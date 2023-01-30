ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

108 new state legislative leaders elected across U.S.

By By Elisabeth Moore | Ballotpedia via The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

Forty-five states have begun their 2023 state legislative sessions. At the start of these sessions, legislators typically select new House and Senate leadership. So far, at least 266 leadership elections have taken place. Here’s a rundown of what we know so far:

Legislators re-elected 158 leaders in 38 states. Legislators elected 108 new leaders. Of those changes in leadership, 55 occurred in states with Republican trifectas, 31 occurred in states with Democratic trifectas, and the remaining 22 changes happened in states with divided government.

Thirty-nine Senate president elections have taken place as of this writing. Out of those, 13 Senate presidents changed. A Senate president presides over legislative sessions and ensures that members of the chamber abide by procedural rules.

Just one Senate president change resulted in a change in party leadership. In Minnesota, whose divided government became a Democratic trifecta as a result of the 2022 elections , Democratic legislators elected Bobby Joe Champion as Senate president, replacing Republican Rep. David Osmek .

Out of all the Senate president elections, 12 Democratic presidents remained the same, and three changed leaders. On the Republican side, 14 Republican presidents remained the same while nine changed leaders.

Forty-three House speaker elections have taken place. Out of those, 14 speakers of the House changed. A House speaker serves as the chief spokesman for the lower chamber, presides over legislative sessions, directs the legislative process, and performs additional administrative and procedural duties.

Two House speaker changes resulted in a change in party leadership. In Michigan, Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth was replaced by Democratic Rep. Joseph Tate . In Pennsylvania, Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler was replaced by Democratic Rep. Mark Rozzi . Michigan’s divided government became a Democratic trifecta as a result of the 2022 elections. Pennsylvania is under divided government.

Out of all the House speaker elections, 13 Democratic speakers remained the same, and three changed leaders. On the Republican side, 15 speakers remained the same while 10 changed leaders.

Additional reading:

Election results, 2022: State legislative seats that changed party control

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Sen. Lummis announces congressional committee assignments

WASHINGTON, D.C — On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., announced her committee assignments for the 118th Congress. Lummis will continue serving on the Environment and Public Works Committee, the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, and the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. All three committees have broad authority over a wide variety of issues critical for the state of Wyoming, including public lands, energy production, transportation, financial innovation and economic development, according to a news release. ...
WYOMING STATE
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wyoming News

Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows

WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid more than $478 billion from 2015 to 2021 in farm support for crop insurance, disasters, conservation payments and subsidies for certain crops like corn and soybeans, according to the analysis...
GEORGIA STATE
Wyoming News

#11. Washington

- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 20.19% (1,562,227 people) - Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 238,759 professionals - Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000 - Difference between actual and goal ratio: 208,759
WASHINGTON STATE
Wyoming News

#33. Pennsylvania

- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 0.61% (79,196 people) - Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 35,594 professionals - Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000 - Difference between actual and goal ratio: 5,594
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wyoming News

#37. Wisconsin

- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 0.39% (22,845 people) - Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 53,753 professionals - Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000 - Difference between actual and goal ratio: 23,753
WISCONSIN STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy