guns in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a theft of guns in Riley County have made an arrest. On Tuesday, police arrested 24-year-old Kansas inmate Brandon Welty, of Manhattan after he was transported from the Lansing Correction Facility to the Riley County Jail on a Riley County District Court warrant for burglary and three counts of theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Arrest made in connection with Feb. '22 burglary

RILEY COUNTY - On January 31, 2023, Riley County Police Department arrested 24-year-old, Brandon Welty of Manhattan in connection with a February 23, 2022 burglary. According to RCPD, Welty is a suspect in a burglary incident in the 11900 block of Crooked Creek Road in northern Riley County, where 13 guns and other items were reportedly stolen from a home.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Manhattan man jailed for alleged theft of pickup truck

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after an arrest in Manhattan. Just after 7:30p.m. Wednesday, a 65-year-old man reported a 41-year-old man stole his 2016 Ford F-250, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Officers quickly found the suspect later identified...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Woman accused of computer crime against employer

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged computer crime in Manhattan. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful acts concerning computers in the 800 block of Levee Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Rescare Community Living...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Deputies respond to an accident in Geary County

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded just after two p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Dietrich Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Loren Jeardoe, Junction City, was northbound on Dietrich Road when he made a maneuver in his Ford F150 to avoid another unknown vehicle driving in his lane. Jeardoe then lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man booked after drugs found during Osage Co. traffic stop

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was booked into the Osage Co. Jail after drugs were allegedly found in the car he was driving. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a K-9 unit stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the intersection of Topeka and Main St. in Carbondale.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man arrested after spending months on the run from police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted for allegedly breaking into a home and ramming police car is arrested after months on the run. On the afternoon of Aug. 19, 2022, Topeka police responded to a call in the 2100 block of Southwest Potomac Drive. Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols says Andrew Waggoner, 24, of Topeka, allegedly […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County drug distribution trial averted after possession plea

Instead of a jury trial, a sentencing hearing is ahead in a Lyon County drug distribution case. Anthony Martinez was approaching trial on charges including distributing up to 100 grams of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, as well as possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia. Martinez pleaded no contest to meth possession, with all other counts dismissed.
KSNT News

One person arrested for Topeka murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been arrested on a murder charge in Topeka. Topeka Police arrested Skyler J.M. Wilson for first degree murder of 48-year-old Jason Jeremy Neal of Topeka. Officers were dispatched just after 9 a.m. Jan. 28 in reference to a medical emergency at the 400 block of SW Tyler St. Upon […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

KBI identifies man found dead in Wamego home

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man identified as Justin L. Meyer 47, of Wamego after his body was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego. Just after...
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

31 days, 7 murders: January 2023 turns deadly for Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is ending the first month of the new year with an unusually high number of murders. Tuesday, Jan. 31 marked the seventh murder in the capital city so far this year after a man was shot and killed in Southeast Topeka. In 2021, the TPD reported 14 homicides occurred in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after meth was allegedly found in his car during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, officials arrested Charles Smith, 50, of Manhattan, following a traffic stop. Officials...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

New information released in 2017 Neosho Rapids human remains case

NEOSHO RAPIDS, Kan. (WIBW) - New information has been released about the circumstances of a skull found in 2017 that has yet to be identified. Kansas Missing and Unsolved released new details on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a case opened in 2017 after a human skull was found on a bank by Neosho Rapids in Lyon County.
NEOSHO RAPIDS, KS
WIBW

Officials hunt for information after $2.8K stolen from Manhattan storage unit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after around $2,800 in items was stolen from a Manhattan storage unit. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, officials were called to the 400 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary and theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy