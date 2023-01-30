Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
The Verge
What to expect from Samsung’s February Unpacked event
On February 1st, Samsung will hold its first in-person smartphone launch since the Galaxy S20 way back in February 2020. The company is widely expected to announce its new flagship smartphone lineup at the event, namely the Galaxy S23 series. But, as is tradition, Samsung will almost certainly include a couple of additional product announcements for good measure. Here’s a roundup of everything we’re expecting at the event, which is due to kick off at 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM GMT on Wednesday.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy S23 features TSMC's overclocked Qualcomm chipset. Why that's a big deal
It's Samsung Unpacked day, which means until the next big bad smartphone comes along, the Galaxy S23 series, led by the S23 Ultra, is now the cream of the crop, for speed and power. At least, that's what Samsung and Qualcomm are telling me. Samsung Unpacked. Meet the new Galaxy...
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Takes On MacBook Pro With Intel Core i9, Nvidia RTX 4070
Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro laptops are leveling up. At Samsung's Unpacked event Wednesday, the electronics giant announced the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra laptop alongside its latest flagship Galaxy S23 phones. Like Samsung's top Galaxy Ultra phones and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet, the Ultra laptop will have the best performance,...
Ars Technica
Samsung Galaxy S23 is official, with special-edition Qualcomm chip
It's a new year, and that means it's time for a new Samsung flagship. The Galaxy S23 series is official, with a tweaked design for the cheaper models and a big SoC change for international users. As always, there are three models: the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, 6.6-inch S23 Plus, and 6.8-inch S23 Ultra.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's special Snapdragon processor is all but confirmed
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Leaks and reports have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup would go all in on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, ditching the Korean giant's in-house Exynos SoC. The move will come after years of criticism from power users, who were unhappy with the poor performance and overheating issues of the Korean giant's in-house chips. A rumor from early 2023 pointed to Samsung using a souped-up version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC inside the Galaxy S23. A new leak has now confirmed this change and revealed the chip's special branding.
notebookcheck.net
Alienware m18 with a GeForce RTX 4080 to hit shelves on February 9 for US$2,599
Like many other OEMs, Dell resurrected its 18-inch gaming laptop lineup at CES 2023. The Alienware m18 was announced as a no-compromises machine with top-spec hardware from Intel, Nvidia, and even AMD. Those eager to get their hands on one can do so on February 9. However, only one model...
The Verge
Everything announced at Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Unpacked event
Samsung just held its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, where it took the wraps off its new Galaxy S23 devices and the Galaxy Book3. In case you weren’t able to watch the event live, you can catch up on all the biggest news from Galaxy Unpacked here.
The Verge
Tomb Raider’s new mobile roguelike launches on February 14th
Lara Croft is back in a new roguelike Tomb Raider mobile game for iOS and Android. The game, Tomb Raider Reloaded, launches in just a couple weeks on February 14th, and Netflix subscribers will be able to play version of Reloaded with no ads or in-app purchases. A roguelike Tomb...
Digital Trends
Best tablet deals: Save on Android tablets, iPad and more
Most people already own a smartphone, but investing in tablets is always a good idea. They make it easier on the eyes to read ebooks, watch movies and shows, and play games, as you’ve got more real estate on their larger touchscreens. However, just like new phones, tablets may be expensive. If you’re looking to purchase a device by Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, or Samsung, you’re in luck because we’ve gathered some of the best tablet deals that you can buy right now.
The Verge
Here’s how Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup stacks up against the iPhone 14
Apple’s iPhone 14 now has a new rival: the Samsung Galaxy 23. Announced during the company’s recent Unpacked event alongside a slate of new Galaxy Books, the S23 series is available for preorder starting this week with a street date of February 17th. The new phones arrive with faster performance, bigger batteries, and updated selfie cameras, with the Ultra offering an even higher resolution camera than its predecessor.
Zotac's GeForce RTX 4080 AMP Extreme AIRO is a tour de force of 4K gaming
With the GeForce RTX 4080 AMP Extreme AIRO, Zotac is offering a card that is the best choice for 4K gaming.
notebookcheck.net
MSI 2023 Gaming and Productivity Laptops: A quantum leap in performance and aesthetics
One giant leap for mobility. New technologies showcased at CES 2023 are paving the way for innovations in the laptop space. MSI's latest lineup of gaming, content creation, and productivity laptops incorporate the very best of Intel 13th gen processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs to offer stellar performance not heard of before. Together with upgraded internals, the new MSI 2023 lineup also features cutting-edge innovations in display, cooling, and power-delivery technologies that offer an immersive gaming computing experience across a range of budgets.
The Verge
Where are the satellites, Samsung?
When Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon Satellite tech that will let Android phone makers compete with Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite, I was almost certain we’d see the feature on Samsung’s then-upcoming S23 phones. I mean, why wouldn’t we? Qualcomm said the feature would be available this year...
The Verge
Wednesday’s top tech news: happy Samsung Unpacked day to all who observe
Today’s the day Samsung will announce its latest crop of flagship smartphones, widely expected to be the Galaxy S23 lineup. The Unpacked launch event kicks off at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, with the new Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 / S23 Plus, Galaxy Book3 Ultra, and Galaxy Book3.
Best OLED TVs in 2023
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. OLED TVs are popular due to their high level of contrast and color accuracy. If you're looking to upgrade your...
The Verge
Cyberpunk 2077 now has DLSS 3 to boost frame rates
Cyberpunk 2077 is getting Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) upscaling technology today. A new update is available for PC users that adds DLSS 3, greatly improving frame rates in Cyberpunk 2077 at both 1440p and 4K. The DLSS 3 addition uses Nvidia’s new Frame Generation technology, which is...
The Verge
The stage is set for Samsung’s Ultra pep rally
It’s a weird time for in-person tech events. On one hand, companies are just champing at the bit to host them after a few years of lockdown livestreams. Samsung is the latest of them, after OnePlus, Apple, and Google all took their turns last year. But on the other hand, the mobile devices on center stage in this new era of live events have been kind of boring and often upstaged by their wearable counterparts. The Apple Watch Ultra was arguably the biggest announcement to come out of the company’s fall event in Cupertino, and the Pixel Watch was (justifiably) all anyone wanted to talk about after Google’s event launching the Pixel 7 series.
The Verge
Samsung’s S23 and S23 Plus look a little more Ultra
Samsung’s S-series phones actually look like they belong together this year. The S23 and S23 Plus have adopted the floating camera design of the Ultra, making for a much more cohesive trio this time around. They’re even all available in the same colors. Under the hood, they have...
Ars Technica
Today’s best deals: Apple iPad Air, Meta Quest Pro, Surface devices, and more
Another week, another Dealmaster. In this week's roundup of the best tech deals on the web, we have deals on the latest iPad Air, the Meta Quest Pro, and the latest MacBook Pros. Further Reading. The 2022 iPad Air is in the Goldilocks zone for anyone in the market for...
