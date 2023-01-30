Read full article on original website
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Critical Septic Truck Driver AccidentcreteOsceola County, FL
Woman sues school district after volunteering ban; school alleges her photos were on an adults' websitePete LakemanOrlando, FL
Three Dead in FL Murder-SuicidecreteKissimmee, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tour of 'World's Largest McDonald's' in Orlando Is Just Incredible
This McDonald's even serves pizza and pasta.
Urban Air Adventure Park & Cafe to Soon Open in Altamonte Springs
“Our Urban Air parks have exceeded our expectations, making it an easy decision to continue to expand within the company,” said co-owner Federico Carvallo.
Local restaurant RusTeak moves location
There are a lot of really good restaurants in the Orlando area, and one of our favorites is RusTeak. They are a go to spot for us anytime we have visitors or do not feel like cooking. They have two locations currently. They opened back in September of 2012, founded by two graduates of the CIA, which in this case means the Culinary Institute of America. We found out that RusTeak's name is actually a play on Rustic and is a spin-off concept from their original restaurant Teak Neighborhood Grill.
10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
Orlando weather: Storm system to bring big weather changes to Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 84 degrees. We have a warm day Thursday ahead. The afternoon will feature more sunshine with winds turning southeasterly bringing warm afternoon highs in the widespread low-80s. Stay hydrated. BEACHES:. A mix of sun and...
Universal's latest Tribute Store gets new location, New Orleans-inspired theme
ORLANDO, Fla. — For its latest Tribute Store, Universal Studios Florida is celebrating Mardi Gras with a New Orleans-inspired theme. Universal's Mardi Gras celebration runs Feb. 4 through April 16. The seasonal Tribute Store returns in a new location and a new theme. This year, the rooms take visitors...
Road construction leaves some Kissimmee residents feeling trapped
A construction crew hired by the city to pave dirt roads installed a new curb that was too high for some residents to drive over.
Improvements along I-4 are included in DeSantis' plan to expedite road projects
Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a $7 billion plan to accelerate several road projects across the state, including work along Interstate 4 that should ease congestion in Polk County and Orlando. Speaking at a news conference in Auburndale on Monday, DeSantis said a plan he will present to the legislature...
How much Winter Park’s biggest house may cost to build
An under-construction Winter Park mansion owned by Central Florida real estate veterans and Blue Origin astronauts Marc and Sharon Hagle will be one of the priciest in the city’s history.
Woman cleaning inmate holding cell gets stuck for 3 days in Florida courthouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 72-year-old woman was doing her job cleaning when she was accidentally locked in a holding cell at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando all weekend with no food and no medicine. Deputies said they found the woman early Monday morning after seeing her cleaning cart outside...
Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close
ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
Seminole home broken into after woman lured by person posing as YMCA worker, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An older woman’s home near Winter Park was burglarized after she let someone claiming to work for the YMCA enter her backyard, the sheriff’s office said. According to investigators, the burglary happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Eastbrook Boulevard near Winter Park in...
$635 million for I-4 lanes in Polk
From possible new interstate lanes to local road repavings, check out this quick breakdown of recent traffic news in Lakeland, FL.
Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day
After years of research, we’ve discovered quite an assortment of romantic locales worthy of Valentine's Day. Orlando is called “The City Beautiful,” and for good reason. Locals know there is beauty found in the charming neighborhoods as well as world-class... The post Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Dellagio home tops Dr. Phillips-area sales from Jan. 23 to 30
A home in Dellagio topped all Dr. Phillips-area residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 23 to 30. The home at 8412 Via Vittoria Way, Orlando, sold Jan. 24, for $1,450,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,213 square feet of living area. Days on market: 57. DR....
Oviedo Mall launching new program to give teens a place to go
OVIEDO, Fla. — How many times have you heard “teens have no place to go?”. The Oviedo Mall is working to change that and provide access to exclusive discounts and activities for teens throughout the year. Sixteen-year-old Alondra Lozada of Kissimmee comes to Oviedo Mall to train twice...
State to audit Winter Springs over water concerns
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla — Water quality in Winter Springs is being put under a microscope. Last week, the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee called for an operational audit of the drinking and wastewater systems for the City of Winter Springs. What You Need To Know. Last week the Joint Legislative...
Orlando weather: Toasty and sunny end to January in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 86 degrees. We have a great weather day ahead! Tuesday will feature more sunshine with winds out of the southwest bringing warm afternoon highs in the widespread 80s. We remain dry through the first half of this week. Keep your sunscreen handy.
Orlando to consider plans for reconstructing 100-year-old church in Parramore
Orlando city officials will consider plans this week to reconstruct parts of a 100-year-old historically Black church.
Popular Florida Destination Named One Of The Cheapest Places To Travel
Travel + Leisure looked to Kayak to find the most budget-friendly vacation spots around the world.
