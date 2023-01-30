Read full article on original website
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Benoit, Chauntia James; 44; Topeka. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Dodson, Rickey...
Kansas inmate accused of theft of guns in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a theft of guns in Riley County have made an arrest. On Tuesday, police arrested 24-year-old Kansas inmate Brandon Welty, of Manhattan after he was transported from the Lansing Correction Facility to the Riley County Jail on a Riley County District Court warrant for burglary and three counts of theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Manhattan man jailed for alleged theft of pickup truck
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after an arrest in Manhattan. Just after 7:30p.m. Wednesday, a 65-year-old man reported a 41-year-old man stole his 2016 Ford F-250, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Officers quickly found the suspect later identified...
RCPD: Woman accused of computer crime against employer
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged computer crime in Manhattan. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful acts concerning computers in the 800 block of Levee Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Rescare Community Living...
Deputies respond to an accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded just after two p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Dietrich Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Loren Jeardoe, Junction City, was northbound on Dietrich Road when he made a maneuver in his Ford F150 to avoid another unknown vehicle driving in his lane. Jeardoe then lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.
Manhattan man jailed following prison transfer for allegedly stealing 13 guns
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is in jail following a transfer from Lansing Correctional Facility for an alleged crime that is nearly a year old and involved more than a dozen stolen guns. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan....
Topeka man booked after drugs found during Osage Co. traffic stop
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was booked into the Osage Co. Jail after drugs were allegedly found in the car he was driving. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a K-9 unit stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the intersection of Topeka and Main St. in Carbondale.
Topeka man arrested after spending months on the run from police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted for allegedly breaking into a home and ramming police car is arrested after months on the run. On the afternoon of Aug. 19, 2022, Topeka police responded to a call in the 2100 block of Southwest Potomac Drive. Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols says Andrew Waggoner, 24, of Topeka, allegedly […]
Lyon County drug distribution trial averted after possession plea
Instead of a jury trial, a sentencing hearing is ahead in a Lyon County drug distribution case. Anthony Martinez was approaching trial on charges including distributing up to 100 grams of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, as well as possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia. Martinez pleaded no contest to meth possession, with all other counts dismissed.
One person arrested for Topeka murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been arrested on a murder charge in Topeka. Topeka Police arrested Skyler J.M. Wilson for first degree murder of 48-year-old Jason Jeremy Neal of Topeka. Officers were dispatched just after 9 a.m. Jan. 28 in reference to a medical emergency at the 400 block of SW Tyler St. Upon […]
KBI identifies man found dead in Wamego home
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man identified as Justin L. Meyer 47, of Wamego after his body was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego. Just after...
Police release suspect information after Kan. jewelry store robbed
SALINE COUNTY —Police are looking for two men who robbed a downtown Salina jewelry store late Tuesday afternoon. Just after 5p.m., police were called to Vernon Jewelers, 123 N. Santa Fe Avenue in Salina, for the report of a robbery. An employee told officers that two Black men entered...
KBI investigating suspicious death in Wamego
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego.
31 days, 7 murders: January 2023 turns deadly for Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is ending the first month of the new year with an unusually high number of murders. Tuesday, Jan. 31 marked the seventh murder in the capital city so far this year after a man was shot and killed in Southeast Topeka. In 2021, the TPD reported 14 homicides occurred in the […]
Manhattan man arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after meth was allegedly found in his car during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, officials arrested Charles Smith, 50, of Manhattan, following a traffic stop. Officials...
New information released in 2017 Neosho Rapids human remains case
NEOSHO RAPIDS, Kan. (WIBW) - New information has been released about the circumstances of a skull found in 2017 that has yet to be identified. Kansas Missing and Unsolved released new details on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a case opened in 2017 after a human skull was found on a bank by Neosho Rapids in Lyon County.
Sheriff: Kan. woman was selling meth, had stolen property in car
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and theft allegations. Just before 10a.m. Friday, a sheriff’s Deputy stopped a Ford Fusion for a traffic infraction near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver was found to have a suspended...
4 arrested after drugs found when apartment, car searched in Council Grove
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Council Grove and a pair from Manhattan were arrested over the weekend after separate searches both yielded the discovery of drugs in an apartment and a vehicle. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officials...
Officials hunt for information after $2.8K stolen from Manhattan storage unit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after around $2,800 in items was stolen from a Manhattan storage unit. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, officials were called to the 400 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary and theft.
