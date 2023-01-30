Read full article on original website
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida
February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —2.2.2023 —Rick Scott Stripped of Senate Committee—DeSantis Called a Racist (Again)—Rayner-Goolsby, Book, Rubio—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Senator Rick Scott continues to ruffle leadership feathers in the U.S. Senate. When Sen. Scott decided to challenge his party’s leadership, did he know that there would be repercussions for doing so?. We are sure...
islandernews.com
“Let’s be clear, Floridians will die if this legislation becomes law,” FL legislature moves toward passing permitless carrying of firearms
Florida legislators have taken the first step toward allowing any adult Floridian without a criminal record to carry concealed weapons free of any need to take gun-safety classes or register with the state. They wouldn’t be allowed to openly pack handguns, as in the Wild West. Still, opponents warned that...
Florida Republicans Push Permitless Carry Law As State Has 7th Mass Shooting Of The Year
Republicans in Florida are pushing to remove permits on concealed firearms. The post Florida Republicans Push Permitless Carry Law As State Has 7th Mass Shooting Of The Year appeared first on NewsOne.
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
floridabulldog.org
Florida’s red flag gun law enforced haphazardly five years after Parkland massacre inspired legislation, research shows
In 2018 Florida legislators — even the NRA posse — bowed to the urgent need for gun control after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School: They passed minimal reforms including a red flag law. The law sanctions a violence-prevention strategy that allows state court judges...
fox35orlando.com
Attorney: Florida 'constitutional carry' bill could lead to more 'stand your ground' cases
LAKE MARY, FL - One Central Florida attorney said he expects to see more "stand your ground" cases if a bill allowing concealed carry without a license were to pass in Florida. "If someone breaks into my house and I have a gun and I feel endangered, I can protect...
Florida legislators introduce permitless carry bill, law enforcement expert weighs in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are proposing new legislation that would no longer require gun owners to have a concealed carry permit. Governor Ron DeSantis, the National Rifle Association and Florida Sheriffs Association have thrown their support behind the bill. Rep. Chuck Brannan and Sen. Jay Collins introduced Monday morning.
Ron DeSantis targets diversity programs, tenured professors in "unhinged" attack on higher ed
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Taking aim yet again at higher education, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday proposed sweeping changes to the state's university system, including banning state funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and critical race theory education, as well as forcing tenured professors to undergo reviews at any time.
Destin Log
Before vote to ban trans youth healthcare, Florida doctor board skewed comment toward allies
The Florida Board of Medicine meeting devolved into chaos. A woman who said she got in line to speak to board members half an hour before the meeting questioned why she hadn’t gotten her chance. Two state lawmakers walked up to the lectern to plead for more time, only to have their microphone cut. A crowd began to chant, “Let them speak!” then, “Let us speak!”
WATCH: The View claims DeSantis is using coded language to talk about black people
The View ridiculed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday's episode, claiming he is using "code" to refer to black people.
Florida Democrat agrees with DeSantis on AP African American history course: 'I think it's trash'
Bill Proctor, a Democrat politician from Florida who is African American, agreed with Gov. Ron DeSantis that a proposed AP African American history course was not good.
citizensjournal.net
The Florida Cities that are Paying Some of the Highest Car Insurance Premiums in the Nation
Over the last couple of years, many of the monthly bills that Floridians must pay have gotten more expensive. For many, car insurance is no exception. A recent study indicated that Florida residents pay the second-highest car insurance premiums in the nation, and some Florida cities pay significantly more than others.
wild941.com
Florida Man Bites Off…….. In Domestic Dispute
A Florida man goes full on Ozzie Osborn bitting the head off of an animal during a domestic dispute. 32-year-old Kevin Justin Mayorga faces multiple felony charges after police say he decapitated a pet snake with his own teeth during a domestic dispute. According to Local 10 News, when officers...
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Florida; $700M jackpot still up for grabs
One person in Florida is waking up $1 million richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
back2stonewall.com
Ron DeSantis Accuses DirecTV of ‘Intellectual Discrimination’ for Dropping Newsmax
Florida Governor and Anti-Christ. Ron DeSatan DeSantis argued on Tuesday that DirecTV was guilty of “intellectual discrimination” because it dropped Newsmax, a conservative propaganda “news” station. DeSantis was asked if DirecTV should be investigated at the state level over the cancellation after accusing Direct TV of...
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Today, Governor DeSantis announced the Moving Florida Forward initiative to expedite transportation projects over the next four years. If passed by the legislature, this proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of people that rely on Florida’s roadways. Through this record investment, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) would expedite 20 priority infrastructure projects into the existing Work Program to combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system to bolster current transportation needs and set the stage for future growth. Projects included as part of the Moving Florida Forward Legislative Proposal are available at FDOT.gov/MovingFloridaForward.
flaglerlive.com
Board Surrenders to DeSantis Pressure Against Black Studies High School Course
After state education officials rejected an Advanced Placement African-American studies course, The College Board on Wednesday released a new framework that appears to have dropped content that drew objections from the state. The Florida Department of Education last month sent a letter to The College Board, which developed the course,...
