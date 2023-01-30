Justin Thomas Among Pros Backing Sam Ryder's Decision To Wear Joggers

Sam Ryder created headlines for more than one reason during the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines .

At one point, it looked like the American was heading for his maiden PGA Tour win. That didn’t quite happen, and he eventually had to settle for a tie for fourth as Max Homa secured the victory . Ryder also caused a stir with his choice of legwear though - a pair of joggers paired with ankle socks.

That look prompted the opinion of LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson, who took to Twitter to question the PGA Tour’s shorts policy in light of LIV’s decision to allow its players to wear them in its tournaments last year. Lefty wrote: "The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week's leader to wear joggers with ankle socks? Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand."

Now, PGA Tour pros Justin Thomas and Graham DeLaet have weighed in on the debate. Responding to a tweet from Pro Golf Stuff asking for thoughts on joggers in golf, DeLaet wrote: “Who cares what a bunch of overweight 15 handicaps eating chips on their couches think. The kids love it. Grow the game. It’s 2023.”

See more

That's a sentiment two-time Major winner Justin Thomas agreed with. After The Caddie Network also asked for people’s opinions about joggers on the golf course, Thomas responded: “Same as a certain sweater or shirt, some like it some don’t. No right or wrong imo. As @GrahamDeLaet said if the kids like it, let’s love it! Grow the game.”

See more

Following the emergence of LIV and the perception that it has a less stuffy approach to the game than the PGA Tour, there is little doubt that the game is adapting to allow for more casual attire on the course. Indeed, Thomas is one of the players who has taken advantage of the more relaxed approach and wore joggers with a hoodie at the 150th Open at the Home of Golf, St Andrews, last year.

As for Ryder, it’s not the first time he’s sported a similar look in a tournament. In 2018, he went sockless at the Shriners Open while wearing a pair of ‘drainpipe’ trousers.

While many traditionalists will no doubt frown upon the sartorial decisions being made by some players in tournaments, much like many other aspects of the game, it appears to be an area that is rapidly evolving as golf goes in search of the next generation of players and fans.