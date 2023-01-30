ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida

February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —2.2.2023 —Rick Scott Stripped of Senate Committee—DeSantis Called a Racist (Again)—Rayner-Goolsby, Book, Rubio—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Senator Rick Scott continues to ruffle leadership feathers in the U.S. Senate. When Sen. Scott decided to challenge his party’s leadership, did he know that there would be repercussions for doing so?. We are sure...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

“Let’s be clear, Floridians will die if this legislation becomes law,” FL legislature moves toward passing permitless carrying of firearms

Florida legislators have taken the first step toward allowing any adult Floridian without a criminal record to carry concealed weapons free of any need to take gun-safety classes or register with the state. They wouldn’t be allowed to openly pack handguns, as in the Wild West. Still, opponents warned that...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Ron DeSantis targets diversity programs, tenured professors in "unhinged"​ attack on higher ed

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Taking aim yet again at higher education, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday proposed sweeping changes to the state's university system, including banning state funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and critical race theory education, as well as forcing tenured professors to undergo reviews at any time.
FLORIDA STATE
Destin Log

Before vote to ban trans youth healthcare, Florida doctor board skewed comment toward allies

The Florida Board of Medicine meeting devolved into chaos. A woman who said she got in line to speak to board members half an hour before the meeting questioned why she hadn’t gotten her chance. Two state lawmakers walked up to the lectern to plead for more time, only to have their microphone cut. A crowd began to chant, “Let them speak!” then, “Let us speak!”
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Man Bites Off…….. In Domestic Dispute

A Florida man goes full on Ozzie Osborn bitting the head off of an animal during a domestic dispute. 32-year-old Kevin Justin Mayorga faces multiple felony charges after police say he decapitated a pet snake with his own teeth during a domestic dispute. According to Local 10 News, when officers...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Today, Governor DeSantis announced the Moving Florida Forward initiative to expedite transportation projects over the next four years. If passed by the legislature, this proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of people that rely on Florida’s roadways. Through this record investment, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) would expedite 20 priority infrastructure projects into the existing Work Program to combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system to bolster current transportation needs and set the stage for future growth. Projects included as part of the Moving Florida Forward Legislative Proposal are available at FDOT.gov/MovingFloridaForward.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Board Surrenders to DeSantis Pressure Against Black Studies High School Course

After state education officials rejected an Advanced Placement African-American studies course, The College Board on Wednesday released a new framework that appears to have dropped content that drew objections from the state. The Florida Department of Education last month sent a letter to The College Board, which developed the course,...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy