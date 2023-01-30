Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Today, Governor DeSantis announced the Moving Florida Forward initiative to expedite transportation projects over the next four years. If passed by the legislature, this proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of people that rely on Florida’s roadways. Through this record investment, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) would expedite 20 priority infrastructure projects into the existing Work Program to combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system to bolster current transportation needs and set the stage for future growth. Projects included as part of the Moving Florida Forward Legislative Proposal are available at FDOT.gov/MovingFloridaForward.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO