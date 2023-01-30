ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Local restaurant RusTeak moves location

There are a lot of really good restaurants in the Orlando area, and one of our favorites is RusTeak. They are a go to spot for us anytime we have visitors or do not feel like cooking. They have two locations currently. They opened back in September of 2012, founded by two graduates of the CIA, which in this case means the Culinary Institute of America. We found out that RusTeak's name is actually a play on Rustic and is a spin-off concept from their original restaurant Teak Neighborhood Grill.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day

After years of research, we’ve discovered quite an assortment of romantic locales worthy of Valentine's Day. Orlando is called “The City Beautiful,” and for good reason. Locals know there is beauty found in the charming neighborhoods as well as world-class... The post Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Dellagio home tops Dr. Phillips-area sales from Jan. 23 to 30

A home in Dellagio topped all Dr. Phillips-area residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 23 to 30. The home at 8412 Via Vittoria Way, Orlando, sold Jan. 24, for $1,450,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,213 square feet of living area. Days on market: 57. DR....
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Oviedo Mall launching new program to give teens a place to go

OVIEDO, Fla. — How many times have you heard “teens have no place to go?”. The Oviedo Mall is working to change that and provide access to exclusive discounts and activities for teens throughout the year. Sixteen-year-old Alondra Lozada of Kissimmee comes to Oviedo Mall to train twice...
OVIEDO, FL
Bay News 9

State to audit Winter Springs over water concerns

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla — Water quality in Winter Springs is being put under a microscope. Last week, the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee called for an operational audit of the drinking and wastewater systems for the City of Winter Springs. What You Need To Know. Last week the Joint Legislative...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Toasty and sunny end to January in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 86 degrees. We have a great weather day ahead! Tuesday will feature more sunshine with winds out of the southwest bringing warm afternoon highs in the widespread 80s. We remain dry through the first half of this week. Keep your sunscreen handy.
ORLANDO, FL

